Kansas City, MO

Bicyclist critically injured Monday morning in KCMO after being hit by van

By Steve Kaut
 2 days ago
A bicyclist suffered critical injuries Monday morning in Kansas City, Missouri, when he was thrown from his bike after being hit by a van.

The accident happened about 9 a.m. at Northeast 81st Terrace and North Flagor Road, according to a KCPD news release.

A Honda Odyssey minivan turned from southbound North Flagor Road to go west on Northeast 81st Terrace, police said.

The van hit the recumbent bike, which was going east on Northeast 81st Terrace.

The crash ejected the man from his bike, and he landed on the shoulder of the road, police said.

He was last reported in critical but stable condition at a hospital.

The accident is under investigation.

Kansas City, MO
