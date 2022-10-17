Read full article on original website
Historian shares tales of how whip industry once ruled Westfield
SOUTHWICK – Historian Bruce Cortis has done a lot of research on Westfield’s climb, and fall, as the worldwide leader in whip manufacturing, and what surprised him most was the city’s success in making a product that it had no resources to produce. “What’s astonishing is that...
Long search ends with wastewater deputy selected to lead Westfield’s DPW
WESTFIELD — On Oct. 18, a joint meeting of the Public Works and Water commissions interviewed three candidates for executive director of the Department of Public Works, and unanimously selected Jeffrey Gamelli of Otis, currently the city’s deputy superintendent of the wastewater division, for the position. The other...
Westfield Historical Commission to host open house at Old Burying Ground
WESTFIELD — The gates of the Old Burying Ground will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, for an open house hosted by the Historical Commission to give Westfield residents a chance to learn more about their city’s history. Historians will be at the...
Westfield Hot Table, Starbucks host ribbon cutting at new Pike Exit restaurants
WESTFIELD — The restaurant Hot Table will cut the ribbon Thursday, Oct. 20, at its latest location in the same plaza as the Starbucks near Exit 41 on the Massachusetts Turnpike on Southampton Road. Both Hot Table and the Starbucks location are open in a newly built site developed...
Springfield students flip on phone pouches, now saying program works
Springfield Central High School students lined up in front of their school on a chilly Wednesday morning. Some hurrying to finish their coffee before entering the school; others could be seen chatting with friends — not a single cellphone was in sight. Central High School Principal Thaddeus Tokarz greeted...
Springfield veterinary hospital mobile van to help spay and neuter feral cats in Pittsfield
Second Chance Animal Services in Springfield is sending their mobile veterinary hospital to Dalton to help spay and neuter around 65 feral cats from Pittsfield.
Chicopee ‘Thriller’ Halloween race returns for 2nd year: Run begins at funeral home
CHICOPEE – The Greater Chicopee Chamber of Commerce will combine running and Halloween fright with hunger relief when it hosts its second Thriller 5K race Oct. 29. Half the proceeds will benefit Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen & Pantry. Main sponsor N. Riley Construction will also be building a coffin, which participants will be challenged to fill with peanut butter, pasta, tuna fish and other non-perishable food before the race, said Melissa Breor, chamber director.
Springfield’s Parade of Big Balloons grounded; organizers say worldwide helium shortage to blame
SPRINGFIELD — Organizers of the city’s annual Parade of Big Balloons were hoping to lift off this November after being canceled the last two years, but a worldwide shortage of helium is keeping the parade grounded for the third year in a row, officials said. Officials with the...
Religion Notes: Oct. 20, 2022
Holyoke - Our Lady of the Cross will hold it’s fall festival on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 23 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with live music from the Eddie Forman Orchestra, on Oct. 22 from 1 to 5 p.m. Featuring Polish and American Food, various booths, games and vendors. The festival will be held at 67 St. Kolbe Drive. Call the parish office at 413-532-5661 with any questions.
Head-on collision on Route 5 in Longmeadow Wednesday
Longmeadow Police have closed a portion of Longmeadow Street Wednesday following a two car crash.
Photos: Northampton’s Thornes Marketplace has a new 5-story raccoon mural
Climbing toward the sky above the Armory Street parking lot in Northampton, a five-story portrait of a raccoon now graces the back wall of the city’s iconic Thornes Marketplace. Florida artist Ernesto Maranje, a mural and street art specialist, completed the painting in the last week, showing a purple-tinted...
Cheshire Considering Changing Name of Former Elementary School
CHESHIRE, Mass. — The Board of Selectmen is considering changing the name of the former Cheshire Elementary School building, or rather changing it back, to the Cheshire Community House. The board discussed the proposal at its meeting on Monday. When the building was originally dedicated in 1923, it was...
Chicopee Fire Department hires three new recruits during honoring ceremony at city hall
CHICOPEE, Mass. - The Chicopee Fire Department will be adding more names to their ranks as the department held an appointment ceremony for new recruits at City Hall. The Chicopee Fire Department swore in three Hampden County natives, Erik Garcia, Robert Doyle and Edwin Diaz, in front of family and friends on Tuesday afternoon.
Car accident on Longmeadow Street in Longmeadow leads to road closure
LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Longmeadow responded to Longmeadow Street near the intersection of Williams Street Wednesday evening for reports of a two-car collision. According to Longmeadow Police, Longmeadow Street is closed from Williams Street to Greenacre Road while crews work to clear the scene. There has been no...
Stavros hiring event to take place Wednesday
Stravros will be hosting a hiring event in Springfield Wednesday for people interested in becoming a part of the team.
Route 9 construction affecting Hadley businesses
Construction is underway to improve Route 9 in Hadley but some local businesses have complaints it's hurting business.
Supersized Comedy Fundraiser for Hurricane Ian Relief
Chicopee - Funny Raising Productions along with Jess Miller Comedy Productions present Supersized Comedy on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 7:30 p.m. at Knights of Columbus, 460 Granby Road. This funny raising event is for The Children’s Network of Southwest Florida, to help foster kids and families who have been affected...
Parents surface nutrition, class practicality at Worcester schools forum
Parents came to a consensus on issues facing students during a forum at the Worcester Public Library on Wednesday, where they spoke with new Worcester Public Schools Superintendent Rachel Monárrez. Called a “Listening and Learning” forum, Monárrez broke down her process of becoming acclimated with the school district. Part...
Reader Raves 2023 Gala celebrates the winners (photos)
Over 500 guests came to celebrate the winners of the 2023 Reader Raves contest. Tens of thousands of votes were cast by readers of The Republican and MassLive, culminating in the best of the best celebrating their wins at the Log Cabin in Holyoke.
Visually Impaired Students Unite for White Cane Awareness Day at Pittsfield High
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — "Yes we can" was the phrase of the day on Friday as students with visual impairments gathered at Pittsfield High School to celebrate White Cane Awareness Day. "It's nice for them to know that there are others dealing with the same situations," said Lynn Shortis, a...
