'The film wasn't fun': Brendan Fraser takes swipe at flop Tom Cruise-helmed The Mummy reboot - and admits he WOULD be open to reprising his role as Rick O'Connell in the franchise
Brendan Fraser has taken a swipe at Tom Cruise's critically-panned The Mummy reboot in a candid new interview. The actor, 53, who starred as adventurer Rick O'Connell in three of the hit franchise's films, said the 2017 box office flop 'lacked the fun' seen in 1999's The Mummy, 2001's The Mummy Returns and 2008's The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor.
Jonathan Majors Teases His Role In ‘Creed III’
Jonathan Majors is not only preparing to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but he’s also getting ready to hope in the ring with Adonis Creed in Creed III. While Creed III is the latest entry in the legendary Rocky saga, the film has largely flown under the radar. In fact, the film’s release was pushed back from November 2022 to March 2023 with little to no discussion. As a result, few know much about the plot of Michael B. Jordan’s directorial debut or the introduction of Majors’ character, Anderson Dame. During a recent interview with Men’s Health, Majors hinted at what fans can expect from his new character when he hits the big screen.
Will Patton Reteams With Kevin Costner For Filmmaker’s Western Saga ‘Horizon’
EXCLUSIVE: The Halloween franchise actor is reuniting with Kevin Costner for the fourth time after No Way Out, The Postman, and the Paramount+ series Yellowstone for the 2x Oscar winner’s New Line’s Civil War epic Horizon. Will Patton boards alongside previously announced Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Jamie Campbell Bower, Jena Malone, Alejandro Edda, Tatanka Means, Michael Rooker, Isabelle Fuhrman, Ella Hunt, Luke Wilson, Thomas Haden Church, Tom Payne, Abbey Lee, Wasé Chief, Tim Guinee, Michael Angarano, Colin Cunningham, Scott Haze, Angus Macfadyen, Douglas Smith and Jon Beavers. This weekend Patton had a No. 1 movie alongside Jamie Lee Curtis in Universal/Blumhouse/Miramax’s...
Brendan Fraser Supported By His Partner At ‘The Whale’ Premiere
Brendan Fraser was recently supported by his partner Jeanne Moore at the UK premiere of his newest film The Whale, which has already received rave reviews. The two were attending the seventh day of the BFI London Film Festival. This isn’t the first time Jeanne has made a public appearance...
Collider
James Bond Producer Michael G. Wilson Reveals Next 007 Will Be a "30-Something" Actor
As the buzz continues to hum around who will inherit the license to kill from the outgoing 007 agent Daniel Craig, James Bond producer, Michael G. Wilson has revealed key details about who the next spy will be. Speaking to the audience at a British Film Institute panel held to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the spy franchise, Wilson explained, via Deadline why they were not looking to cast a young actor in the iconic role of James Bond and why an older industry veteran will be more fitting.
Keanu Reeves Exits Highly-Anticipated Leonardo DiCaprio Hulu Series: Report
The upcoming adaptation of The Devil in the White City, set to air on Hulu, will no longer feature Keanu Reeves as a lead character. Variety confirmed Reeves leaving the project via “sources.” Hulu began developing the show in 2019 and gave it an official series order in August 2020. The book of the same name by Erik Larson served as its basis.
‘Dune: The Sisterhood’: ‘Game Of Thrones’ & ‘Obi-Wan’ Star Indira Varma Joins HBO Max & Legendary Prequel Series As Empress Natalya
EXCLUSIVE: Game Of Thrones, Obi-Wan and Carnival Row actress Indira Varma is the third actor to join anticipated prequel series Dune: The Sisterhood (working title) from HBO Max and Legendary Television. Varma will play Empress Natalya, described to us “a formidable royal who united thousands of worlds in her marriage to Emperor Corrino”. She joins the previously announced Emily Watson and Shirley Henderson. Set 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, the series will follow the Harkonnen Sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind, and establish the fabled sect known as the Bene Gesserit. The drama is adapted from the novel...
