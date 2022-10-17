Read full article on original website
Melania Trump will join other first ladies like Jill Biden, Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton to promote a women's suffrage monument
Trump tweeted on Wednesday that she is "honored" to help secure a National Mall monument "of enduring inspiration for women and future female leaders."
Barack Obama says Democrats need to avoid being a 'buzzkill'
Former President Barack Obama thinks Democrats can be a bit of a "buzzkill," too easily offended over accidental slights and the complicated scenarios of modern life, he said in a podcast interview late last week.
The Cause That Has Jill Biden, Melania Trump, Hillary Clinton, And Michelle Obama Uniting
One may not expect Jill Biden and Melania Trump to unite over anything. After all, the First Lady and wife of the former president have taken veiled digs at one another in the past, with the Democrat sporting a "Love" jacket to last year's G7 summit, seemingly throwing shade on Trump's controversial "I Really Don't Care, Do U?" look from when her husband was in office (via Independent). Meanwhile, the former model snarked about Vogue's "obvious bias" when the magazine chose Biden for its cover, after not asking Trump during her time in the White House.
The Most Awkward White House Moments Involving President Joe Biden & Kamala Harris
Embarrassing moments are part of living life in the spotlight — especially as a politician. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have been involved in their fair share of speech flubs and uncomfortable encounters since they moved to the White House following the 2020 election, from rumors of private tensions to on-air gaffes. KAMALA HARRIS CLAIMS SHE'LL SUPPORT JOE BIDEN TO LEAD DEMOCRATIC TICKET FOR 2024 DESPITE MONTHS OF SECRET FEUDINGScroll through the gallery below to see some of the most awkward White House moments between Biden and Harris.Joe Biden Calls Michelle Obama A Former Vice PresidentThis past...
Democrats won't get as much Obama as they want in the midterms. But he has some other plans.
Requests for Barack Obama are pouring in from Democrats around the country -- candidates are desperate for his help in what they feel is an existential midterms battle, one in which each race could help determine control of Congress and governments in the states.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Biden has spent more than a fourth of his presidency working from Delaware, outpacing Trump's regular trips away
President Joe Biden spent the weekend at his home in Delaware, where he met up with his wife, other family members and -- if they followed usual practice -- Willow the cat and Commander the dog. It's a familiar weekly ritual. As of this point in his presidency, Biden has...
Hear Obama's advice to Democrats for midterms
Former President Barack Obama thinks Democrats can be a bit of a "buzzkill," too easily offended over accidental slights and the complicated scenarios of modern life, as he said on the "Pod Save America" podcast last week.
Chicago is at its Breaking Point Because of the Arrival of 3,000 Migrants
In less than two months, Illinois is near its breaking point as the Chicago area has seen over 3,069 migrants arrive. Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Mayor Oscar Leeser bussed most of the migrants from El Paso which is in West Texas.
Mandela Barnes grasps for Obama and Democratic cavalry as he trails in Wisconsin: Report
Struggling Democratic hopeful Mandela Barnes asked former President Barack Obama to come to his rescue in Wisconsin. Behind the scenes, Barnes's campaign contacted Obama’s team to ask him to stump for him on the campaign trail, two sources told Politico. His allies have reportedly mulled having Vice President Kamala Harris, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), President Joe Biden, and Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) go to bat for him as well.
What Liz Cheney, Kanye West, Oprah Winfrey, The Rock, and Andrew Yang have in common: They're third-party alternatives to the Biden-Trump 2024 presidential binary.
First came Ronald Reagan. Then Donald Trump. Could Americans see another entertainer trade red carpets for the marbled hallways of the White House?. It's plausible. Six out of 10 voters would consider a moderate independent candidate for president in 2024 if President Joe Biden, a Democrat, and Trump, a Republican, end up staging a re-run of Election 2020, according to a recent Harvard CAPS-Harris poll.
White House Announces Jill Biden will Support Stacy Abrams at Georgia Event Friday
Following the success of Georgia Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacy Abrams’ stellar performance during Monday night’s debate in Atlanta, the candidate for Georgia’s next governor has garnered national attention and will be accompanied by first lady Jill Biden at an event in the state on Friday. The White...
Washington Examiner
Surrogate city: White House seeks to boost Democrats despite Biden's unpopularity
President Joe Biden promised to hit the campaign trail to help Democrats in the November midterms, but as Election Day nears, candidates are seeing more and more of his administration’s top surrogates. Biden pushed his infrastructure and healthcare legislation in visits to Oregon, Colorado, and California last week and...
Oprah Winfrey to join Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams for a virtual campaign event
Oprah Winfrey is the latest big name to join Stacey Abrams on the campaign trail. Winfrey will host a virtual event with the Democratic Georgia gubernatorial nominee titled "A Thriving Life!" on Thursday night. "I’m excited to join an extraordinary storyteller and my friend,@Oprah, for a conversation about this historic...
Local ex-reporter draws ire for turn to political pitchman
The outrage over former ABC-7 chief political reporter Charles Thomas' ads for gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey has spread to his former colleagues. Why it matters: Chicago journalists don't usually attack one another publicly. Context: Thomas retired in 2017, but he's back with a new series of local ads called "Real...
