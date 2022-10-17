Read full article on original website
Modern Warfare 2 writers want to make a Ghost spinoff
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s creative leads want to develop a spinoff based on the origins of Simon “Ghost” Riley. Having first appeared in 2009’s Modern Warfare 2, Ghost arguably counts among the better-known Call of Duty characters. Other entries in the series have even featured his likeness for customization purposes.
God of War Ragnarok shows improvements in unexpected ways
After a few hours with God of War Ragnarok, I’m impressed at how well it adds depth to its narrative and characters, and can’t wait to see how it grows from here. How do you follow a game like God of War? The 2018 revival of a franchise many thought had run its course went on to become a Game of the Year winner, and arguably the PlayStation 4’s most well-received title by both critics and fans alike.
Modern Warfare 2 review in progress – The ultimate weapon is (your QA) team
In typical Call of Duty fashion, Modern Warfare 2 (the second one) serves up another dose of popcorn-flick-style FPS goodness that’s as fun to look at as it is to play. While this year’s campaign is another solid entry in the franchise, with diverse mission types, interesting new characters and a globetrotting story, a handful of critical flaws at launch presents more of a fizzle than a bang as the single-player experience falls short of making an impact.
Apex Legends Season 15 map teaser hints Octane & Seer are secretly besties
In the Season 15 map teaser, an Apex Legends player noticed a piece of art that suggests Octane and Seer were once friends. Apex fans lucky enough to see Octane and Seer in action together know the two aren’t fond of one another. Interestingly, they’ll take jabs at each...
WoW Dragonflight Legacies new animated show puts Nozdormu in the spotlight
WoW Dragonflight Legacies is a new animated show that follows Nozdormu in his journey to show the history of the dragonkin. WoW Dragonflight is fast approaching, and with it, the first journey into the Dragon Isles. Along with the new location comes the new Dracthyr race, making dragons playable characters for the very first time.
Modern Warfare 2 players blast “garbage” perk change ahead of launch
Modern Warfare 2 players are fuming after developers Infinity Ward changed the Quick Fix perk to be an Ultimate perk ahead of launch. Modern Warfare 2 is less than a week from launch, and more and more information about the game’s mega-popular multiplayer has become public. The second in...
Apex players debate whether Wraith or Horizon is the ‘sweatiest’ Legend
Apex Legends is notorious for being filled with ‘sweaty’ players who attempt to take on entire enemy squads by themselves, and while Wraith used to be the leader of the pack, some players think there’s a new face of the movement. Since the launch of Ranked back...
Summit1g reacts to Shroud’s hilarious xQc roast during Overwatch 2 match
Summit1g was live on Overwatch 2 when a fan flagged a clip of Shroud roasting xQc and the streamer decided to get in on the fun himself. Overwatch 2’s release has dragged tons of streamers back to the franchise as they test out everything new in the sequel. Shroud...
Silent Hill Ascension: Trailer, rumors, & everything we know so far
Silent Hill Ascension is a new game in the Silent Hill series that’s set to be something very different from what’s come before. Here’s everything we know. Silent Hill Ascension was announced during the Silent Hill Transmission event. Unlike the also announced Silent Hill f, the remake of Silent Hill 2, and the equally mysterious Silent Hill: Townfall, Ascension will be a game that combines storytelling with streaming for a totally unique experience.
Overwatch 2 teases new Junkenstein PvE mode details with cryptic letter
Overwatch 2 devs Blizzard have given fans their first real hint at what the upcoming Junkenstein PvE mode will be ahead of the start of their Halloween event, Junkenstein’s Revenge: Wrath of the Bride. In celebration of Halloween, Overwatch will be once again running a special event during the...
Ninja explains why he quit “sweaty” Warzone after Caldera launch
Streaming giant Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins has revealed why he quit Warzone shortly after battle royale map Caldera launched, claiming it is “old news” and became very “sweaty.”. Almost all members of the video game community will be familiar with Ninja, the former Halo pro who...
How to play Gotham Knights co-op mode
You don’t have to save Gotham from the Court of Owls alone. Here’s how you can play the entirety of Gotham Knights in co-op mode with your friends. With Batman out of the picture, Gotham City has been left open to an extremely deadly takeover. Tell your loved one you’ll be home late tonight, as it’s time to team up to save the city.
WoW players defend Warlords of Draenor as most ‘underrated’ expansion
A WoW player went viral after claiming players of the popular MMO didn’t know how good they had it when Warlords of Draenor was released. Warlords of Draenor is one of the most controversial World of Warcraft expansions in the history of the nearly 20-year-old MMORPG. The expansion, released...
Overwatch 2 players demand Sojourn nerfs as DPS hero dominates meta
Sojourn is dominating Overwatch 2 with her ability to one-shot many of the game’s heroes and players are calling on Blizzard to nerf her abilities. Overwatch 2 introduced three new heroes at launch for each of the game’s roles in the form of Sojourn, Junker Queen, and Kiriko, but only one has been proving to be a problem.
Will there be a Resident Evil: Code Veronica Remake?
A Resident Evil: Code Veronica remake still remains a possibility, here’s everything we know from what Capcom has said and more. For many fans, a Resident Evil: Code Veronica remake was expected after the RE3 Remake and before Capcom pulled the trigger on a remake of Resident Evil 4. However, the spin-off is yet to receive the same treatment that the other older RE games have, and is now starting to feel like a lost chapter in the franchise.
JGOD unveils abandoned Cold War AR that dominates Warzone’s last days
YouTuber and Warzone expert JGOD has unveiled an abandoned Cold War assault rifle build that’s perfect for Caldera’s closing days, claiming the EM2 is “nasty” at long-ranges. Warzone may be winding down given the imminent arrival of its successor, Warzone 2, but players are still eager...
Gotham Knights suits: All Transmogs and Colorways
Gotham Knights will leave you spoilt for choice when it comes to choosing a new suit. Want to know what all the Transmogs and Colorways are? Here’s what you need to know about tweaking your suit in Gotham Knights. If you’re going to be cleaning up the streets of...
Gotham Knights players flame the “mobile game” quality
Amid criticism of Gotham Knights’ art style, fans are now saying that the title’s UI looks like a mobile game. The latest Batman game (which doesn’t actually feature Batman) has been met with mixed approvals. Although Dexerto gave Gotham Knights a favorable 8 out of 10 grade, many other reviews have been more critical.
Apex Legends glitch lets you explore Season 15 map teaser freely
A new Apex Legends glitch lets players explore the Season 15 map teaser freely, giving new insight into upcoming locations and POIs. Apex Legends Season 15 is rapidly approaching and, as has become the standard practice ahead of a new season, teasers and hints at what is to come are rapidly piling up.
