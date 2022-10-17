ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Dry fall raises risk of combine fires for Minnesota farmers: "It happens fast"

By John Lauritsen
 2 days ago

Dry fall raises risk of combine fires for Minnesota farmers 01:57

HOWARD LAKE, Minn. – A dry fall has meant a good harvest for Minnesota farmers, but it's also created a dangerous problem in some parts of the state.

Trace amounts of rain, along with wind, have led to combine fires. And in some cases, those fires have spread, destroying several acres of crops.

"This fall it's been very, very dry. And the whole summer's been dry and it's been leading up to this," said Tyler Otto of Howard Lake.

On the plus side, Tyler and his family haven't had to worry about farm equipment getting stuck. But a lack of rain has them wary of another problem.

"Last year this combine started on fire. A bearing actually went out," said Tyler.

They got that fire under control and the machine was saved. But the same couldn't be said for his dad's combine. It burned a couple years ago while harvesting soybeans.

"He's lucky he got out of there. He couldn't even reach a fire extinguisher fast enough to get it out," said Tyler. "It happens fast, and when it goes it goes."

Conditions are similar this fall, with red flag warnings in the south. It's estimated that combine fires do $20 million in damage every year nationwide, with up to 50 injuries.

In Nobles County in southwestern Minnesota, there were three fires involving farm equipment last week. One of those combine fires spread, destroying about 10 acres of crops.

That's why Tyler carries two fire extinguishers and continually removes debris that piles up near the exhaust.

"We've really been careful blowing things off, trying to keep stuff from building up," said Dave Marquardt, Tyler's neighbor.

Dave has similar concerns. He's hoping to finish this corn harvest without a problem.

"That's always a worry on a year like this when it's so dry," said Dave.

With water resources limited in farm fields, fire officials are emphasizing the need for farmers to keep their equipment clean.

Nobles County actually had a burn ban in place last week due to dry conditions.

CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
