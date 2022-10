BEDFORD – Parents and students are invited to the Second Annual 3E Expo on Thursday, October 20th, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Bedford North Lawrence Café. This expo will explore career pathways for enlistment, enrollment, and employment opportunities for post-graduation. It’s never too early to create a plan and BNL and the North Lawrence Career Center want to help students and their families be aware of the many programs and opportunities available through the career center facility.

