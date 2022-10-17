Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
Censor denies Activision “stopped” him exposing Nadia in cheating controversy
Aspiring Call of Duty League pro Doug ‘Censor’ Martin has denied allegations that Activision “stopped” him from exposing Warzone streamer Nadia in the ensuing cheating controversy around her. For a while now, Nadia has been at the center of a litany of hacking accusations, with prominent...
dexerto.com
Dr Disrespect claims Warzone 2 needs “dramatic” changes to succeed
Streaming star Dr Disrespect believes Warzone 2 has to be “dramatically” different to the original battle royale if it has any hopes of at least keeping his interest around. With the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 on the horizon, plenty of fans are gearing up...
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare SMG is Warzone’s best sniper support after Season 5 buff
Warzone expert and YouTuber Metaphor has outlined the CX-9 submachine gun as an excellent sniper support weapon in Season 5 Reloaded, claiming its recent buff makes it one of the best in the game. All Warzone players are now well acclimated to the seasonal updates making major changes to the...
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 players blast seasonal prestige system that makes ranking up “pointless”
Call of Duty players have criticized the decision to stick with a recently established seasonal prestige system in Modern Warfare 2, claiming that it makes ranking up “pointless”. Prestiging has long been a part of Call of Duty multiplayer, with players eager to rank up online as fast...
dexerto.com
ImperialHal gets high-ranked Apex Legends cheater banned live on stream
After being killed by an Apex Legends hacker, Philip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen watched as the cheater was banned live on his stream. Apex Legends suffers from its fair share of hackers who use third-party software to gain an unfair advantage over their opponents. While there are countless cheats that...
dexerto.com
Twitch is finally enforcing its gambling ban with new policy update
Twitch has officially begun enforcing its ban on gambling with a new update to the platform’s community guidelines. After weeks of backlash from some of Twitch’s biggest creators, they announced on September 20 that they would be implementing an update to the platform’s community guidelines to place a ban on gambling.
dexerto.com
Broken Overwatch 2 exploit lets players manipulate FPS on Junkertown
An insane FPS glitch is making the rounds in Overwatch 2 as players have uncovered a way to tank performance for both teams while on Junkertown. Here’s how it’s done and what you should look out for on the map. It’s safe to say the launch of Overwatch...
dexerto.com
ImperialHal explains why controller aim assist should be nerfed in Apex Legends
Philip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen has revealed that he thinks controller should be nerfed in Apex Legends, as aim assist makes it significantly better than mouse and keyboard. The debate between controller and MnK has been raging on in Apex Legends since the game’s release, and there’s no chance of the argument being solved anytime soon.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 devs confirm Torbjorn and Bastion return dates after fixing bugs
Overwatch 2 developer Blizzard has confirmed when players can expect Torbjorn and Bastion will be returning to the game after they were pulled shortly after release due to game-breaking bugs. The launch of Overwatch 2 hasn’t been a smooth one, with server issues, bugs and glitches all affecting the initial...
dexerto.com
Sleeper Vanguard AR boasts absurdly high win rate in Warzone
A lethal Vanguard AR is being slept on by Warzone players despite having an extremely high win rate in Season 5 Reloaded. Following Warzone’s final major update in the form of Season 5 Reloaded, both the Cooper Carbine and Grau 5.56 have established themselves as the go-to meta ARs.
Comments / 0