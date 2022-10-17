ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle County, CO

Vail Daily

Vail asks voters to let the town keep $800,000 in excess tax revenue

The town of Vail’s piggy bank for housing appears to be getting fatter than expected. Vail voters in November approved a sales tax increase to support housing initiatives in the town after officials projected that by increasing the sales tax on all items (excluding groceries) from 4% to 4.5%, it would generate $4.5 million in revenue for housing projects.
VAIL, CO
Letter: In support of Savannah Wolfson

I am writing to share my support for House District 26 candidate Savannah Wolfson. The Nov. 8 election is incredibly important for Eagle County! We have the option of being represented by a radical from Boulder, or by a local mom who truly understands our way of life on the Western Slope.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail files petition in condemnation for East Vail parcel

On Friday, Oct. 14, the town of Vail filed a “petition in condemnation” of the Booth Heights habitat and site in East Vail with the Eagle County District Court, carrying out the next step of condemnation following Vail Resorts’ rejection of its $12 million offer to purchase the land.
VAIL, CO
Under new management: What will the Camp Hale-Continental Divide national monument mean for Eagle, Summit counties?

The local office of the White River National Forest has received a lot of questions since welcoming President Joe Biden to the area on Oct. 12. Biden designated a new national monument in Eagle and Summit Counties, the Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument, which will usher in a new management plan for the 53,804 acres of Forest Service land in both counties.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Paul Agneberg in his own words: Eagle County Sheriff candidate seeks to decriminalize plant medicine, bring new approach to policing

The Vail Daily is running Q&As with the two candidates running for a four-year term as Eagle County sheriff. The vote will be part of the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8, and is being conducted as a mail ballot election. Ballots will be mailed out starting Monday, Oct. 17. The last recommended day for voters to mail in ballots is Oct. 31, and polling stations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 8. For more information, visit Eaglecounty.us/clerkandrecorder/votingandelections.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
KRDO

KRDO 2022 Voter Guide: Lauren Boebert

Congresswoman Lauren Boebert (R) is currently serving her first term as the Representative for Colorado’s Third Congressional District. From Rifle, she’s held office since 2020. Before she ran for office, Boebert was the owner of a since-closed restaurant called Shooter’s Grill. According to her website bio, she dropped...
COLORADO STATE
Former Vail area local is walking all 6,800 miles of the American Discovery Trail

The United States is a pretty big country and Briana DeSanctis is seeing it one step at a time. The former Edwards resident is over 2,700 miles into her journey, which began on January 1, 2022. She is doing the American Discovery Trail, a 6,800-mile trail that starts in Delaware and ends in California. The American Discovery Trail is a system of recreational trails and roads that collectively form the coast-to-coast route.
VAIL, CO
Summit Daily News

This Colorado bike trail has a new appropriate name, but it’s still a classic ride

My new favorite bike tour is the Mestaa’Ėhehe Pass ride, about 30 miles west of Denver in Clear Creek County, but the only thing new about it is its official name. For decades, this much-loved Colorado classic from Bergen Park to Echo Lake was known as the Squaw Pass ride. But in September, the U.S. Department of the Interior officially renamed both the pass and the neighboring mountain because the word “squaw” is considered to be a slur against Native American women. The newly-monikered Mestaa’Ėhehe (pronounced mess-taw-HAY) Pass and Mestaa’Ėhehe Mountain honor a Cheyenne woman who served as a translator between plains tribes and white traders in southern Colorado early in the 19th century.
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO
Letter: Build employee housing at Ever Vail

I look forward to supporting Bill Rock when he insists that 100% of Ever Vail be approved for the development of employee housing so the labor force we all treasure can live where they work. In the recent article about Vail Resorts rejecting the town of Vail’s $12 million offer, Rock passionately proclaimed the urgency for “building affordable housing that the town desperately needs now to support the hundreds of employees who are the town’s lifeblood.”
VAIL, CO
Avon opts out of state-wide paid leave program

The Avon Town Council unanimously voted Tuesday to opt out of the state-wide Paid Family and Medical Leave Insurance program, known as the FAMLI program. The town is following the lead of the vast majority of municipalities — including the Breckenridge, Vail and Telluride town councils — which have all determined that the financial requirement of the town government and the employees is not worth the returns of the program at this time.
AVON, CO
Letter: Please vote ‘yes’ for Eagle Valley Transit

Please join me by voting “yes” for Eagle Valley Transit at the ballot box. In an era of change and political volatility, this fall one community-centric piece of legislation makes common sense for our ever-growing community and workforce base. Providing safe, efficient and reliable options for transportation is...
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Roberts: Results, not politics, for our region

Hello Eagle County voters! I am ready to get to work for you in the Colorado State Senate. You deserve a state senator who will focus on our community’s challenges and opportunities, put politics and ego aside, and strive for results that improve our region and improve people’s lives. I offer you just that.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Eagle County Fairgrounds plan envisions bigger grandstands, RV park, new building

The Eagle County Fairgrounds loses money every year. But are improvements worth the costs?. The Eagle County Board of Commissioners recently heard a presentation from Crossroads Consultants about a new master plan for the fairgrounds. No decisions have been made, but it’s an ambitious plan, with elements including expanding seating at the rodeo arena, relocating the county animal shelter and adding a 100-space RV park with other areas for tent camping.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail, CO
