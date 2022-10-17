If you know St. Pete art, chances are you know MIZE Gallery. Every month, crowds of art-lovers and artists crowd the tiny gallery to see what provocative exhibit MIZE [689 Dr M.L.K. Jr. St. N] will put on next. After December 31, there will be no more MIZE exhibits. After five years of inclusive community art, the Gallery is shutting its doors.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO