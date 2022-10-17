Read full article on original website
Video of Great Pyrenees Comforting Scared Foster Puppy Is Full of Pure Love
Foster homes can be wonderful places for so many rescue pups, especially if they're still learning 'how to dog' after a life of struggle and fear. In some cases, it can help even more to have a foster sibling around to show their new friends the ropes. Even if a dog is wary of people, they may find comfort--and even confidence--in other dogs.
Cat's Precious Reaction to Reuniting With Mom After a Month Apart Brings Tears to Our Eyes
Going away can be fun, but sometimes coming home is even better. That goes double when you have a cat waiting at home for you. Just like one woman on TikTok who received the warmest welcome home from her cat after a trip. As the video from @brigitte_the_realtor shows, there...
Sweet German Shepherd Who's Patiently Waiting to Be Adopted Has Captured Our Hearts
It is so sad to see animals whose lives have been turned upside down by negative living situations and struggle to find their place in the world. One pup highlighted in a viral video had a traumatic life prior to her rescue, but luckily she has been rehabilitated and it ready to find her forever home!
Heartbreaking Video Shows Foster Kitten With Abandonment Issues
Foster dog and cat moms are the best people. They care for animals either too sick, too old, or too little to care for themselves. Such is the case with the wonderful humans at the @mercyfullpetproject who care for stray and hurt animals before they can find forever homes. Sadly,...
Horses' Greetings for Mom After Being Apart Are Just So Beautiful
We've all seen what it's like to come home to an excited dog, whether in the movies or from our own experience, but we nearly never hear about a reunion with horses. Yep--that's totally a thing! Horses show excitement in the sweetest ways, as long as you know what to look for.
Moment Dog Sees Mom After Being Lost in the Woods Is a Tear-Jerker
Every dog mom's greatest fear is being unable to find their fur baby. These moms will be terrified for the safety of their dog while they're out searching for their pups all day and all night. This dog mom recently lost her pup in the woods overnight, and she shared their tear-inducing reunion to the relief of her viewers.
Mother of THIRTEEN reveals she was pregnant at the same time as her DAUGHTER - and is now a grandma at age 36
A mother with 13 kids has revealed that she was pregnant at the same time as her daughter - and is now a grandma at age 36. Veronica Merritt, from New York, has become well known on social media for sharing an inside look at her life as a mother-of-13 - which involves spending three hours on preparing dinner, driving around in a school bus, and color-coding their clothes.
Dad Refuses to Walk Daughter Down the Aisle as She’s Marrying Her Sister’s Ex Following Affair
A dad is refusing to walk his daughter down the aisle on her wedding day because he's upset her relationship is allegedly the product of an affair — with a man the woman's sister was seeing, no less. On Reddit, the frustrated father shared he's still reeling from finding...
‘Amazing’ mum found dead next to daughter, 3, after missing school run called ‘one in a million’ by heartbroken family
A MUM found dead on the sofa next to her three-year-old daughter has been remembered as "one in a million" by her heartbroken family. Nicole Barnes, 29, had missed picking up her other three young children last week, sparking the school to call her partner Craig Galloway. A friend had...
Cat Says Goodbye to Dying Dog and 'Best Friend' in Heartbreaking Video
A heartbreaking video has captured the moment a cat enjoyed one final snuggle with her owner's dog before he sadly passed away. It's often assumed that cats are aloof and largely solitary animals. However, there is plenty of evidence to the contrary, not least when it comes to their reactions to the loss of a loved one.
Tree surgeon reveals shock after discovering a woman was living in a hedge for three years - in a 'home' consisting of tarpaulin, umbrellas and a few blankets
A woman believed to be in her 50s has been discovered living in a hedge for as long as three years - telling a shocked tree surgeon she couldn't bear to be parted from her cat. Gareth Olsen was clearing a field in Chester for a client when he stumbled...
Dog Mom Forgets to Leave the Light on for Her Pup and the Guilt Is Real
Many pet owners know the struggle of having to do certain things to placate your pets when you leave the house. Some people give their pups a bone to distract them, and others leave music on to give their pets some background noise. One woman forgot to do this for her dog, and the pup was not pleased.
Funeral details confirmed for father and daughter who died in Creeslough tragedy
The funeral details have been confirmed for the father and daughter who died in the Creeslough tragedy. Robert Garwe, 50, and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe will be laid to rest on Saturday, 15 October. The pair lost their lives in the explosion at a filling station in Creeslough,...
New mother decides she wants to give up her adopted children and leaves them at doorstep
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. What would you do if you were entrusted with your God children after the death of a friend? Would you step up and do the job that you probably never expected to do, because how often does this actually happen, right?
I was heartbroken when spots on my daughter’s tongue turned out to be sign of killer disease
IT can often be difficult getting kids to sleep. So when mum Laura Cartwright noticed her little girl Elsie was struggling with fatigue, she put it down to early mornings and late nights. Elsie was just three-years-old at the time, and Laura said she looked pale and washed out. She...
Photo of Cavapoo Puppy Deemed 'Not Adoptable' for Being 'Imperfect' Tugs at Our Heartstrings
Our hearts absolutely break for animals who are deemed "not adoptable." Who in their right mind could ever think that of a fur baby?! They're all adoptable and lovable and adorable. At least they are in our minds and apparently it is with TikTok user @midwestmandy. This TikToker recently posted...
Senior Dog in Shelter for 7 Years Is Looking for a Pet Parent Who 'Will Take the Time' to Bond
Leroy is looking for a pet parent who is patient like him. The 12-year-old dog moved into Dog Tales Rescue and Sanctuary in Canada from an overcrowded shelter in Miami in 2015, Stephanie Munro, a dog handler with Dog Tales, told PEOPLE. For the past seven years, Leroy has patiently...
This unwanted dog got adopted after a heartbreaking video showing his loneliness went viral (VIDEO)
Social media can change lives, and it did for this lonely pup. Sarge, the longest resident of Orange County Animal Services in Orlando, Florida, was struggling to find a forever home. It seemed, no one wanted him. But when a TikTok video documenting his sadness took the Internet by storm, Sarge was up for his happily ever after with a perfect new family.
Video of Foster Dog Who Won't Stop Crying After Being Dumped by His Owners Is Just Heartbreaking
We will never be able to understand pet owners who dump their animals at a shelter. Sometimes there are circumstances beyond their control that prevent them from keeping their pets, but other times they simply don't care about their pets anymore. One dog was the victim of a surrender at a shelter and his reaction is heartbreaking.
