Podcast: Exclusive Jalen McDaniels interview + Hornets.com's Sam Perley
James and Chase called in some favours for some top tier guests for their final podcast before the start of the NBA's regular season. First, Hornets.com's very own Sam Perley returns for his second appearance on the podcast to recap some of the key talking points from pre-season.
Next, Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels stops by the show (43 mins) to discuss:
- Off-season focus
- Adjusting to a new coaching staff
- Strange shooting numbers
- Getting stronger
- His thoughts on the rookies
- Who would win in a 2v2 between the McDaniels + Martin brothers
- Getting to know his teammates
