ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Inflation hitting local food shelves hard

By Beret Leone
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11iCe2_0icmYdrG00

Inflation hitting local food shelves hard 01:46

MINNEAPOLIS — It's a hidden problem, but a growing one. Food insecurity impacts tens of thousands of Minnesotans every year.

"No one wants to talk about it. No one wants to raise their hand and say I don't have enough food to eat," Every Meal Vice President Nate Youngblood said.

Inflation continues to plague the nation. Last month, prices stayed uncomfortably high, sitting at 8.2% more than it was a year ago. It's hitting organizations aiming to feed hungry bellies hard.

"I have three kids at home," Youngblood said. "And when I think about them not having enough food to eat and when I think about a family in a similar situation – that is the thing that motivates all of us."

It's that motivation that's helped create Every Meal's mission to fill student food gaps. Like on weekends and long breaks away from school.

"We are seeing a sharp increase in the need for our programs in the schools," Every Meal Development Officer Elizabeth Tenpas said.

CBS

The organization is seeing an increase of about 33% Along with it, Every Meal is seeing a 29% cost increase from last year.

"That is a direct impact to the number of children we can serve," Youngblood added.

It's similar pocket pain over at The Food Group in New Brighton.

"We are all being impacted by inflation. Those individuals within our community that are on fixed incomes, they are being affected the most," The Food Group Director of Programing David Peeples said.

In 2020, The Food Group gave about 6.2 million pounds of freed food. In 2022, only about 2.6 millions pounds. On top of that, the organization says it's seeing more new faces this year.

"It takes all of us in order to solve the problem," Youngblood said.

Including volunteers. Both organizations say they could use more volunteers.

"Please support your local food groups," Peeples said. "They need your help."

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Finding Minnesota: Stone barns have become hot new hubs for pizza, wine

NELSON, Wis. -- There's a stone barn craze happening across the Midwest. In this week's Finding Minnesota, John Lauritsen shows us how these farm relics have gone from housing dairy cows, to serving wine and pizza.Visiting Matt and Marcy Smith's home makes you feel like you're in Italy's wine country rather than Wisconsin's farm country."It's beautiful. We wake up and pinch ourselves and say, 'I can't believe we live out here,'" said Matt Smith.When they bought this place in 2016, they learned that pretty much everything here is an original. That includes the foundation of a stone barn built in...
NELSON, WI
CBS Minnesota

MN volunteers who helped with Hurriacne Ian recovery head back to Midwest

MINNEAPOLIS -- It's been nearly three weeks since Hurricane Ian hit the shores of southwestern Florida, leaving devastation in its wake. Since then, volunteers from all over the country have made their way to help, including Minnesotans.This week, volunteers from non-profits like the Salvation Army and American Red Cross are now returning home after a two-week deployment in Florida. But the work there is far from over, it's just time for a new cycle of volunteers to answer the call.Dan Furry, with the Salvation Army, is one of the few volunteers from Minnesota. He returned home Sunday but says he will forever be impacted...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Questions surround tiny-home shelter that Minneapolis is investing millions in

MINNEAPOLIS – Avivo Village opened as a first-of-its-kind shelter in the country last year. It features 100 tiny homes inside a building in the North Loop. A former resident told WCCO he felt safer living on the street. But the nonprofit says their model is working.Tony Ealy says waking up at Avivo Village to police responding to 911 calls for overdoses and other disturbances was harder than living unhoused."It's just a place where you eat and get off the street and go somewhere and just get high," Ealy said.The former resident who says he was removed after a disagreement with staff...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mprnews.org

Entrepreneur Houston White has a lot going on

North Minneapolis native Houston White is what one might call a “Renaissance Man.”. The local fashion designer owns a space in north Minneapolis at the corner of 44th and Humboldt Avenue N. There, he operates a barbershop, a men’s apparel shop and a café, known as The Get Down Coffee Co.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin's Trollhaugen ski resort opens Wednesday

DRESSER, Wis. -- After two Minnesota ski hills started their seasons on Tuesday, Wisconsin's Trollhaugen announced it, too, will open its slopes.The Dresser, Wisconsin, ski resort said its Wednesday opening marks the first chairlift opening in North America this year. "A mid October opening is not out of the ordinary, but to be able to produce such high quality snow this early is something that can't be passed up," the resort said in its announcement.  Trollhaugen will open two run at 2 p.m. Wednesday. The resort has been making snow for three nights to prepare.
DRESSER, WI
Bring Me The News

