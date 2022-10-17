Read full article on original website
Smithfield PD searching for missing 40-year-old man
According to police, 40-year-old Leondus Holloman was last seen around October 4.
Police calm fears over bizarre encounters with woman in Virginia Beach
Police say they’re investigating a woman who’s had bizarre encounters with Virginia Beach families over the past month.
Chesapeake police cancel missing persons alert for woman and 5-year-old
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake police say they need help to find a 24-year-old woman and her 5-year-old daughter. Nikeria Miller-Joyner and her daughter Kalia Smith, who live in Virginia Beach, last spoke to relatives on the phone on Monday around 3:30 p.m. Miller-Joyner said she was in the Kempsville Road area of Chesapeake at the time.
Two abducted children from VA, found safe
UPDATE: 10/18/2022 7:00 A.M. — According to the Hampton, Virginia Police Department Twitter page, Adriana Truitt and Jaxon Truitt, have been found safe. They were reportedly abducted on October 16, 2022 at 2:30 P.M. HAMPTON, VA (WVNS) — The Virginia State Police and the Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse have issued an AMBER Alert today, October […]
Details emerge after missing Hampton children found in North Dakota
Two Hampton children who were subjects of an Amber Alert were located safely in North Dakota Monday night.
Former police chief in Virginia weighs in on the search for Norfolk's new top cop
NORFOLK, Va. — Finding Norfolk’s new police chief is not an easy task. City leaders are about to post an advertisement for the position, more than six months after former Police Chief Larry Boone abruptly retired. Throughout the process, they’ve asked community members what qualities they want in...
Man shot Tuesday night on Chamberlin Ave in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A man was shot Tuesday night on Chamberlin Avenue in Hampton, police say. It happened just before 9:20 p.m. in the 200 block of Chamberlin, just off Old Buckroe Road in the Phoebus area. The victim was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Police investigate armed robbery at Dollar General in Hampton
An investigation revealed the suspect entered the business, displayed a gun, and took money by force.
Hampton police: Man shot while walking in parking lot
HAMPTON, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on August 30, 2022. The Hampton Police Division is investigating a shooting that left a man hurt on Tuesday night. According to a news release, the shooting happened at 9:19 p.m. on...
Former Navy sailor accused of killing man with dumbbell in Virginia Beach pleads guilty
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is from a separate story on the case that aired on March 30, 2022. Jason Jablonski, a former Navy sailor who was initially charged with murder, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter on Wednesday in Virginia Beach Circuit Court. According to...
Two killed in crash in Mathews County Tuesday morning
Virginia State Police said two people died in a crash Tuesday on Route 198 in Mathews County. It happened at 11:30 a.m. less than a mile east of Route 3, or Windsor Road.
Break the Cycle: Hampton woman questions legal system after violent ex released from jail
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton family believes the legal system failed a survivor of domestic violence. On July 25, Hampton police officers were called to Winder Court for a stabbing just before 5 a.m. In a press release, police confirmed the attacker, 58-year-old Richard “Ricky” Stanley Hogarth, died at the scene after he was hit in […]
16-year-old arrested in connection to fatal shooting in Virginia
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in Portsmouth. According to police, the 16-year-old is charged with second-degree murder, malicious shooting, concealing compounding evidence, accessory after the fact and possession of a firearm by a minor. These charges stem from...
Police investigating shooting on Teach Street in Hampton
Police in Hampton are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital Monday night. Around 5:30 p.m., officers were called to the 600 block of Teach Street.
Suspect sought after Rent-A-Center burglary in Hampton
The investigation found that the suspect shattered a window to get into the building around 1 a.m. on Oct. 18. The suspect stole an undisclosed item then left.
Suicide or Murder? What Really Happened to 12-year-old Sean Daugherty?
12-year-old Sean Daugherty was discovered hanging from a swing set in his backyard earlier this year. He was dressed in his stepfather’s clothing, shoeless and with his glasses missing. His death has been ruled a suicide by the local police force, but once you hear all of the suspicious circumstances and details, you might wonder if this was really the right call. Did Sean take his own life or did someone take it? We don’t know — but I believe with all of the information we have, it is certainly worth taking a close look.
Tire business catches fire in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A tire business caught fire Thursday morning in Newport News. The Newport News Fire Department says it responded to E&E Discount Tires on Jefferson Avenue around 5:30 a.m. and found heavy fire coming through the roof. No injuries have been reported and crews were...
"It's time for a review." Organization says AMBER Alert criteria need updating
The group Black & Missing Foundation is advocating for change after a recent AMBER alert case was brought to their attention. The foundation's co-founder said the criteria are outdated and cumbersome.
Vacant home catches on fire on Maycox Ave in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A vacant home caught fire in Norfolk Tuesday evening. According to Norfolk Fire-Rescue officials, crews were dispatched to the house fire around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Maycox Avenue. When they got to the scene, crews found smoke coming from the home and found a small fire inside. […]
Virginia police officer suspended without pay amid use of force investigation
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Interim Chief of Police Stephen Jenkins held a Friday afternoon briefing to discuss an investigation into what he called “a concerning use of force” that occurred early Thursday morning. He said Thursday at 1:30 a.m. detectives were at the George Washington Highway...
