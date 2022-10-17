ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Marijuana use linked to atrial fibrillation in new UCSF study

By Alex Baker
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z51TF_0icmWLfE00

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) — Commonly used and abused recreational drugs have been linked to the development of atrial fibrillation (AF) in a new study by UC San Francisco. The study determined substances like cocaine, methamphetamine, opiates and even cannabis pose previously unidentified risks for the development of AF.

Researchers analyzed data from diagnostic codes from hospital admission, emergency room visits and medical procedures in California from between 2005 and 2015. Through the study, some one million people who had no preexisting AF but later developed the condition during these years were identified.

Veteran Hollywood actress turned activist tweets video of trash in Oakland

Among the patients examined in the database:

  • 132,834 used cannabis
  • 98,271 used methamphetamine
  • 48,700 used cocaine
  • 10,032 used opiates

One notable finding, published in the European Heart Journal, revealed that marijuana users had a 35% increased likelihood of developing AF later.

“Despite exhibiting a weaker association with incident AF than the other substances, cannabis use still exhibited an association of similar or greater magnitude to risk factors like dyslipidemia, diabetes mellitus, and chronic kidney disease. Furthermore, those with cannabis use exhibited similar relative risk of incident AF as those with traditional tobacco use,” the study authors reported.

AF is characterized by an abnormally disordered pumping rhythm that arises from electrical disturbances in the upper chamber of the heart, the atria. In severe cases, clots can form in the atria, potentially breaking off in the bloodstream and causing deadly strokes. There are more than 150,000 deaths in the U.S. annually caused by AF-related strokes.

“To my knowledge, this is the first study to look at marijuana use as a predictor of future atrial fibrillation risk,” said principal investigator Gregory Marcus, MD, MAS, a UCSF professor of medicine with the Division of Cardiology.

What is noteworthy about the study’s finding is that unlike cocaine or methamphetamine, both stimulants that are known to sometimes cause sudden cardiac deaths due to disruptions in orderly electrical signaling and pumping within the heart, there’s no demonstrated mechanism for marijuana to cause hearth arrhythmias.

KRON On is streaming live news now

However, evidence from previous studies does indicate that particulate matter can increase the likelihood of an AF episode among those already diagnosed with the condition.

“It’s also intriguing to consider that inhaled substances travel directly from the lungs to pulmonary veins, which empty into the left atrium, and that the pulmonary veins and the left atrium are especially important in generating AF,” Marcus said.

Marcus hopes to conduct controlled studies in humans to more directly study the effects cannabis has on heart rhythm and investigate the mechanisms through which the use of other drugs may lead to increased AF risk.

The study also found that of all the drugs tracked in the database, methamphetamine posed the highest risk for AF.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 1

Related
CalMatters

An ominous warning for California economy

Economic warning signs are mounting in California — foreshadowing potentially tough budget decisions for the state officials and policymakers who emerge victorious from the Nov. 8 election. One particularly eye-popping statistic: Just nine companies headquartered in the Golden State went public in the first three quarters of 2022, compared to 81 during the same period […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reason.com

Marijuana Legalization in California Has Gone Miserably, So Officials Are Expanding Drug Enforcement

California Attorney General Rob Bonta has announced nearly a million marijuana plants were eradicated in a multi-agency 13-week enforcement effort to stop illegal grow operations across the state. Furthermore, this annual three-month program, first launched in 1983, is going to be transformed into an ongoing task force. California's marijuana legalization...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Newsom to end COVID-19 state of emergency

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday that the COVID-19 state of emergency will end on Feb. 28, 2023, according to a press release from his office. “This timeline gives the health care system needed flexibility to handle any potential surge that may occur after the holidays in January and February, in […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Fragile Forests: Millions of California trees dying due to drought

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — In forests throughout the Golden State, trees are turning a dark shade of rust, succumbing to the impacts of the drought in a well-documented phenomenon known to forest scientists as tree mortality.  The problem first peaked in 2016 when the U.S. Forest Service released images from a statewide aerial […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

New mega reservoir in final planning phase for California

Maxwell, California - California is getting closer to creating a massive new reservoir within a huge natural Colusa County valley that's shaped like an elongated oval bowl. When completed, the long-proposed, $4 billion Sites Reservoir will hold enough water to feed the needs of five million homes a year or a half million acres of farmland. That's enough water to cover every square inch of San Francisco 50 feet deep.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

New California regulations provide wildfire insurance discount in some cases

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The California Department of Insurance has issued new regulations that require homeowners insurance companies to incorporate discounts into their rates for customers and communities that seriously reduce their wildfire risk. Enormous rate increases and massive cancelations have plagued consumers for the last four years. Under California's new...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

California wildfire activity appears to drop in 2022

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — It has been 31 years since the deadly Oakland Hills Fire Storm killed 25 people and destroyed thousands of homes. There have not been any reports of major wildfires in the Bay Area in the last few months. Both weather and preventative measures taken by the public have played a role.  […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

California offering $200k for information on four unsolved murders

California is offering $200,000 for information on four unsolved murders throughout the state. Rewards of $50,000 each have been assigned to four cold cases spanning the years from 1990 to 2021. Governor Gavin Newsom announced that any information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects involved in the murders will be rewarded. The victims […]
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

California's Electric Revolution

California is taking a dramatic step toward addressing climate change by banning the sale of gas-powered vehicles by 2035. But the road to reach that goal is filled with obstacles. How will carmakers be able to produce millions more electric vehicles? And will they become affordable for the average consumer? Watch special coverage as KTVU takes a closer look at California's electric revolution.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

47K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy