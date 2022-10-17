ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

stpetecatalyst.com

Sunken Gardens gets a new window into the past

Nearly a century after it opened to the public, Sunken Gardens – the longest-lived tourist destination in St. Petersburg – is officially recognizing and celebrating its history. The four-acre botanical garden at 1825 4th Street North, in the Old Northeast area, has been owned by the city since...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
crowsneststpete.com

First phase of library renovations to be completed next week

After a delay caused by Hurricane Ian, the Nelson Poynter Memorial Library (NPML) renovation is back on track, with the first phase now scheduled to be completed on Friday, Oct. 21. This first stage includes the completion of new group study rooms and a renovated space for the Student Technology...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
fox13news.com

'Eerily beautiful': Local photographer offers coffin photo shoots

YBOR CITY, Fla. - A photographer is offering photo shoots in coffins, and she said it's something different that's meant to be fun. Jessica Dillon, the photographer who came up with the idea, said the inspiration stems from her day job as a mortician. "I really like postmortem photography, but...
TAMPA, FL
thegabber.com

MIZE Gallery Will Close This December

If you know St. Pete art, chances are you know MIZE Gallery. Every month, crowds of art-lovers and artists crowd the tiny gallery to see what provocative exhibit MIZE [689 Dr M.L.K. Jr. St. N] will put on next. After December 31, there will be no more MIZE exhibits. After five years of inclusive community art, the Gallery is shutting its doors.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Nonprofit transitions shelter to affordable housing

After losing funding for its homeless family shelter that served domestic violence survivors, Hope Villages of America (HVA) has successfully transformed the facility into much-needed affordable housing. Pinellas County-based nonprofit HVA announced its plans to convert Grace House, a shelter for homeless women and children in Clearwater, into housing for...
CLEARWATER, FL
fox13news.com

Volunteers help clean up Wimauma historic cemetery after Hurricane Ian

WIMAUMA, Fla. - Volunteers were at Fellowship Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Wimauma on Monday, chopping up trees that fell on top of gravestones and other storm debris caused by Hurricane Ian. The cemetery is privately owned – meaning upkeep and repairs are the responsibility of the families. Brenda Eaton...
WIMAUMA, FL