Rock Bottom Brewery closes in downtown Minneapolis

Rock Bottom Brewery in downtown Minneapolis has closed its doors. The restaurant at 825 Hennepin Avenue, part of a trailblazing nationwide chain that paired bar food with on-site micro-breweries, has removed Minneapolis from its list of locations. It posted a message on its website that the Star Tribune caught before...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS 58

Scammers target grieving families in Minnesota, Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Three families dealing with the loss of loved ones who recently died suddenly in Minnesota and Wisconsin say they have the added burden of dealing with scammers who are trying to solicit donations using fake online accounts. In Wisconsin, 14-year-old Evah Garcia and 15-year-old Winter Brouillard,...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Girl Scouts get part of MacKenzie Scott's record $85M donation

MINNEAPOLIS – The Girl Scouts of the USA received their largest donation in organization history Tuesday.Nearly $85 million will go to troops across the country, including more than $4 million for the Minnesota and Wisconsin River Valleys chapter.CEO Tish Bolger says she burst into tears when she found out that the 19,000 Girl Scouts in Minnesota and Wisconsin would be receiving that donation."Organizations that serve girls and women get less than 2% of philanthropic dollars, and we know that investing in girls and women will change the world," Bolger said.The donation is from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. She is ...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

2 years ago, Minnesota had record-setting snow

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesotans love to talk about the 1991 Halloween blizzard, but just two years ago the Twin Cities saw its largest early season snow storm ever recorded. On Oct. 20, 2020, heavy snow descended on southern and central Minnesota, leaving 6 to 9 inches of snow. At MSP Airport, nearly 8 inches of snow was recorded. RELATED: Minnesota Weather: Record-Setting Snow Storm Drops Several Inches Across State Some of the other impressive snow totals were in Lakeville (9), Granite Falls (8), St. Cloud (7) and Red Wing (8). "Snowfall of this intensity so early in the season is...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota, Wisconsin laws differ on in-school carbon monoxide detectors

MINNEAPOLIS -- One incident at a daycare in Philadelphia last week sent more than two dozen kids to the hospital.Just Wednesday, a carbon monoxide leak at a school in Kansas City sent six students and two adults to the hospital.A CBS News investigation revealed Pennsylvania and Missouri are among many states that do not require schools and childcare centers to have CO detectors. Jonah Kaplan did some checking on Minnesota laws, and what's very different in Wisconsin.It's long been known as the "silent killer," which is why the message from fire marshals is always loud and clear: carbon monoxide detectors could...
MINNESOTA STATE
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Park’s Holiday Market

Mark your calendars and get your shopping bags ready for Brooklyn Park’s 2nd Annual Holiday Market. There will be a wide range of vendors selling everything from handmade candles, wood art, and home decor, to jewelry, clothing, and baked goods. The Holiday Market will be held at the Brooklyn Park Community Activity Center Gymnasium on Saturday, November 5, from 10 am to 4 pm. For more information, go to http://www.brooklynpark.org/holiday-market.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

Ice Castles to return to New Brighton for 8th winter

NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. -- A winter tradition in the making - Ice Castles - is heading to the Twin Cities for its eighth year.Organizers on Monday announced the icy wonderland will return to New Brighton at Long Lake Regional Park. The attraction features slides, caverns, tunnels, sculptures and more created from ice. "The award-winning frozen attraction will also debut a new ice bar offering a selection of adult beverages this winter, plus a reimagined and enhanced light walk, and fun whimsical winter characters that will be inside the castle for guests to meet," a press release said. Depending on the weather, the attraction typically opens in early to mid-January and could remain open until early March. Sculptors will begin building the experience as early as November, organizers said. Tickets will be available Nov. 28 right here.Ice Castles also has sites in Wisconsin, Utah, New Hampshire, and New York. Check out what it looked like in January:
NEW BRIGHTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

MSP Airport expecting 40K travelers as MEA break begins

MINNEAPOLIS -- It's set to be a busy day at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.MEA break is finally here and a lot of Minnesotans have the same idea: let's get the heck out of here. MSP said it treats this weekend like a holiday.The airport says Thursday will be the busiest departure day of the week, with about 40,000 passengers expected to check in and clear TSA checkpoints.That's the highest it's been in a while, but still not as high as pre-pandemic levels. Before COVID, MSP saw about 10-15% more travelers on MEA weekend.Regardless, it's a spike compared to what they've seen...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
98K+
Followers
25K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy