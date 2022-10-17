ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

WWMT

Michigan doctors anticipate worst flu season in years

EAST LANSING, Mich. — There likely is no way around it, but flu season is here. Physicians across the state of Michigan implored patients to get their flu vaccine as soon as possible this year, as the threat of the worst flu season in years looms large. Fever and...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Illinois changes face mask recommendations to include everyone, regardless of vaccination

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is changing the state's recommendation on face masks to include all individuals, regardless of vaccination status. The recommendation comes in a new executive order issued on Friday. It amends a previous COVID-19 executive order saying quote "All individuals, including those who are fully vaccinated, are recommended to wear a face covering consistent with CDC guidance."
ILLINOIS STATE
WWMT

Meijer begins administering updated COVID-19 booster

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The fight against COVID-19 in west Michigan continues. Kids ages 5-11 can now receive their updated COVID-19 booster shot at Meijer pharmacies, according to the company in a release Wednesday. Pandemic: US clears Novavax COVID booster dose. The move comes after the CDC approved pediatric...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

Winter weather alerts in effect as cold front sweeps across eastern US

WASHINGTON (TND) — More than 100 million people are currently under winter weather alerts because of a massive, lingering cold front. Two dozen temperature records could fall across several southeastern states Thursday. All will see temperatures in the 30s. This early season cold snap will feel even colder with...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WWMT

St. Joseph County nonprofits, governments receive $1 million in federal funding

CENTREVILLE, Mich. — Thirty-one organizations in St. Joseph County received federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act, the Board of Commissioners announced Tuesday. ARPA in Kalamazoo County: Schoolcraft Village Council pushes for answers on ignored American Rescue Plan request. Infrastructure improvements, fire and emergency services, housing, school safety,...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Royalty Sea Moss lemonade, gel products recalled for possible health risk

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development recalled lemonade and gel products sold by Royalty Sea Moss Monday. After a complaint from the Maryland Department of Health, an investigation found that Royalty Sea Moss, based out of Mt. Pleasant, Mich., produced products with inadequate processing controls that are needed to stop the growth of foodborne pathogens, according to the department.
MICHIGAN STATE

