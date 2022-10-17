ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitney Rose Misses Mary Cosby On Real Housewives

By Karolina
 2 days ago
Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is bringing the drama early into Season 3 without the presence of Mary Cosby , but that doesn’t mean her absence isn’t unnoticed.  Sure, we are actively engaging with the feud between Lisa Barlow and Meredith Marks . Whitney Rose sloppily inserted herself in the drama, and ended up dragging cousin Heather Gay into it. Fantastic. But let’s admit it, many viewers are still missing Mary’s rare brand of quirky and hyperbolic demeanor.

And Whitney admitted as much at BravoCon over the weekend. The immortal gathering is an annual 3-day extravaganza of all things Bravo featuring network fan favorites, and People reporters were on hand to cover the event.  “I miss her one-liners so much,” Whitney told the ‘Bravo, Bravo, Effing Bravo’ panel on Saturday.  She added, ” I always waited to see what would come out of her mouth. There’d be mass chaos happening and I always wanted to know what she’d say.”

Mary’s name even came up on last week’s episode during the cast trip to Arizona. The decor of the vacation house resembled the Cosby residence, and the RHOSLC ladies got a kick out of comparing the two homes. Clearly, her absence is felt.

Whitney continued, “she brought a lot. You don’t really realize when someone’s gone, even if they’re not your fan and they’re rude, she brought a lot to the show. And we miss her.”

Seated with Real Housewives of Dubai star Lesa Milan , Real Housewives of Orange County powerhouse Tamra Judge , and Mercedes “MJ” Javid from Shahs of Sunset , Whitney listed some of her memorable moments filming with Mary .

“Little Girl” Whitney recalled having to put disposable booties over her shoes before entering Mary’s home.  Immortal reality TV moment for sure. “I mean, she fell asleep at reunion,” Whitney added of the premiere season’s reunion. Mary was noticeably absent for the second reunion , a decision that Executive Producer
Andy Cohen labelled “very disappointing.” But while the writing was on the wall, Mary wouldn’t leave without making a dramatic statement.  “I didn’t go because it was one-sided,” she explained at the time. “Everyone heard one side of what they felt. I mean, they told lies, one side of my story.” Andy admitted he “had a sense” that Mary wouldn’t attend the reunion, and shared his perspective while hosting Sirius XM’s Radio Andy .

“I spoke to her on New Year’s Eve, a few hours before I went on the air [for CNN], we had a long talk,” Andy explained. “It’s her story to tell, but I got the sense that she was not finding gratitude in being on the show anymore.”

Presumably rumors of Mary’s church being a cult organization wasn’t a huge motivator to stay on the show either. So Season 3 has to find its own footing without her quirky wardrobe and demeanor.

Referring to the cult rumors, Whitney was asked by a BravoCon attendee how she rationalizes wanting Mary back on RHOSLC .

“We still don’t know,” Whitney explained. “Actually, Mary choosing not to come to reunion was a disappointment because we never got to hear her side of her story. But I wouldn’t say we support that. Me saying we miss her one liners doesn’t mean I support that.”

TELL US- DOES RHOSLC NEED MARY COSBY?  WHAT IS YOUR REACTION TO SEASON 3 SO FAR?

[Photo Credit: Bravo /Charles Sykes/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images]

The post Whitney Rose Misses Mary Cosby On Real Housewives appeared first on Reality Tea .

