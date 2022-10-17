ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

More commuter chaos expected as Just Stop Oil activists remain on major bridge

By Luke O'Reilly
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0okMDA_0icmWPwu00

Commuters are set for further rush-hour chaos on Tuesday morning as Just Stop Oil protesters are determined to remain on top of the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge until they are “brought down”, the group has said.

The major road bridge linking Essex and Kent was closed after it was scaled by two climbers from the group, whose demands include that the Government “halts all new oil and gas licences and consents”.

The closure of the M25 Dartford Crossing caused delays of two hours during rush hour on Monday, with six miles of congestion on the anti-clockwise carriageway and five miles in the opposite direction, National Highways said.

Similar disruption is set for the morning rush hour on Tuesday after the group said the activists will remain on the bridge’s masts all night.

They're not going to come down in the dark, and the bridge is still closed. So they will have closed the M25 for over 24 hours, at least

Just Stop Oil

A spokesperson for Just Stop Oil told the PA news agency on Monday evening that the protesters were “all set up” to spend the night on top of the bridge.

“They’re not going to come down in the dark, and the bridge is still closed,” she said.

“So they will have closed the M25 for over 24 hours, at least.

“My understanding is that they are going to stay up there until they’re brought down, that’s my understanding at the moment.

“I don’t know how they’re going to be brought down, and I’m not sure the police do either at the moment.”

The spokesperson added that the group has further actions planned in London throughout October.

Essex Police said officers were called shortly before 3.50am on Monday to a report that two people had climbed on to the bridge at the Dartford Crossing.

Chief Superintendent Simon Anslow said his priorities were to “keep people safe and keep Essex moving”.

“We anticipate the bridge will remain closed through this evening’s rush hour,” he said.

“I know this will be frustrating for anyone wanting to use the bridge and I want to be clear – our priorities are to keep people safe and keep Essex moving.

“We will take action against anyone who puts life in danger or thinks they can selfishly stop others getting to work or getting on with their lives.”

An Essex Police spokesman said it was a “complex operation” due to how high the protesters had climbed.

“The QEII bridge is closed to allow us to resolve the situation as safely as possible and a diversion is in place through the tunnel,” he said.

“This is a complex operation due to the height at which the protesters are currently situated and it may take some time, but we are working as quickly as possible.

“We appreciate your patience and understanding and will keep you updated through the day.”

Just Stop Oil said: “Two climbers ascended the two 84m masts on the north side of the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge, forcing the police to stop traffic from entering the bridge,” adding: “It is expected that the bridge will remain shut for at least 24 hours.”

Morgan Trowland, 39, a bridge design engineer from London, said in a statement released by Just Stop Oil: “As a professional civil engineer, each year as I renew my registration I commit to acting within our code of ethics, which requires me to safeguard human life and welfare and the environment.

“Our Government has enacted suicidal laws to accelerate oil production, killing human life and destroying our environment.

“I can’t challenge this madness in my desk job, designing bridges, so I’m taking direct action, occupying the QEII bridge until the Government stops all new oil.”

Another protester, identified as Marcus, 33, a teacher from London, said: “Only direct action will now help to reach the social tipping point we so urgently need.”

The A282 Dartford Crossing is the only way to cross the Thames east of London by road.

The 1.7-mile QEII Bridge southbound and two 0.8-mile tunnels northbound link Essex and Kent.

The A282 also connects directly at both ends with the M25 London orbital motorway, one of the busiest in Europe.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Transport for London preparing injunction over Just Stop Oil protests

Transport for London is preparing to apply for an injunction against Just Stop Oil activists after a fortnight of protests in the capital.Members of the campaign group sprayed paint over an Aston Martin showroom and blocked Park Lane in central London in their latest action on Sunday morning.The activists, who have been calling for the Government to halt all new oil and gas licences and consents, are staging protests every day in October.Cabinet Ministers Suella Braverman and Nadhim Zahawi met the mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, and leaders of the Metropolitan Police and TfL to discuss the disruption.Stunts have included...
The Independent

Who are Just Stop Oil? All we know about climate change protesters who blocked Dartford Crossing

Just Stop Oil are once again hitting the headlines over a string of protests - including climbing to the top of a bridge over the River Thames, throwing soup over a Van Gogh masterpiece and blocking a major route into London.The group first garnered attention through a series of protests in March, which included one protestor invading the pitch at a football game and tying himself to the goalpost.Since then, its activists have hit the headlines for gluing themselves to a copy of Leonardo Da Vinci’s “The Last Supper” and pouring human faeces over a memorial to Sir Captain...
BBC

GWR train driven too fast after 123mph Oxfordshire trolley crash

A train that smashed into an abandoned work trolley at 123mph should not have travelled so fast to a station afterwards, investigators have said. The Great Western Railway (GWR) train dragged it for a mile (1.6km) near Challow, Oxfordshire, in October 2021. No passengers were injured. The train was damaged...
AFP

Climate protesters scale major UK bridge

Two UK climate protesters scaled a major road bridge over the River Thames on Monday causing huge traffic delays, days after activists threw tomato soup over Vincent van Gogh's "Sunflowers" masterpiece. The closure caused major delays for motorists for whom the bridge, known as the Dartford Crossing, is the only way to cross the Thames to the east of London.
The Independent

Just Stop Oil spray orange paint on Harrods on day 20 of climate protests

Just Stop Oil activists have sprayed paint on Harrods to protest the UK government’s new oil and gas licences.The climate justice campaign group says that at 9am on Thursday, 20 supporters walked onto Knightsbridge in west London and disrupted traffic by sitting in the road with banners.Some supporters glued their hands to the Tarmac and two others sprayed the outside of the high-end department store with orange paint.The Met Police said the protesters were being removed by specialist officers, and the force confirmed two people have been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.Today’s roadblock follows more than two weeks...
Daily Mail

