ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
everythinglubbock.com

KLBK Thursday Morning Weather Update: October 20th, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Thursday morning weather update!. Today: Light winds and clear skies. High of 79°. Winds N 8-13 MPH. Chilly and calm. Low of 49°. Winds VAR 5-10 MPH. Tomorrow:. A bit breezier and warmer. High of 82°. Winds WSW...
LUBBOCK, TX
University Daily

Coldest night of the Fall so far expected tonight

Tuesday night is expected to be Lubbock’s coldest night of the season so far with a low of around 42 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Forecasts for some locations north and west of Lubbock — ranging from Floydada to Clovis, New Mexico — include temperatures that dip into the 30s.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Don’t Miss the City of Lubbock’s First Trunk or Treat

As we get closer towards the end of October that can only mean one thing. Halloween is almost here. For many across the South Plains Halloween is the time when you get your child, or your own costumes, ready and start looking at where all the Fall Festivals in town are located. Obviously churches and the local colleges in town have their Trunk or Treats but this year one Trunk or Treat is being held and the entire city is invited.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Toot’n Totum Announces How Many Lubbock Locations They Will Open

Back in January, I broke the news that Toot'n Totum is coming to Lubbock. Now we know a lot more. The Amarillo gas station chain has been serving the Texas Panhandle since 1950 with more than 90 locations providing guests with good fuel, great food, fresh fountain drinks, a Mr. Payroll, car washes, Car Care Centers & more.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

14 Places Around Lubbock That Closed in 2022

Has it seemed like a lot of places this year in Lubbock have closed? Well here are 15 places that have closed over 2022. Plus at the end of that list we talk about new places coming soon as well. 14 Places Around Lubbock That Closed in 2022. 15 New...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock is Getting a New Pak-A-Sak Convenience Store Location

Lubbock is an ever-growing city that is constantly seeing new businesses pop up from corner to corner. One of the newest additions happens to be a new location of a West Texas favorite, Pak-A-Sak. Pak-A-Sak is a family-owned convenience store chain that originated in Canyon, Texas. They have 23 locations...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Here’s How Long It Takes To Get From Lubbock To Albuquerque

This is important information to know. The Isleta Amphitheater in New Mexico hosts some truly amazing road shows. Truth be told, they have stolen a lot of Lubbock business. I guess that's the breaks, but it's essential that you know how to get there because, at some point, you're probably going to want to see there. Oh, they also have Tingley Colesium which has its fair share of shows as well (I saw Pearl Jam there....excellent!).
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Katie is KLBK’s Pet of the Day!

The Lubbock Animal shelter & KLBK featured Katie as their Pet of the Day for Monday October 17. Reach out to LAS to adopt Katie at 806-775-2057. Watch the full video above to learn more about Katie!
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Single-vehicle rollover in Southwest Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency personnel are responding to a single-vehicle crash in Southwest Lubbock. A call was received just after 10 p.m. of a single-vehicle rollover. The driver was turning off of Hwy 62/82 onto FM 1585 when the vehicle rolled over, coming to a rest just off the road near a utility pole.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

East Lubbock crash may cause traffic delays

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has responded to a crash involving at least two vehicles at the intersection of Idalou Road and Martin Luther King Boulevard. The crash occurred around 8 a.m. Tuesday morning. Authorities are diverting traffic off Idalou Road; traffic delays are expected in the...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Holiday Happening is Back: Here Are The Details

One of my favorite events of the year is back. The Junior League of Lubbock's Annual Holiday Happening Event is their biggest fundraiser of the year and it is so much fun. This five-day shopping event kicks off with awesome shopping and lots of local merchants. Not only that, there will be silent auctions and traditional events as well. Starting it off with Sneak Peek Night, then Ladies Night, and even a Breakfast with Santa Claus for the kiddos.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

People using Lubbock Airport for pet sale scam, city warns

LUBBOCK, Texas — There has been a recent scam involving online pet sales and transportation, using the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport (LBB) address to appear like a legitimate business, according to a City of Lubbock press release. The business, which offers deals on pets “well below market value”...
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy