KLBK Thursday Morning Weather Update: October 20th, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Thursday morning weather update!. Today: Light winds and clear skies. High of 79°. Winds N 8-13 MPH. Chilly and calm. Low of 49°. Winds VAR 5-10 MPH. Tomorrow:. A bit breezier and warmer. High of 82°. Winds WSW...
Coldest night of the Fall so far expected tonight
Tuesday night is expected to be Lubbock’s coldest night of the season so far with a low of around 42 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Forecasts for some locations north and west of Lubbock — ranging from Floydada to Clovis, New Mexico — include temperatures that dip into the 30s.
Don’t Miss the City of Lubbock’s First Trunk or Treat
As we get closer towards the end of October that can only mean one thing. Halloween is almost here. For many across the South Plains Halloween is the time when you get your child, or your own costumes, ready and start looking at where all the Fall Festivals in town are located. Obviously churches and the local colleges in town have their Trunk or Treats but this year one Trunk or Treat is being held and the entire city is invited.
Expansion of South Lubbock, new shopping complex coming to 114th and Slide
LUBBOCK, Texas – As Lubbock continues to expand south, the intersection of 114th street and Slide Road has proven to be the new hotspot. The intersection has recently become home to a new UMC hospital, shopping center, and restaurants. The recent road construction to widen Slide has been the key in this expansion, according to […]
Toot’n Totum Announces How Many Lubbock Locations They Will Open
Back in January, I broke the news that Toot'n Totum is coming to Lubbock. Now we know a lot more. The Amarillo gas station chain has been serving the Texas Panhandle since 1950 with more than 90 locations providing guests with good fuel, great food, fresh fountain drinks, a Mr. Payroll, car washes, Car Care Centers & more.
14 Places Around Lubbock That Closed in 2022
Has it seemed like a lot of places this year in Lubbock have closed? Well here are 15 places that have closed over 2022. Plus at the end of that list we talk about new places coming soon as well. 14 Places Around Lubbock That Closed in 2022. 15 New...
Lane closure Monday at 4th Street and Quaker Avenue
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock will begin street construction along 4th Street at Quaker Avenue on Monday (October 17). Two eastbound lanes of 4th Street will be closed at Quaker Avenue. “Drivers are encouraged to avoid the construction if possible and to use extreme caution while driving in the construction,” the city said.
Lubbock is Getting a New Pak-A-Sak Convenience Store Location
Lubbock is an ever-growing city that is constantly seeing new businesses pop up from corner to corner. One of the newest additions happens to be a new location of a West Texas favorite, Pak-A-Sak. Pak-A-Sak is a family-owned convenience store chain that originated in Canyon, Texas. They have 23 locations...
New workout facility, nearly 21,000 sq. feet, coming to West Lubbock, permit says
LUBBOCK, Texas— A permit filed with the City of Lubbock Department of Building Safety showed a new workout facility is set to come to Lubbock. The permit said the facility will be in West Lubbock at 2923 Iola Avenue near Costco and Cabela’s. The permit also said the...
Wednesday morning top stories: Biden expected to announce gas price reduction plan
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. The State on Judicial Conduct suspended Bailey County Judge Sheri Henderson without pay. The suspension comes two months after a grand jury indicted her for official oppression, criminal trespass and providing alcohol to a minor. LSO Deputy injured in crash in Northwest Lubbock.
Here’s How Long It Takes To Get From Lubbock To Albuquerque
This is important information to know. The Isleta Amphitheater in New Mexico hosts some truly amazing road shows. Truth be told, they have stolen a lot of Lubbock business. I guess that's the breaks, but it's essential that you know how to get there because, at some point, you're probably going to want to see there. Oh, they also have Tingley Colesium which has its fair share of shows as well (I saw Pearl Jam there....excellent!).
Katie is KLBK’s Pet of the Day!
The Lubbock Animal shelter & KLBK featured Katie as their Pet of the Day for Monday October 17. Reach out to LAS to adopt Katie at 806-775-2057. Watch the full video above to learn more about Katie!
Single-vehicle rollover in Southwest Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency personnel are responding to a single-vehicle crash in Southwest Lubbock. A call was received just after 10 p.m. of a single-vehicle rollover. The driver was turning off of Hwy 62/82 onto FM 1585 when the vehicle rolled over, coming to a rest just off the road near a utility pole.
Project at 114th and Slide will open 2023, include several shops
Egenbacher Commercial Properties announced a 70,000 square-foot development project in Southwest Lubbock called "114.Slide," which will be home to a second The Plaza Restaurant, office spaces, a bank, a tea/coffee shop and various retailers.
5 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the Lubbock Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Lubbock on Tuesday morning. The crash happened at the intersection of Idalou Road and Martin Luther King Boulevard at around 8 a.m.
East Lubbock crash may cause traffic delays
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has responded to a crash involving at least two vehicles at the intersection of Idalou Road and Martin Luther King Boulevard. The crash occurred around 8 a.m. Tuesday morning. Authorities are diverting traffic off Idalou Road; traffic delays are expected in the...
Man seriously hurt, ‘under crane’ Lubbock Police said
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person had serious injuries after a man was “under a crane” near the 400 block of North Loop 289 on Wednesday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the call came in at 2:23 p.m. According to Lubbock Fire Rescue, the call came in as a “heavy rescue.” Emergency Medical […]
Only one Lubbock-area school ranked as top 25 in Texas
What is the best school in Lubbock? This Lubbock-area school ranked as top 25 in Texas
Holiday Happening is Back: Here Are The Details
One of my favorite events of the year is back. The Junior League of Lubbock's Annual Holiday Happening Event is their biggest fundraiser of the year and it is so much fun. This five-day shopping event kicks off with awesome shopping and lots of local merchants. Not only that, there will be silent auctions and traditional events as well. Starting it off with Sneak Peek Night, then Ladies Night, and even a Breakfast with Santa Claus for the kiddos.
People using Lubbock Airport for pet sale scam, city warns
LUBBOCK, Texas — There has been a recent scam involving online pet sales and transportation, using the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport (LBB) address to appear like a legitimate business, according to a City of Lubbock press release. The business, which offers deals on pets “well below market value”...