Girl 'stolen' by travellers at age four in Yorkshire and taken to Canada, New Zealand and Australia is finally reunited with her family 53 YEARS later who admitted: 'We NEVER thought this would happen'

A woman who was 'stolen' from her family in the UK when she was just four years old and raised by travellers in Canada and New Zealand, before settling down in Australia, has been reunited with her biological family. Susan Gervaise, 57, was taken from her biological family in Pontefract,...
Daily Mail

Britons are told to prepare for three-hour blackouts 'from 4pm to 7pm' this winter: National Grid boss warns households to prepare for rolling power-cuts in January and February if UK fails to secure enough gas from Europe under 'worst case' scenario

Households across Britain could face three-hour rolling blackouts in January and February if gas stocks run low, the head of the National Grid has claimed. Chief executive John Pettigrew said the firm may need to introduce rolling power cuts in January and February, specifying the blackouts would occur on 'really, really cold days' during the week should Britain fail to secure enough gas supplies from Europe.
BBC

Woman attacked in Bristol park before being raped in flat

A woman was attacked in a park before being taken in a taxi to a flat and raped, police have said. The woman, aged in her 20s, was assaulted in Brandon Hill Park, Bristol, after being followed from a bar in Clifton. After the attack, on Sunday, 17 July, she...
The Independent

Popular radio DJ found ‘murdered’ in Essex woodland as fourth man arrested

A 43-year-old man found dead in an Essex forest has been named as popular radio DJ Koray Alpergin.Friends and family have paid tribute to Mr Alpergin, describing him as “such a bubbly, friendly soul who didn’t deserve this”.Police believe Mr Alpergin, who was the owner of Turkish station Bizim FM, was abducted from his home in north London along with a woman in her 30s. The pair were reportedly “taken against their will in a vehicle” from where they lived in Ebony Crescent, Enfield, on Friday. The woman has now been found unharmed. Officers previously arrested three men on suspicion...
The Independent

Just Stop Oil protests - live: Climate activists A4 after Dartford Crossing reopens

Just Stop Oil protesters have blocked a busy road in London in the latest round of demonstrations aimed at raising the alarm about the climate emergency.Dozens of activists stopped traffic on the A4 Cromwell Road near the Natural History Museum in Kensington as they demanded the government halt all new fossil fuel licences.It come after a major bridge on the Dartford Crossing reopened to traffic after two Just Stop Oil protesters hung off it for 37 hours, causing severe delays.The Queen Elizabeth II bridge on the M25 was closed off to drivers after two activists scaled the 190-ft structure...
The Independent

Dramatic footage shows giant dome of Jakarta mosque collapsing after major fire

Videos of the massive fire that engulfed the dome of the Jami Mosque in North Jakarta in Indonesia during renovation on Wednesday, have emerged online.Dramatic footage showed the moment the dome collapsed into a plume of dust and smoke around 3pm on Wednesday.The local police have confirmed that nobody was injured during the incident. However, the investigation into it is ongoing and authorities said four workers of the company contracted to renovate the mosque, have been interrogated so far.The mosque is inside the building complex of Jakarta Islamic Centre, a think-tank on Islamic studies and development. The Islamic centre...
Time Out Global

The Elizabeth Line timetable is changing in November

Alright, so we know by now that the Lizzy line is London's most elite mode of transport. The air con, the space, the speed, the smell. Immaculate vibes. We might even be so bold as to say that catching the purple line is actually quite a relaxing experience. The shiny new Crossrail route has been operating a more limited service since its launch in May, but TfL have just announced that it's expanding the line's timetable from November 6, as separate branches will be connected up.
The Independent

More Network Rail strikes announced as workers to walk out on three days in November

Network Rail workers are set to strike on three new dates in November in the bitter row over pay, jobs and conditions, threatening fresh disruption to train services across the UK.Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) will walk out on 3, 5 and 7 November. RMT members on London Overground and London Underground will also strike on 3 November in separate disputes.The union accused Network Rail of attempting to impose “drastic changes” in working practices on its staff and of writing directly to staff “undermining delicate talks”.RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “The dishonesty of Network...
Daily Mail

Union barons BLITZ on bonfire night: Network Rail workers and staff at 14 train firms will strike from November 3 to 5 while beer delivery drivers will also walkout putting fireworks events up in the air

Rail and beer industry workers are planning mass walkouts in the lead-up to and during the Bonfire Night weekend, putting revellers plans up in the air. Workers at 14 train operating companies will walk out next month in the long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions. Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) will walk out on November 3 and 5.
BBC

'Gritty' new Bristol road name inspired by cigarette brand

The "grittier" new name of a road on the site of a former tobacco factory has been welcomed by a councillor. A 70-home development is currently being built next to the Hengrove roundabout in south Bristol, where an Imperial Tobacco building once stood. The idea to name a road at...
BBC

Doncaster: Public consultation over UK's biggest battery farm

A huge battery storage centre is planned for the site of a former power station in South Yorkshire. The company behind the Thorpe Marsh scheme near Doncaster said it would store 2.8GW of electricity to be used at times of peak power demand. Developers the Banks Group said it would...
mailplus.co.uk

‘Soulless’ M-way services dubbed the worst in Britain

IT HAS been described as ‘soulless’, ‘disappointing’ and in dire need of a facelift. Now Hartshead Moor East motorway services on the M62 has been dubbed the worst in Britain by weary motorists. The Welcome Break-run site near Huddersfield, the UK’s highest motorway service station, received...
The Independent

The Independent

887K+
Followers
286K+
Post
436M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy