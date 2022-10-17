Read full article on original website
Texts to Eagle County residents encourage people to vote in person on Election Day
Several unaffiliated voters in Eagle County on Oct. 14 received text messages encouraging them to vote in person Nov. 8. The messages claim to be from the Eagle County Republican Party. The message. This message was sent Oct. 14, before ballots were mailed:. “Wait! (Name) did you get your ballot?...
Vail asks voters to let the town keep $800,000 in excess tax revenue
The town of Vail’s piggy bank for housing appears to be getting fatter than expected. Vail voters in November approved a sales tax increase to support housing initiatives in the town after officials projected that by increasing the sales tax on all items (excluding groceries) from 4% to 4.5%, it would generate $4.5 million in revenue for housing projects.
Letter: In support of Savannah Wolfson
I am writing to share my support for House District 26 candidate Savannah Wolfson. The Nov. 8 election is incredibly important for Eagle County! We have the option of being represented by a radical from Boulder, or by a local mom who truly understands our way of life on the Western Slope.
Vail files petition in condemnation for East Vail parcel
On Friday, Oct. 14, the town of Vail filed a “petition in condemnation” of the Booth Heights habitat and site in East Vail with the Eagle County District Court, carrying out the next step of condemnation following Vail Resorts’ rejection of its $12 million offer to purchase the land.
Under new management: What will the Camp Hale-Continental Divide national monument mean for Eagle, Summit counties?
The local office of the White River National Forest has received a lot of questions since welcoming President Joe Biden to the area on Oct. 12. Biden designated a new national monument in Eagle and Summit Counties, the Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument, which will usher in a new management plan for the 53,804 acres of Forest Service land in both counties.
Vail Daily News
Paul Agneberg in his own words: Eagle County Sheriff candidate seeks to decriminalize plant medicine, bring new approach to policing
The Vail Daily is running Q&As with the two candidates running for a four-year term as Eagle County sheriff. The vote will be part of the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8, and is being conducted as a mail ballot election. Ballots will be mailed out starting Monday, Oct. 17. The last recommended day for voters to mail in ballots is Oct. 31, and polling stations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 8. For more information, visit Eaglecounty.us/clerkandrecorder/votingandelections.
Eagle to begin closing trails two weeks sooner than originally planned
Soft-surface trails in Eagle will now close Dec. 1, two weeks earlier than the town’s historic closure date, following an Oct. 11 Eagle town council decision. Town Manager Larry Pardee said that the Dec. 1 closure aligns with Bureau of Land Management closure dates, allowing for more cohesion throughout the region.
KRDO
KRDO 2022 Voter Guide: Lauren Boebert
Congresswoman Lauren Boebert (R) is currently serving her first term as the Representative for Colorado’s Third Congressional District. From Rifle, she’s held office since 2020. Before she ran for office, Boebert was the owner of a since-closed restaurant called Shooter’s Grill. According to her website bio, she dropped...
Former Vail area local is walking all 6,800 miles of the American Discovery Trail
The United States is a pretty big country and Briana DeSanctis is seeing it one step at a time. The former Edwards resident is over 2,700 miles into her journey, which began on January 1, 2022. She is doing the American Discovery Trail, a 6,800-mile trail that starts in Delaware and ends in California. The American Discovery Trail is a system of recreational trails and roads that collectively form the coast-to-coast route.
Summit Daily News
This Colorado bike trail has a new appropriate name, but it’s still a classic ride
My new favorite bike tour is the Mestaa’Ėhehe Pass ride, about 30 miles west of Denver in Clear Creek County, but the only thing new about it is its official name. For decades, this much-loved Colorado classic from Bergen Park to Echo Lake was known as the Squaw Pass ride. But in September, the U.S. Department of the Interior officially renamed both the pass and the neighboring mountain because the word “squaw” is considered to be a slur against Native American women. The newly-monikered Mestaa’Ėhehe (pronounced mess-taw-HAY) Pass and Mestaa’Ėhehe Mountain honor a Cheyenne woman who served as a translator between plains tribes and white traders in southern Colorado early in the 19th century.
Vail Symposium presents panel discussion about preserving the Colorado River
IF YOU GO: What: Overworked and Under Threat: Preserving the Colorado River When: Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, 6-7:15 p.m. Where: Zoom Webinar | Virtual More information: This webinar is free. Please visit http://www.vailsymposium.org for more information. The Colorado River is a workhorse — sustaining life as we know it for...
Camp Hale monument declaration could renew attention on restoration plan
The Oct. 12 designation of Camp Hale as the country’s latest national monument may re-focus efforts at a restoration plan for the area. Ideas for managing the new Camp Hale national monument include:. More interpretive signs about Camp Hale’s history. Improving the campground. Restoring the Eagle River to...
Vail hosts final public workshops for Destination Stewardship Plan
Earlier this year, the town of Vail kicked off a year-long planning process to create a Destination Stewardship Plan for the town. The plan, which will be used to balance community priorities and the environment while supporting a thriving visitor economy, is entering its final stages. A large part of...
Letter: Build employee housing at Ever Vail
I look forward to supporting Bill Rock when he insists that 100% of Ever Vail be approved for the development of employee housing so the labor force we all treasure can live where they work. In the recent article about Vail Resorts rejecting the town of Vail’s $12 million offer, Rock passionately proclaimed the urgency for “building affordable housing that the town desperately needs now to support the hundreds of employees who are the town’s lifeblood.”
Avon adopts new review process for developments with proven community benefit
The Avon Town Council unanimously approved the creation of a Development Bonus code that will grant the council greater flexibility in expanding development rights when a proposed development provides a clear benefit to the community. The ordinance states that the new section of the Avon Municipal Code is “intended to...
Olympian Bode Miller and Andy Wirth kill plans for ski academy at Granby Ranch
Less than a year after Olympian Bode Miller announced he was going to open the first-ever Bode Miller Ski Academy at Granby Ranch Resort in Grand County, he and business partner, Andy Wirth, reported that they have terminated the deal. Wirth and Miller made a splash when they unveiled plans...
Avon opts out of state-wide paid leave program
The Avon Town Council unanimously voted Tuesday to opt out of the state-wide Paid Family and Medical Leave Insurance program, known as the FAMLI program. The town is following the lead of the vast majority of municipalities — including the Breckenridge, Vail and Telluride town councils — which have all determined that the financial requirement of the town government and the employees is not worth the returns of the program at this time.
Letter: Please vote ‘yes’ for Eagle Valley Transit
Please join me by voting “yes” for Eagle Valley Transit at the ballot box. In an era of change and political volatility, this fall one community-centric piece of legislation makes common sense for our ever-growing community and workforce base. Providing safe, efficient and reliable options for transportation is...
Roberts: Results, not politics, for our region
Hello Eagle County voters! I am ready to get to work for you in the Colorado State Senate. You deserve a state senator who will focus on our community’s challenges and opportunities, put politics and ego aside, and strive for results that improve our region and improve people’s lives. I offer you just that.
Eagle County Fairgrounds plan envisions bigger grandstands, RV park, new building
The Eagle County Fairgrounds loses money every year. But are improvements worth the costs?. The Eagle County Board of Commissioners recently heard a presentation from Crossroads Consultants about a new master plan for the fairgrounds. No decisions have been made, but it’s an ambitious plan, with elements including expanding seating at the rodeo arena, relocating the county animal shelter and adding a 100-space RV park with other areas for tent camping.
