Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These local 5 parks are full of adventure & splendor, perfect to explore this fall weekend in FloridaFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
Garter Snake On A Plane At Newark AirportBridget MulroyNewark, NJ
Community invited to Holiday Hole-in-FunForward FoundationSaint Petersburg, FL
A Florida Ex-Marine Stands Accused of Killing then Burning the Body of His Ex-Wifejustpene50Tampa, FL
Related
stpetecatalyst.com
Sunken Gardens gets a new window into the past
Nearly a century after it opened to the public, Sunken Gardens – the longest-lived tourist destination in St. Petersburg – is officially recognizing and celebrating its history. The four-acre botanical garden at 1825 4th Street North, in the Old Northeast area, has been owned by the city since...
fox13news.com
Artists from across the world paint in SHINE St. Petersburg Mural Festival
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The SHINE St. Petersburg Mural Festival is in full swing. The free festival features artists from across the world, including 13 from the Tampa Bay area. They’re painting 18 murals on buildings and two cars in downtown St. Pete. Artists will work through the week to...
DK Farms in Largo has fall fun and festive frights for everyone in the family
DK Farms in Largo is hosting a Fall Festival for families -- and a Fearville haunted attraction for older braver souls.
crowsneststpete.com
First phase of library renovations to be completed next week
After a delay caused by Hurricane Ian, the Nelson Poynter Memorial Library (NPML) renovation is back on track, with the first phase now scheduled to be completed on Friday, Oct. 21. This first stage includes the completion of new group study rooms and a renovated space for the Student Technology...
fox13news.com
'Eerily beautiful': Local photographer offers coffin photo shoots
YBOR CITY, Fla. - A photographer is offering photo shoots in coffins, and she said it's something different that's meant to be fun. Jessica Dillon, the photographer who came up with the idea, said the inspiration stems from her day job as a mortician. "I really like postmortem photography, but...
suncoastnews.com
Pasco commission reverses its decision on Seven Oaks apartments in Wesley Chapel
DADE CITY — The Pasco County Commission this week overturned its previous denial of a multi-story apartment complex at the Seven Oaks development adjacent to the Sam’s Club on State Road 56. But not without several more hours of pointed debate about whether the development was suited for...
fox13news.com
St. Pete Pier earns international award, adds $125M to local economy annually
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The second iteration of the St. Pete Pier had long been in the works when it opened in the summer of 2020. Its original grand opening date – May 30, 2020 – was delayed by a global pandemic. Its rescheduled grand opening, in July,...
naturecoaster.com
Public is invited to Wings in the Garden Native Plant Event October 29
October is designated “Native Plant Month” in Florida. The Hernando County Chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society invites the public to their October 29 Wings in the Garden showcase at the Nature Coast Botanical Gardens, 1489 Parker Ave, Spring Hill, FL 34606, which wraps up a month of events.
fox13news.com
Pinellas County home to Florida's only family justice center for domestic violence survivors
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Pinellas County is now home to Florida’s only family justice center for domestic violence survivors, putting everything they need for support services all under one roof. The Family Justice Center by Community Action Stops Abuse opened its new center Wednesday. "Survivors would come here, they’d...
St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport welcomes home Honor Flight
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Dozens of veterans boarded an Allegiant charter flight from St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE) for an honor flight to Washington D.C. The 68 veterans toured the nation's Capitol and the war memorials, PIE said in a news release. The veterans will return at 8:15 p.m.
fox13news.com
Undead in the Water: American Victory Ship transforms into haunted experience in downtown Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. - On select nights through Halloween weekend, guests can check out a nautical haunted experience in downtown Tampa. Undead in the Water takes place at the American Victory Ship located along Sparkman Wharf. The 60,000 square foot World War II era museum ship transforms over the weekends to...
fox13news.com
Lakeland swans get their annual veterinary checkup
Lake Morton is less crowded today. Some of the usual residents are gone for their annual check up. This is the 42nd year the city has held the roundup of Lakeland's swans.
thegabber.com
MIZE Gallery Will Close This December
If you know St. Pete art, chances are you know MIZE Gallery. Every month, crowds of art-lovers and artists crowd the tiny gallery to see what provocative exhibit MIZE [689 Dr M.L.K. Jr. St. N] will put on next. After December 31, there will be no more MIZE exhibits. After five years of inclusive community art, the Gallery is shutting its doors.
stpetecatalyst.com
Nonprofit transitions shelter to affordable housing
After losing funding for its homeless family shelter that served domestic violence survivors, Hope Villages of America (HVA) has successfully transformed the facility into much-needed affordable housing. Pinellas County-based nonprofit HVA announced its plans to convert Grace House, a shelter for homeless women and children in Clearwater, into housing for...
fox13news.com
Famous beer brewed in Tampa more than a century ago makes comeback
TAMPA, Fla. - From the street, an Ybor City landmark looks the same today as it did more than a hundred years ago. It began as the Florida Brewery, the home of La Tropical Beer, and it now houses law offices. "We are brewing the original 1888 formula of La...
fox13news.com
Volunteers help clean up Wimauma historic cemetery after Hurricane Ian
WIMAUMA, Fla. - Volunteers were at Fellowship Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Wimauma on Monday, chopping up trees that fell on top of gravestones and other storm debris caused by Hurricane Ian. The cemetery is privately owned – meaning upkeep and repairs are the responsibility of the families. Brenda Eaton...
crowsneststpete.com
Owners infuse Romanian history to Dracula-themed wine bar in downtown St. Pete
After the Neamtu family fled Romania three years ago and moved to St. Petersburg, they noticed that the city was missing something they could truly relate to. Their culture was being underrepresented in Pinellas County and the family knew that needed to change. After buying the space formerly known as...
Couple find coins worth over $800K while renovating kitchen
A couple discovers a stash of rare and extremely valuable coins underneath the floor of their kitchen when they were renovating.
fox13news.com
Red tide detected at multiple Sarasota County beaches following Hurricane Ian
SARASOTA, Fla. - The water Hurricane Ian dumped on the state three weeks ago drained into the Gulf with the ingredients to trigger a harmful algal bloom. Now, signs are posted at multiple beaches in Sarasota County warning beach goers red tide is present. The choppy surf and murky water...
Comments / 0