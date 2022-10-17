ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

DBLTAP

Will There be Solos in Apex Legends?

Because of the addition of solos in Apex Legends Mobile, many players are wondering if the mode will be added in the main game. Since the beginning, Apex Legends has had a primary focus on its trios mode, only making duos available after having it as a limited-time game mode. With the addition of a solo mode in Apex Legends Mobile, many fans are left wondering if it is only a matter of time before the mode makes its way over to PC and consoles.
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Adds New Trans Hero Catalyst

Respawn have revealed the next Legend to join Apex Legends — defensive hero Catalyst. Revealed through an Apex Legends Stories from the Outlands trailer, new hero Catalyst is a defensive hero and the first transgender woman to join the Apex line-up. Catalyst, who's real name is Tressa Smith, is described as an "experienced terraformer and defensive conjurer." She uses her "remarkable control of ferrofluid to manipulate the battlefield."
dexerto.com

How to access new Season 15 map teaser in Apex Legends: A New Home

Apex Legends Season 15’s golden ticket teaser has been expanded and players who’ve collected it can get a sneak peek at a brand new map. Here’s how you can access the new map. Apex Legends Season 15 is nearly here and fans already know a bit about...
GAMINGbible

Resident Evil Village DLC makes unforgivable change to Lady Dimitrescu

The Mercenaries: Additional Orders, the DLC for the time trial mode in Resident Evil Village, is letting players step into the shoes of Chris Redfield, Karl Heisenberg and Lady Dimitrescu. However, Capcom has had to make an unforgivable change to our fearsome femme fatale in order for her to be playable: she's now shorter than she was.
dexerto.com

Apex Legends glitch lets you explore Season 15 map teaser freely

A new Apex Legends glitch lets players explore the Season 15 map teaser freely, giving new insight into upcoming locations and POIs. Apex Legends Season 15 is rapidly approaching and, as has become the standard practice ahead of a new season, teasers and hints at what is to come are rapidly piling up.
dexerto.com

Broken Overwatch 2 exploit lets players manipulate FPS on Junkertown

An insane FPS glitch is making the rounds in Overwatch 2 as players have uncovered a way to tank performance for both teams while on Junkertown. Here’s how it’s done and what you should look out for on the map. It’s safe to say the launch of Overwatch...
dexerto.com

Apex Legends players have big doubts over Catalyst surviving in the Apex Games

Respawn has revealed the newest Legend coming to Apex in Season 15 to much fanfare, with Catalyst‘s backstory being teased in the Stories from the Outlands. But, some players are also questioning how this character will actually fare in the Apex games. While of course every character in Apex...
SVG

Apex Legends: Eclipse Will Bring A New, Defense-Focused Character Named Catalyst

The 15th season for "Apex Legends," titled Eclipse, is slated to go live on November 1, 2022, and there are three major things being added to the long-standing free-to-play Battle Royale. There's going to be a new map called Boreas' Shadow, a name that reminded some of the leaked "moon" map from an "Apex Legends" leak in early 2022, as well as a new system that lets players gift items to each other via the in-game store. The addition on most players' minds, though, is this season's obligatory new legend: Catalyst, who was also named in leaks earlier this year.
ohmymag.co.uk

Terrifying deep sea fish caught that might be a sign of 'bad times' in future

We have had many predictions over time about the end of the world and many such catastrophic events. Famous personalities like Baba Vanga have given predictions in the past about disastrous events that might happen in the future and some have even come true. So, that does make one think if this incident is a sign of a bad omen or not. Recently a fisherman caught a deep sea fish which has left everyone deeply troubled.
dexerto.com

Modern Warfare 2 devs make massive third-person change after beta

Infinity Ward have confirmed that they’ve revamped the third-person mode in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 following the beta, and fans are pretty pleased with it. At the back end of September, Call of Duty fans were finally able to get hands-on with Modern Warfare 2 (2022) thanks to the multiple beta weekends.
dexerto.com

Forza Horizon 5 trick lets players speed around dangerous corner

A player discovered a trick allowing them to avoid slamming into a building in Forza Horizon 5 that’s usually the cause of much grief. Playground Games released Forza Horizon 5 on PC and Xbox late last year to critical acclaim. The studio continues to support the racer with new content, too, including DLC offerings like the Hot Wheels expansion.
dexerto.com

Marvel Snap review: Fast-paced fun hampered only by progession struggles

While Marvel Snap absolutely nails the fundamentals with engaging gameplay systems, gorgeous presentation, and thrilling bite-sized doses of strategic combat only a collectible card game (CCG) could offer, its obtuse reward pipelines and lackluster progression hold it back from true greatness on day one. After a tumultuous few months in...
dexerto.com

Modern Warfare SMG is Warzone’s best sniper support after Season 5 buff

Warzone expert and YouTuber Metaphor has outlined the CX-9 submachine gun as an excellent sniper support weapon in Season 5 Reloaded, claiming its recent buff makes it one of the best in the game. All Warzone players are now well acclimated to the seasonal updates making major changes to the...
SVG

Fortnite: Where To Find The Inkquisitor Boss And How To Beat It

If you're a fan of "Fortnite," then you know it can sometimes get spooky, but in a fun way. The massively popular battle royale game has fully embraced the Halloween season with the "Fortnightmares" event that begun on October 18 and will continue on until November 1. During this time, players won't just be able to participate in a traditional "Fortnite" experience, but will have the opportunity to participate in seasonal quests, challenges, and boss fights. Among these new bosses that players can have a crack at is the Inkquisitor.
DBLTAP

Modern Warfare II Leak Details Four Unlockable Weapon Mastery Camos

Notable leaker Metaphor has seemingly revealed what mastery camos players will be working towards in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. Call of Duty fans have long used weapon camouflages as visual cues to show off their mastery of certain guns. Every Call of Duty title typically has challenges attached to each of their available weapons that can unlock a new camo when completed. These challenges can range from performing a certain amount of headshots to eliminating players with no attachments equipped.
dexerto.com

Pokemon Go Mysterious Masks Special Research tasks & rewards

Pokemon Go’s Halloween event has begun rolling out to trainers, and with it comes the Mysterious Masks Special Research quest. Here’s everything we know about the tasks and what you can earn. Alongside the latest Pokemon Go season, the Season of Light, Niantic has launched part 1 of...
digitalspy.com

The Sims 4 announces improved babies and teases two new expansions

The Sims 4 has revealed that improved babies are coming to the game. This week's Behind The Sims Summit stream saw a number of announcements, including the first official details for The Sims 5, which has the working title "Project Rene". But the fact that babies are being updated shows...

