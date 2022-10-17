ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicopee ‘Thriller’ Halloween race returns for 2nd year: Run begins at funeral home

CHICOPEE – The Greater Chicopee Chamber of Commerce will combine running and Halloween fright with hunger relief when it hosts its second Thriller 5K race Oct. 29. Half the proceeds will benefit Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen & Pantry. Main sponsor N. Riley Construction will also be building a coffin, which participants will be challenged to fill with peanut butter, pasta, tuna fish and other non-perishable food before the race, said Melissa Breor, chamber director.
Religion Notes: Oct. 20, 2022

Holyoke - Our Lady of the Cross will hold it’s fall festival on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 23 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with live music from the Eddie Forman Orchestra, on Oct. 22 from 1 to 5 p.m. Featuring Polish and American Food, various booths, games and vendors. The festival will be held at 67 St. Kolbe Drive. Call the parish office at 413-532-5661 with any questions.
Cheshire Considering Changing Name of Former Elementary School

CHESHIRE, Mass. — The Board of Selectmen is considering changing the name of the former Cheshire Elementary School building, or rather changing it back, to the Cheshire Community House. The board discussed the proposal at its meeting on Monday. When the building was originally dedicated in 1923, it was...
Car accident on Longmeadow Street in Longmeadow leads to road closure

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Longmeadow responded to Longmeadow Street near the intersection of Williams Street Wednesday evening for reports of a two-car collision. According to Longmeadow Police, Longmeadow Street is closed from Williams Street to Greenacre Road while crews work to clear the scene. There has been no...
Supersized Comedy Fundraiser for Hurricane Ian Relief

Chicopee - Funny Raising Productions along with Jess Miller Comedy Productions present Supersized Comedy on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 7:30 p.m. at Knights of Columbus, 460 Granby Road. This funny raising event is for The Children’s Network of Southwest Florida, to help foster kids and families who have been affected...
