Grandmother who reportedly inspired 'Mama Coco' in Pixar's 'Coco' dies at 109
Maria Salud Ramirez Caballero, the inspiration for the Pixar character "Mama Coco," has died at the age of 109. According to Roberto Monroy, the state of Michoacán's secretary of tourism, she died suddenly in Santa Fe de la Laguna, the Mexican town where she was born, which is known for its beautiful pottery. Maria was a ceramic potter and is survived by her three children and grandchildren. Monroy referred to her as a "tireless woman and life model." Despite her striking resemblance to the animated character, she never received any sort of official acknowledgment for her contribution to the film "Coco." However, according to TMZ, Pixar did clarify that when researching the movie, they spoke with many local families, including Maria's.
Art Laboe dead at 97: Legendary DJ who coined phrase ‘oldies but goodies’ passed away at Palm Springs home after battling pneumonia
The broadcasting world is in mourning on Monday, with the news that legendary DJ Art Laboe has passed away. The radio pioneer - who is credited with coining the oft-used term 'oldies but goodies' - passed after a battle with pneumonia at his Palm Springs home. The DJ was 97...
Michael Ponti Cause of Death Mysterious: Famed Pianist Dead at 84
Michael Ponti was supposed to celebrate his 85th birthday next week, but unfortunately, he passed away recently after his years of contribution to the music industry as one of the most renowned pianists globally. The tragic news was confirmed by his son, Maximilian Ponti, to the German Press Agency. He...
Selling Sunset’s Emma Hernan Explains Why She Bought a Home with Ex Peter Cornell: ‘It’s Complicated’
Investing in her future. Selling Sunset star Emma Hernan revealed why she and ex-fiancé Peter Cornell recently decided to purchase a home together in Los Angeles. “We bought it as an investment property,” Hernan, 31, exclusively told Us Weekly at the Create & Cultivate Small Business Summit 2022 in New York City on Saturday, October […]
This choirboy ‘cat duet’ is a masterpiece in musical humour, and in keeping a straight face
A masterclass in both the classical and comical. Here's the Rossini-esque opera duet where the lyrics consist entirely of the word ‘meow’. This hilarious ‘Duetto buffo di due gatti’ (‘Funny duet for two cats’) is said to be the work of Italian opera maestro Gioachino Rossini – a composer who loved his tunes, his pasta, and very possibly, his mischievous cats.
Art House Industry in Crisis Looks for Inspiration in European Works in Progress Lineup
The European Works in Progress Cologne (EWIP) couldn’t have come at a better time. For a European art house industry in crisis — box office revenues for specialty films remain well below pre-pandemic levels while the cost of producing films has only gone up —the need for exciting new “content” in the form of films that will draw audiences back to the theatres, has arguably never been greater.More from The Hollywood ReporterMIPCOM: 2022 Diversify TV Award Winners RevealedLupita Nyong'o on the Intense Shoot for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' and the Weight of Global StardomMIPCOM: 'Beforeigners' Producer Rubicon Enters the Spy Game...
Tonko House Delves Into Japanese Folklore in Netflix Limited Series ‘Oni: Thunder God‘s Tale’
When Netflix debuts the limited animated series “Oni: Thunder God’s Tale” on Friday, Oct. 21, it will be the culmination of a longtime goal for creator-director Daisuke “Dice” Tsutsumi to bring characters from Japanese folklore to a global audience. “Oni,” written by Mari Okada and Tsutsumi, follows the story of Onari, a free-spirited girl living in a world of strange gods and monsters who is determined to help save her village from a looming threat. It features an international cast of voices including Momona Tamada as Onari, “Jojo Rabbit” star Archie Yates as her best friend Kappa, Craig Robinson as her...
‘Élite’ Star Ester Expósito Joins New Series ‘La Isla Bonita’
Ester Expósito, a breakout star from Netflix‘s Spanish teen drama Élite, has joined the cast of La Isla Bonita, a new dramedy created by Élite director Ginesta Guindal. According to Variety, Expósito will play Roxy in the series, which revolves around a group of friends living in a quaint house in Ibiza, Spain. Roxy rents a room in the house with hopes of becoming “someone” on social media and attending the island’s best parties. She lives with party animal Alfonso, idealist Peter, and environmentalist Sol.
Spain’s Atresplayer Premium Prepares Docuseries ’Once Upon a Time in Marbella’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Boosting its profile as a Spanish reference point, not only for TV drama but also for documentary production, Atresplayer Premium, the pay TV platform of media conglom Atresmedia Group, is preparing docuseries “Érase una vez en Marbella” (Once Upon a Time in Marbella). Produced by Atresmedia TV in collaboration with Seville-based Happy Ending (“Pongamos que hablo de…”), the four episode 50 minutes series will dive into real-life stories of deep impact that had the city of Marbella, in Spain’s southern Andalusia coast, as a common element. The documentary will explain how Marbella went in a few years, since the 1950s, from being...
A fifth grader boy sold one of his paintings for $230,000
There is a 10-year-old boy called Andres Valencia who may very well be the next artistic genius of our times. His name is Andres Valencia and according to Forbes, he has got the art market in a frenzy.
These 10 Latin American Sound Artists Are Expanding What Ambient Music Can Be
Pitchfork contributing editor Isabelia Herrera’s column covers the most captivating songs, trends, and scenes coming out of Latin America and its diaspora. Across Latin America, a generation of young sound artists and producers are unsettling Eurocentric assumptions about the boundaries of ambient music. As a region spanning 33 countries and more than 500 languages, each with their own rich musical histories, these artists cannot be confined by a single style or aesthetic. And more often than not, many of them wouldn’t even define themselves as strictly ambient artists, a category that is already contentious and imprecise.
Naama Guggenheim Discusses New Song and Music Video, Upbringing, and Much More
Spreading soft confidence, Naama Guggenheim is an intriguing musical artist on the rise. The Tel Avivian singer-songwriter and producer was born in Bern, raised in both Cleveland and the suburbs of Tel Aviv. Aspiring to grow into the modern sounds, Naama Guggenheim immersed herself in the sounds of Soul, R&B, and many more, and developed her writing style through the guitar. You can feel the feminist persona in her artistry, be it as a singer, guitar player, writer, or producer. With a unique view on the world, she has an inspiring combination of a soulful voice, catchy melodies and profound lyrics followed by an electronic beat. Her live performance is an emotional and moving show, both for the body and the mind.
