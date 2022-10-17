Read full article on original website
Teichert Ponds shooting suspects charged, daughter arrested as suspected getaway driver
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Two people were charged for a shooting at Teichert Ponds on Sunday. An additional woman was arrested for being the suspected getaway driver, said District Attorney Mikes Ramsey. Cousins, Keyna Osorio, 38, and Demetriuos Brown, Jr., 25, were arraigned in a Butte County court on charges...
1 dead, 3 hospitalized after crash in Rocklin, police say
ROCKLIN, Calif. — One person was killed and three others were sent to the hospital after a three-car collision in Rocklin on Wednesday, police said. The crash happened at 8:45 a.m. at Whitney Ranch Parkway and University Avenue, Rocklin police said. (Video above: Top headlines for Oct. 19.) This...
‘Suspect’ dead after shooting involving Sacramento County deputy
Editor’s note: An earlier version of this article misidentified the location of the police activity and the reason for the street closures, which are in downtown Sacramento. SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed that an officer involved shooting occurred in the 3900 block of 41st Street. A ‘suspect’ has been […]
Deputies shoot and kill hostage suspect in Oak Park
OAK PARK (CBS13) – The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said two deputies shot and killed a man who allegedly held his girlfriend hostage.The deputy-involved shooting happened near 41st Street and 14th Avenue in the Oak Park neighborhood of Sacramento.Police audio reveals the caller said her father had a shotgun. The caller, her boyfriend, and their child managed to leave the home, according to Sgt. Kionna Rowe with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. Deputies arrived on the 3900 block of 41st Street for the domestic violence call Tuesday morning.Then, SWAT made contact with the suspect. "He was making statements that he...
Orangevale neighbors believe over 12 disturbing cat killings linked to one suspect
ORANGEVALE -- Neighbors in Orangevale believe a cat killer is terrorizing furry friends in their community. They fear what -- or who -- might be the killer's next target. Neighbors say after a host of reported mysterious killings and disappearances of people's cats, they believe all of the cases are connected. People have reported these occurrences on social media sites to warn their neighbors and the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. "I have a cat that lives indoor/outdoor. Every night, I try to make sure she is in the house," said a neighbor. The neighbors CBS13 spoke with asked for their identities not...
Officers arrest woman after standoff at home, police say
The Latest — Monday, Oct. 17: Police said the shooting suspect, a woman, was arrested without incident. Original story below: SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Police Officers are attempting to safely arrest a shooting suspect who will not leave a home near the 3900 block of 7th Avenue, according to the Sacramento Police Department. According […]
Man shot at Teichert Ponds near homeless camp, 3 arrested
CHICO, Calif. - Three people were arrested after a man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the area of Teichert Ponds in Chico where there is a large homeless camp. The shooting happened at approximately 10:06 p.m. Sunday. Teichert Ponds is in the middle of Chico, just...
Father accidentally shoots his own child while under the influence of marijuana, sheriff says
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Butte County Sheriff’s Office said it suspects a man accidentally shot his child while under the influence of marijuana. The sheriff’s office said it responded to reports of an accidental shooting on Sunday around 10 a.m. in Palermo. When deputies arrived in the area, they found a vehicle that […]
Three officers hospitalized after exposure to drug, Sacramento Sheriff says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two Sacramento Police officers and one sheriff’s deputy were hospitalized after coming into contact with a drug while booking an inmate, according to a statement Sunday night from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, two police officers were booking a suspect at the Sacramento County Main Jail […]
Loaded gun found during Chico traffic stop, 2 arrested
CHICO, Calif. - Two people were arrested early Tuesday morning after officers pulled a driver over in Chico for several vehicle violations. An officer pulled over a vehicle near E. 20th Street and Highway 99 around 1 a.m. Tuesday and contacted the driver. Officers said he was arrested for driving...
Sacramento Police investigate person illegally making, selling guns
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said it recently learned information about someone who was illegally making and distributing guns in the city. According to police, they learned, through evidence, that the person was selling guns, including ones they made, along with suppressors. Once they learned what was going on, police turned the […]
Sheriff’s Blotter Oct. 11-15: Suspicious people are out and about
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Oct. 11-15, 2022. October 11. Omelet...
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Public intoxication, felon arrests and battery on officer
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Oct. 4. Andrew Philip Salino, 37, was arrested at 9:07 a.m. on suspicion of two outside felony warrants and five outside misdemeanor warrants...
Child taken to hospital after being shot in Palermo Sunday
PALERMO, Calif. 5:45 P.M. UPDATE - The Butte County Sheriff’s Office says that a child was taken to the hospital after being shot on Sunday in Palermo. Deputies responded to the area of the incident and found the wounded child, and provided first aid. The sheriff’s office says that the child was then taken to a hospital for further treatment.
Multi-agency training held in Chico on Wednesday
CHICO, Calif. - Law enforcement took to the streets in Chico on Wednesday to sharpen their skills for interagency responses. The day-long training covered two possible real-world emergencies including the instance of someone tampering with the water supply or a suspicious package being left somewhere. "This is the first time...
3 arrested in Woodland trailer theft
WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — Three people were arrested Monday morning following the theft of a trailer from an East Main Street business, the Woodland Police Department said. Police said they received a report of a theft happening around 5 a.m. and responding officers found the stolen trailer being towed less than a quarter mile away from the business.
Stolen box truck crashes in Sacramento, search on for driver
SACRAMENTO – Police are looking for the driver who allegedly stole a box truck and then crashed into a utility pole.The incident happened around 2 a.m. on East Railroad Street and Merced Avenue, west of Power Inn Road. Sacramento police say the driver was gone by the time they arrived.It's unclear if that person was injured.
