Podcast: Exclusive Jalen McDaniels interview + Hornets.com's Sam Perley

James and Chase called in some favours for some top tier guests for their final podcast before the start of the NBA's regular season. First, Hornets.com's very own Sam Perley returns for his second appearance on the podcast to recap some of the key talking points from pre-season.

Next, Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels stops by the show (43 mins) to discuss:

Off-season focus

Adjusting to a new coaching staff

Strange shooting numbers

Getting stronger

His thoughts on the rookies

Who would win in a 2v2 between the McDaniels + Martin brothers

Getting to know his teammates

