Holyoke - Our Lady of the Cross will hold it’s fall festival on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 23 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with live music from the Eddie Forman Orchestra, on Oct. 22 from 1 to 5 p.m. Featuring Polish and American Food, various booths, games and vendors. The festival will be held at 67 St. Kolbe Drive. Call the parish office at 413-532-5661 with any questions.

HOLYOKE, MA ・ 9 HOURS AGO