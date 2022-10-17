ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

Bristol officer creates fund for families of two fallen officers

By Christian Colón, Jay Kenney, Marcy Jones, Rob Polansky
Eyewitness News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eyewitness News

Special decal honors fallen Bristol officers

(WFSB) - Tributes continue to pour in for Bristol Police Officers Dustin DeMonte and Alex Hamzy. You’ll now start to notice police vehicles across the state with a permanent reminder of what it means to lay their life on the line. The latest tribute will be one that you...
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Bristol officers fondly remembered in lip sync video

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – Two Bristol officers who were killed in the line of duty last week are being remembered and honored in dozens of ways. Four years ago, as police lip sync challenges were becoming popular, the Bristol Police Department took part in their own video. Front and center in the video is Lt. […]
BRISTOL, CT
NBC Connecticut

Bristol Police's Alex Hamzy Remembered During Public Wake

There was a massive show of support at the wake for Alex Hamzy Wednesday. Family, friends and even those who did not know the Bristol Police Sergeant turned out to Terryville to pay their respects. While the doors of The Lyceum opened to the public at noon, NBC Connecticut was...
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Bristol officers to be honored with posthumous promotions

Route 15 south was briefly closed between exits 86 and 87 in Hartford due to a vehicle fire. Caitlin Francis and Mike Slifer have the news and weather for the morning of Oct. 19, including calling hours info for Bristol Officer Alex Hamzy. Updated: 7 hours ago. For Hamzy, public...
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Businesses around CT support fallen Bristol officers

Bristol officers remembered for their once-viral lip sync video. Hospitals seeing spike in respiratory virus among kids. INTERVIEW: What age should kids go to haunted houses?. Dr. Laura Saunders talks about when the right time is for your child to deal with spooky activities or movies.
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

Local businesses step up to help families of Bristol officers

SEYMOUR, CT (WFSB) - When it came to businesses supporting fallen officers and their families, the outpouring was not limited to Bristol. Many from around the state reached out to help. Inside Shelton Gift Boutique, there were crafts and handmade gifts from all over the state. Some were from Bristol,...
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

Pride flags banned from classrooms

Caitlin Francis and Mike Slifer have the news and weather for the morning of Oct. 20, including a woman who was struck and killed while she changed a tire. Charges dropped for man paralyzed while in New Haven police custody. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. A New Haven man who...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Bristol prepares to say goodbye to fallen officers

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The City of Bristol is preparing to say goodbye to two fallen officers. Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy will be laid to rest during a combined ceremony Friday at Pratt and Whitney Stadium Rentschler Field in East Hartford. The ceremony is scheduled to...
BRISTOL, CT
FOX 61

Mourner thanks Bristol officers for saving his life at memorial

BRISTOL, Conn. — Those from Bristol and throughout the state have found an ever-growing memorial, set up in memory of the fallen officers, to be very therapeutic as they process this tragedy. And one Bristol man has visited that memorial every day, as a way to honor a cop he calls his lifesaver.
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Calling hours begin for Bristol Officer Alex Hamzy

Officer Alex Hamzy will be promoted to a sergeant and Sgt. Dustin DeMonte will be promoted to lieutenant. Route 15 south was briefly closed between exits 86 and 87 in Hartford due to a vehicle fire. Eyewitness News Wednesday morning. Updated: 10 hours ago. Caitlin Francis and Mike Slifer have...
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

New Haven police make arrest in July homicide

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Three months after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in New Haven, his family says the process of justice has just begun. New Haven police arrested and charged Kiyon Matheney, 25, with murder, possession of a firearm, and carrying without a permit. Investigators said Matheney approached John Tubac in […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Britain Herald

Thousands honor fallen Bristol police officer Alex Hamzy

One of two Bristol police officers whose life was tragically cut short last week was honored by thousands of community members on Wednesday, paying tribute to an officer who, for eight years, served the city in which he was raised before making the ultimate sacrifice. The calling hours for Officer...
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Terryville preparing for Bristol officer’s calling hours

TERRYVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — Terryville prepared Tuesday for the Wednesday wake of a Bristol officer killed in the line of duty, readying Main Street once again to become a tearful reminder of a tragedy that took the lives of two policemen. Officer Alex Hamzy was killed in an ambush last week on Redstone Hill Road […]
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

Bristol officers return to patrols as community support continues

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - As Bristol officers return to patrolling their city streets, the outpouring of support is ongoing. The memorial outside Bristol’s police department continues to grow, as Monday people dropped off flowers and paid their respects in the rain. “We have a big customer base, the Bristol...
BRISTOL, CT
fox61.com

Waterbury man arrested for stealing over $20K in jewelry: Police

WATERBURY, Conn. — A Waterbury man was arrested in Auburn, Mass., after allegedly stealing over $20,000 worth of jewelry on Tuesday at a local mall. Jacquel Newsome, 28, of Waterbury is now facing charges from the Auburn Police Department for larceny over $1,200, receiving a stolen motor vehicle, and a license plate violation.
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Charges dropped for man paralyzed while in New Haven police custody

Caitlin Francis and Mike Slifer have the news and weather for the morning of Oct. 20, including a woman who was struck and killed while she changed a tire. Stonington schools have run into controversy after a discussion to ban pride flags from classrooms. Charges dropped for man paralyzed while...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Man breaks into Meriden home, assaults couple with a frying pan

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A man is accused of breaking into a Meriden home over the summer and assaulting a couple with a frying pan. Police said on June 20, officers were called to a domestic incident. The victim told police that Leonardo Castro entered her apartment through a window. The victim said while she […]
MERIDEN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy