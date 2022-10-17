Read full article on original website
WWMT
Prop 1: What Michigan's term limits, financial disclosure amendment would and wouldn't do
LANSING, Mich. — We're breaking down some of the biggest choices Michigan voters will make on their Nov. 8 midterm ballots. This year, Michigan voters will be able to weigh in directly on how they think elections should be run, courtesy of Proposal 1, a legislature-approved plan to change term limits and financial transparency.
WWMT
Former speaker Lee Chatfield under investigation for criminal enterprise, report says
LANSING, Mich. — Former Michigan house speaker Lee Chatfield is being investigated for involvement in a criminal enterprise, in addition to an investigation into his sister-in-law’s claims that he sexually abused her for over a decade, according to a report from the Detroit News. He is being investigated...
WWMT
State takes new action against Kalamazoo Graphic Packaging plant following violations
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) is preparing to take another round of enforcement actions against Graphic Packaging International in Kalamazoo. The company is facing escalated enforcement from the state, which included financial penalties following an enforcement notice issued Oct. 6 after...
WWMT
Michigan doctors anticipate worst flu season in years
EAST LANSING, Mich. — There likely is no way around it, but flu season is here. Physicians across the state of Michigan implored patients to get their flu vaccine as soon as possible this year, as the threat of the worst flu season in years looms large. Fever and...
WWMT
Illinois changes face mask recommendations to include everyone, regardless of vaccination
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is changing the state's recommendation on face masks to include all individuals, regardless of vaccination status. The recommendation comes in a new executive order issued on Friday. It amends a previous COVID-19 executive order saying quote "All individuals, including those who are fully vaccinated, are recommended to wear a face covering consistent with CDC guidance."
WWMT
Meijer begins administering updated COVID-19 booster
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The fight against COVID-19 in west Michigan continues. Kids ages 5-11 can now receive their updated COVID-19 booster shot at Meijer pharmacies, according to the company in a release Wednesday. Pandemic: US clears Novavax COVID booster dose. The move comes after the CDC approved pediatric...
WWMT
Transfer agreements set Kellogg Community College students up for long-term success
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Students across west Michigan now have a new path to a bachelors degree or higher. Kellogg Community College announced a new partnership with 10 different 4-year colleges and universities in the state Tuesday. Original story: New deals signed to help Kellogg Community College graduates finish...
WWMT
Thousands in federal student debt relief funds: How to apply and how to prevent scammers
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The federal student loan debt relief website is live. People owing thousands of dollars in college debt can start applying for thousands in relief funds. According to the website, the one-time opportunity to get those debts either lowered or zeroed-out, only takes about 5 minutes. The...
WWMT
Winter weather alerts in effect as cold front sweeps across eastern US
WASHINGTON (TND) — More than 100 million people are currently under winter weather alerts because of a massive, lingering cold front. Two dozen temperature records could fall across several southeastern states Thursday. All will see temperatures in the 30s. This early season cold snap will feel even colder with...
WWMT
St. Joseph County nonprofits, governments receive $1 million in federal funding
CENTREVILLE, Mich. — Thirty-one organizations in St. Joseph County received federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act, the Board of Commissioners announced Tuesday. ARPA in Kalamazoo County: Schoolcraft Village Council pushes for answers on ignored American Rescue Plan request. Infrastructure improvements, fire and emergency services, housing, school safety,...
WWMT
The comeback kid: Toys "R" Us returns to West Michigan Macy's stores
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Macy's has breathed new life into kids toy store giant Toys "R" Us. The department store teamed up with Toys "R" Us following their bankruptcy in 2018 and opened 14 new locations in Michigan, according to Macy's. Toys "R" Us nationwide return: Toys 'R' Us is...
WWMT
Royalty Sea Moss lemonade, gel products recalled for possible health risk
LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development recalled lemonade and gel products sold by Royalty Sea Moss Monday. After a complaint from the Maryland Department of Health, an investigation found that Royalty Sea Moss, based out of Mt. Pleasant, Mich., produced products with inadequate processing controls that are needed to stop the growth of foodborne pathogens, according to the department.
