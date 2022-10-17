Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar to open in Collegeville November 8th, 2022Marilyn JohnsonCollegeville, PA
Venditore by Giordano Opens in Rittenhouse SquareMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Legionella Bacteria Identified in Townships Served by Trenton Water Works, Health Officials Urge PrecautionsMorristown MinuteTrenton, NJ
Bullets Ain't Got No Names: The Complex Intersection of Crime, Universities, and Residents of Large CitiesCamille P.
Oloroso Launches Extravagant Tapas-Style Chef's Counter Tasting ExperienceMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
NBC Sports
Harrell's reason for signing with Sixers over Celtics is telling
Montrezl Harrell seemed like a good fit for the Boston Celtics on paper this offseason. With Robert Williams set to undergo knee surgery, the Celtics needed frontcourt depth behind the 36-year-old Al Horford, and Harrell represented a proven veteran option with career averages of 12.9 points and 5.3 rebounds per game over seven NBA seasons.
Wayne Simmonds is Out of Limbo -- For Now
Wayne Simmonds is back on the Toronto Maple Leafs and hoping to make use of perhaps his final shot at sticking on an NHL roster. Can he do it?
The Hockey Writers
Flyers News & Rumors: Konecny, Sanheim, Cates & More
The Philadephia Flyers entered the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons with expectations of playoff contention and dreams of a Stanley Cup run. They plummeted in unceremonious fashion and dramatically lowered their bar entering the 2022-23 season. Sticking with the unpredictable plot lines, the first week of the regular season went about as well as anyone in Philadelphia could’ve realistically expected.
Penguins Game 3: DeSmith in Net, Lines & Notes vs. Canadiens
MONTREAL — The Pittsburgh Penguins (2-0-0) are not easing into the 2022-23 NHL regular season. The Penguins have blazed opponents for 12 goals in two games, allowed just four, and made a laugher against the three-time Stanley Cup finalist Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday. The Penguins face the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre on Monday.
Cowboys Trade with Commanders for Daron Payne and William Jackson III? Making Sense Out of 'Proposals'
Would the Dallas Cowboys make not one, but two trades ... to grab a pair of Washington Commanders?
Cowboys BREAKING: Trade DE Tarell Basham? Source On Rumor As DE Returns to Practice
A thigh injury caused Tarell Basham to be moved to IR on Sept. 17, making him eligible to return to the roster in Week 7 - and creating trade speculation outside of Cowboys HQ.
NBC Sports
Steph completely loses AD with incredible shot fake
Steph Curry pulled out all the tricks in his bag Tuesday night. Facing off against the Los Angeles Lakers in the Warriors' 2022-23 NBA season opener, Curry started downhill after Lakers' guard Patrick Beverly was caught on a Kevon Looney screen. With a full head of steam heading to the...
Former Astros pitcher Zack Greinke was unrecognizable at Houston's ALDS clincher, his wife says
Mariners fans never got to see a win against the Astros this postseason, and they also didn't get to see a superstar pitcher in the stands with them either.
NBC Sports
Draymond arrives 'looking like money' in vibrant green suit
Draymond Green arrived at Chase Center in style. The Warriors' star forward showed off a flashy green suit, an outfit fit for someone of Green's stature. "Let's go! Looking like money, you what I'm talking about?" Green said as he buttoned up his jacket. When asked if he was ready for the Warriors' 2022-23 NBA season opener against the Los Angeles Lakers, Green was.
NBC Sports
3 Sixers storylines to watch for opening-night matchup in Boston
Joel Embiid, Furkan Korkmaz and Shake Milton are the only Sixers left from the last time the team began its season in Boston. Embiid scored 23 points, Korkmaz played 87 garbage-time seconds, and Milton was still over a month away from his NBA debut when the Sixers fell to the Celtics on Oct. 16, 2018.
NBC Sports
What we learned as Kings drop season opener to Blazers
SACRAMENTO -- The Mike Brown era began in an all-too-familiar fashion. The Kings were in the driver’s seat for most of Wednesday’s season opener, but fell off down the stretch in a disappointing 115-108 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers at Golden 1 Center. Brown, who has spent...
The Hockey Writers
Devils’ Palat & Blackwood Shine in Win Over Ducks
“The message was clear. We’ve got to come out and win a game today.”. The New Jersey Devils beat the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night, 4-2. Head coach Lindy Ruff held an intense practice on Monday, and it paid off as nine skaters earned a point in the team’s first victory of the season.
NBC Sports
Flyers claim a forward who Tortorella knows pretty well
For added depth up front, the Flyers on Wednesday acquired a forward who John Tortorella is familiar with from his days in Columbus. The club claimed Lukas Sedlak off of waivers from the Avalanche. The 29-year-old played for Tortorella's Blue Jackets from 2016-17 to 2018-19. After going to the KHL...
Brandon Graham says Cowboys players disrespected Nick Sirianni
Nick Sirianni was extremely animated during and after his team’s win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night, and one Philadelphia Eagles player said there was more to the enthusiasm than just typical rivalry game emotions. A scuffle broke out near the end of the Eagles’ 26-17 win, and...
NBC Sports
LeBron offers honest Lakers revelation after loss to Warriors
Opening the 2022-23 NBA season against the defending-champion Warriors was never going to be an easy task for the Los Angeles Lakers, but LeBron James and Co. didn’t help their own cause on Tuesday night at Chase Center. The team’s 3-point shooting has been an issue dating back to...
NBC Sports
Why DiVincenzo ‘sure as hell’ glad Wiggs is his Dubs teammate
Winning a championship has changed Andrew Wiggins' demeanor -- just ask his new teammate Donte DiVincenzo. Following Warriors practice Monday, DiVincenzo shared with reporters just how much more confident the 27-year-old and the rest of the team have gotten. "I think their confidence is going to be at an all-time...
NBC Sports
No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero has historic NBA debut
Paolo Banchero needed just one game to put himself in the same company as LeBron James. The No. 1 overall pick had a very impressive NBA debut for the Orlando Magic in Detroit on Wednesday. Banchero poured in a game-high 27 points, shooting 11-for-18 from the field and 5-for-7 from...
NBC Sports
Four clutch performances help Phillies prevail in Game 1 of NLCS
SAN DIEGO -- The Phillies' 2-0 win over the San Diego Padres in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series on Tuesday night came down to four clutch performances. Zack Wheeler was spectacular in holding the Padres to one hit and one walk over seven shutout innings. He struck out eight.
NBC Sports
10 things to watch when the Wizards open the season
The Wizards begin the 2022-23 season on Wednesday night at the Indiana Pacers, with tip-off set for 7 p.m. on NBC Sports Washington. Before they get started, here are 10 reasons why this Wizards season could be an interesting one to watch... Beal and Porzingis. The determining factors for how...
Flyers come back again, edge Lightning
Noah Cates notched the game-winning goal off a turnover as the visiting Philadelphia Flyers won their third straight game to
