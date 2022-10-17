Read full article on original website
Will There be Solos in Apex Legends?
Because of the addition of solos in Apex Legends Mobile, many players are wondering if the mode will be added in the main game. Since the beginning, Apex Legends has had a primary focus on its trios mode, only making duos available after having it as a limited-time game mode. With the addition of a solo mode in Apex Legends Mobile, many fans are left wondering if it is only a matter of time before the mode makes its way over to PC and consoles.
Apex Legends Adds New Trans Hero Catalyst
Respawn have revealed the next Legend to join Apex Legends — defensive hero Catalyst. Revealed through an Apex Legends Stories from the Outlands trailer, new hero Catalyst is a defensive hero and the first transgender woman to join the Apex line-up. Catalyst, who's real name is Tressa Smith, is described as an "experienced terraformer and defensive conjurer." She uses her "remarkable control of ferrofluid to manipulate the battlefield."
dexerto.com
How to access new Season 15 map teaser in Apex Legends: A New Home
Apex Legends Season 15’s golden ticket teaser has been expanded and players who’ve collected it can get a sneak peek at a brand new map. Here’s how you can access the new map. Apex Legends Season 15 is nearly here and fans already know a bit about...
Resident Evil Village DLC makes unforgivable change to Lady Dimitrescu
The Mercenaries: Additional Orders, the DLC for the time trial mode in Resident Evil Village, is letting players step into the shoes of Chris Redfield, Karl Heisenberg and Lady Dimitrescu. However, Capcom has had to make an unforgivable change to our fearsome femme fatale in order for her to be playable: she's now shorter than she was.
dexerto.com
Apex Legends glitch lets you explore Season 15 map teaser freely
A new Apex Legends glitch lets players explore the Season 15 map teaser freely, giving new insight into upcoming locations and POIs. Apex Legends Season 15 is rapidly approaching and, as has become the standard practice ahead of a new season, teasers and hints at what is to come are rapidly piling up.
dexerto.com
Aceu concerned for Apex Legends Season 15 map after exploring “lifeless” teaser
After exploring the Apex Legends ‘A New Home’ teaser, popular streamer Brandon ‘aceu’ Winn described the new map as “lifeless”. Season 15 of Apex Legends is scheduled to arrive on November 1 and it’s bringing a huge amount of new content to the Outlands.
dexerto.com
Broken Overwatch 2 exploit lets players manipulate FPS on Junkertown
An insane FPS glitch is making the rounds in Overwatch 2 as players have uncovered a way to tank performance for both teams while on Junkertown. Here’s how it’s done and what you should look out for on the map. It’s safe to say the launch of Overwatch...
dexerto.com
Apex Legends players have big doubts over Catalyst surviving in the Apex Games
Respawn has revealed the newest Legend coming to Apex in Season 15 to much fanfare, with Catalyst‘s backstory being teased in the Stories from the Outlands. But, some players are also questioning how this character will actually fare in the Apex games. While of course every character in Apex...
The Fortnite Fortnitemares 2022 event explained
Quests, rewards and details on the new Fortnitemares Halloween event
Apex Legends: Eclipse Will Bring A New, Defense-Focused Character Named Catalyst
The 15th season for "Apex Legends," titled Eclipse, is slated to go live on November 1, 2022, and there are three major things being added to the long-standing free-to-play Battle Royale. There's going to be a new map called Boreas' Shadow, a name that reminded some of the leaked "moon" map from an "Apex Legends" leak in early 2022, as well as a new system that lets players gift items to each other via the in-game store. The addition on most players' minds, though, is this season's obligatory new legend: Catalyst, who was also named in leaks earlier this year.
ohmymag.co.uk
Terrifying deep sea fish caught that might be a sign of 'bad times' in future
We have had many predictions over time about the end of the world and many such catastrophic events. Famous personalities like Baba Vanga have given predictions in the past about disastrous events that might happen in the future and some have even come true. So, that does make one think if this incident is a sign of a bad omen or not. Recently a fisherman caught a deep sea fish which has left everyone deeply troubled.
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 devs make massive third-person change after beta
Infinity Ward have confirmed that they’ve revamped the third-person mode in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 following the beta, and fans are pretty pleased with it. At the back end of September, Call of Duty fans were finally able to get hands-on with Modern Warfare 2 (2022) thanks to the multiple beta weekends.
dexerto.com
Forza Horizon 5 trick lets players speed around dangerous corner
A player discovered a trick allowing them to avoid slamming into a building in Forza Horizon 5 that’s usually the cause of much grief. Playground Games released Forza Horizon 5 on PC and Xbox late last year to critical acclaim. The studio continues to support the racer with new content, too, including DLC offerings like the Hot Wheels expansion.
dexerto.com
Marvel Snap review: Fast-paced fun hampered only by progession struggles
While Marvel Snap absolutely nails the fundamentals with engaging gameplay systems, gorgeous presentation, and thrilling bite-sized doses of strategic combat only a collectible card game (CCG) could offer, its obtuse reward pipelines and lackluster progression hold it back from true greatness on day one. After a tumultuous few months in...
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare SMG is Warzone’s best sniper support after Season 5 buff
Warzone expert and YouTuber Metaphor has outlined the CX-9 submachine gun as an excellent sniper support weapon in Season 5 Reloaded, claiming its recent buff makes it one of the best in the game. All Warzone players are now well acclimated to the seasonal updates making major changes to the...
Fortnite: Where To Find The Inkquisitor Boss And How To Beat It
If you're a fan of "Fortnite," then you know it can sometimes get spooky, but in a fun way. The massively popular battle royale game has fully embraced the Halloween season with the "Fortnightmares" event that begun on October 18 and will continue on until November 1. During this time, players won't just be able to participate in a traditional "Fortnite" experience, but will have the opportunity to participate in seasonal quests, challenges, and boss fights. Among these new bosses that players can have a crack at is the Inkquisitor.
Modern Warfare II Leak Details Four Unlockable Weapon Mastery Camos
Notable leaker Metaphor has seemingly revealed what mastery camos players will be working towards in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. Call of Duty fans have long used weapon camouflages as visual cues to show off their mastery of certain guns. Every Call of Duty title typically has challenges attached to each of their available weapons that can unlock a new camo when completed. These challenges can range from performing a certain amount of headshots to eliminating players with no attachments equipped.
dexerto.com
xQc bans viewers and loses it with Twitch chat over Amouranth “stunt” allegations
Top Twitch star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel got incredibly frustrated with his chat and even gave one viewer a permanent ban from his stream, over their comments on the unfurling Amouranth situation. In mid-October, Amouranth revealed during an emotional Twitch stream that she was married, but her husband had...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go Mysterious Masks Special Research tasks & rewards
Pokemon Go’s Halloween event has begun rolling out to trainers, and with it comes the Mysterious Masks Special Research quest. Here’s everything we know about the tasks and what you can earn. Alongside the latest Pokemon Go season, the Season of Light, Niantic has launched part 1 of...
digitalspy.com
The Sims 4 announces improved babies and teases two new expansions
The Sims 4 has revealed that improved babies are coming to the game. This week's Behind The Sims Summit stream saw a number of announcements, including the first official details for The Sims 5, which has the working title "Project Rene". But the fact that babies are being updated shows...
