Draymond Green arrived at Chase Center in style. The Warriors' star forward showed off a flashy green suit, an outfit fit for someone of Green's stature. "Let's go! Looking like money, you what I'm talking about?" Green said as he buttoned up his jacket. When asked if he was ready for the Warriors' 2022-23 NBA season opener against the Los Angeles Lakers, Green was.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO