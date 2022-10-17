Read full article on original website
Stolen Corvette involved in fiery crash after highway chase; police seeking 1 suspect
Police said they’re still looking for the second of two suspected carjackers who stole a Corvette at gunpoint in Elk Grove Village and led police on a chase that ended with a crash Tuesday on Chicago’s South Side.
Crest Hill Hopes Public Can Identify This Man
Crest Hill Police Department is once again releasing clear photos of a suspect in an alleged theft of a local grocery store. Police hope the public can identify the suspect. The theft happened on October 14th at the Super Mercados El Guero at 1520 Theodore Street in Crest Hill. The...
Suspect charged in drunken driving crash that killed father of 6 at U.P. gas station
L’ANSE, MI – The suspect in a drunken driving crash that killed the father of six girls in the Upper Peninsula last week has been charged, WLUC reports. Dawaun K. Johnson, 22, of University Park, Ill., was arraigned Monday, Oct. 17, in Baraga County District Court on the charge of operating while intoxicated causing death, a 15-year felony, the report said.
Shots fired after Skokie homeowner confronts would-be car thief in garage, police say
The homeowner heard a vehicle in their attached garage being started and went to investigate, where he found someone sitting in the driver's seat.
Police: Indiana driver crashes into business, flees to own home while yelling for his dad
Police: Indiana driver crashes into business, flees to own home while yelling for his dad Police said they arrested Robert Eaton, 23, of Portage, while he kept yelling, "Dad!" (NCD)
Police investigate in Lincoln Marsh in Wheaton after report of body
The DuPage County Forest Preserve police are investigating after a dead body was reported by a visitor to Lincoln Marsh in Wheaton Wednesday morning.
Cougar fatally struck along I-88 in far west suburbs: state police
A mountain lion was found dead along Interstate 88 over the weekend after it was fatally struck by a vehicle, Illinois State Police said on Monday.
Will County Truck Crash Near Joliet Causes Hours-Long Closure on I-55 at I-80; Delays Expected
Traffic and delays are expected after a crash involving two truck tractor semi trailers early Wednesday morning at a busy trucking and commuter corridor near Joliet has closed a portion of Interstate 55 southbound at Interstate 80, Illinois State Police says. According to officials, the crash occurred at approximately 5:28...
Carjacked Corvette crashes, catches fire on ramp from I-57 to Bishop Ford Freeway
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A suspect is in custody after crashing a carjacked Corvette on the ramp from I-57 to the Bishop Ford Freeway.Illinois State Police said Country Club Hills police were chasing a 2015 Chevrolet Corvette following a carjacking Tuesday morning, when the Corvette got onto the northbound lanes of Interstate 57.The Corvette then crashed on the ramp from I-57 to the eastbound lanes of the Bishop Ford Freeway around 9:15 a.m. The Corvette caught fire after the crash, and was completely destroyed.The driver, who suffered minor injuries, was taken into custody. Illinois State Police said they do not believe any other suspects are on the loose.
Chicago police SWAT unit responds to Edgewater apartment complex; 1 in custody
Chicago police said the incident has been going on for hours, and residents are asked to stay away.
Body found in water at Lincoln Marsh in Wheaton
WHEATON, Ill. - A body was found in the water at Lincoln Marsh in Wheaton Wednesday, DuPage County officials confirm. At about 9:35 a.m., Wheaton police and the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County were investigating near Lincoln Marsh when they located a dead person in the water at the end of the pier.
I-55 reopens after crash south of I-80 involving 2 semi-trucks
A crash involving two semi-trucks has shut down lanes of I-55 in Will County Wednesday morning.
Mountain lion killed in crash on I-88 in DeKalb County, Ill.
A Perryville man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Ste. Genevieve County on Sunday night. The Graves County Sheriff’s Office is asking motorists to avoid the area for the next two hours. Man hit by UTV. Updated: Oct. 10, 2022 at 4:30 AM CDT. |. A Wappapello man...
Illinois State Police to Conduct Nighttime Enforcement Patrols
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 (Interim) Commander, Lieutenant Lance Hinkle, announces the ISP will conduct Nighttime Enforcement (NITE) patrols in Richland and Jasper County during November. NITE patrols allow the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to impaired driving and occupant restraint violations...
Chicago Fire Department ambulance stolen from West Side station
An ambulance was stolen from a Chicago Fire Department station on the West Side Tuesday night, police said.
Illinois State Police to Conduct Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement Patrols
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 Interim Commander, Lieutenant Lance Hinkle, announces the ISP will conduct Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement (ACE) patrols in Fayette and Effingham County during November. ACE patrols allow the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to violations associated with impaired driving...
14-Year-Old Illinois Boy Steals Car Because ‘It’s Cold Out’
A teenage boy from Joliet, Illinois stole a car...because he was cold. PATCH. So imagine this, you're car is stolen by a 14-year-old boy. What the...Well that would suck. But after the car is recovered, you learn that the reason the kid stole your car was because he "was cold."
87-Year-Old Chicago Woman Fatally Shot in Wheelchair After Attack
An 87-year-old Chicago woman was discovered dead in her apartment at a senior living community. According to authorities, she died as a result of an attack. Mae Brown, who passed away over the weekend, had many assault-related injuries, said the Cook County medical examiner’s office. The investigation concluded that her death was a homicide.
Mountain lion hit, killed by vehicle on I-88 in DeKalb County, Illinois DNR says
A mountain lion was struck and killed by a vehicle on I-88 on Sunday, according to the Illinois Dept. of Natural Resources.
Charges in Drunken Pursuit
(La Porte, IN) - A suspected drunk driver allegedly kept fleeing police until his flat tires forced him to stop in downtown La Porte. Corey Storball, 41, of Michigan City, is charged with operating while intoxicated, resisting law enforcement, and other counts. According to court documents, an officer on October...