SFGate
Kevin Spacey Breaks Down in Court, Says Publicist Convinced Him to Apologize to Anthony Rapp: ‘It Was Really Wrong’
Kevin Spacey became visibly distraught in a New York City courtroom on Monday afternoon, breaking down as he blamed his publicist for convincing him to publicly apologize to Anthony Rapp in 2017 after the “Star Trek: Discovery” actor accused him of sexual misconduct. “I was being encouraged to...
Jon Bernthal Signs With Brian DePersia’s Management Company Cognition
EXCLUSIVE: Jon Bernthal has signed with Cognition for representation. Bernthal joins a talented roster of clients which include two-time Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali; BAFTA & SAG Award nominee Caitriona Balfe; Emmy Award winner Tobias Menzies; and “Doctor Who” star Jodie Whittaker. Bernthal recently starred in the HBO series We Own This City from creators David Simon and John Pelecanos and director Reinaldo Marcus Green. He also recently starred in Lena Dunham’s feature film Sharp Stick, alongside Kristine Froseth, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Taylour Paige. The film made its debut at the virtual Sundance Film Festival in January 2022. Bernthal recently starred in King Richard from director Reinaldo...
SFGate
'70s Show' actor Danny Masterson on trial on 3 rape charges
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Danny Masterson, former star of the long-running sitcom “That ’70s Show,” is about to face three women in court who say he raped them two decades ago at a trial whose key figures are all current or former members of the Church of Scientology.
theplaylist.net
‘The Family Plan’: Michelle Monaghan Joins Mark Wahlberg For Apple & SkyDance’s Upcoming Action Comedy
At this point, Mark Wahlberg‘s Hollywood persona has as much variety as Dwayne Johnson‘s. Wahlberg effectively plays himself in every movie, whether it’s a thriller, an action comedy, or a drama of some kind. Is it boring? More than a little; the days of Wahlberg taking on more challenging roles like Dirk Diggler or Sgt. Dignam looks to be over.
Talking With Tami
Wardrobe Breakdown: Jessica Chastain At New York Screening Of ‘The Good Nurse’
Last night, October 18, 2022, THE GOOD NURSE had its special screening at Netflix’s Paris Theater in New York. Stars Jessica Chastain, Eddie Redmayne, Nnamdi Asomugha, Noah Emmerich, Alix West Lefler, Devyn McDowell, and Malik Yoba, Director Tobias Lindholm, Writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns, Producers Scott Franklin, Darren Aronofsky, and Michael A. Jackman, Executive Producer Glen Basner, author Charles Graeber were in attendance. Following the film, real-life heroes nurse Amy Loughren, and detectives Timothy Braun and Daniel Baldwin were met with a standing ovation.
Barry Will End with Season 4, Anthony Carrigan Confirms
Barry will take its final bow after Season 4. While there's been speculation that HBO's dark comedy would come to a close with its fourth season, Anthony Carrigan - who plays endearing mobster NoHo Hank - has confirmed that the series will end with Season 4. During an appearance on...
SFGate
‘A Christmas Story’ Sequel Debuts First Footage of Adult Ralphie
The teaser trailer for the long-awaited “A Christmas Story” sequel is jam-packed with holiday nostalgia. From dusty “fragile” leg lamps to triple dog dare mistakes, the first look at the HBO Max movie sequel, officially titled “A Christmas Story Christmas,” promises all the holiday retread you could shake a turkey leg at.
Natalie Morales joins season three of The Morning Show starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon
Natalie Morales has joined the cast of The Morning Show for season three of the Apple TV+ series starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. The 37-year-old actress will have a recurring role as Kate Danton, the best friend of Stella Bak [Greta Lee], during the upcoming season, according to an article on Wednesday by Variety.
‘The Fabelmans’ Star Michelle Williams Set For Performer Tribute At 2022 Gotham Awards
Michelle Williams will be honored with a Performer Tribute during the 32nd annual Gotham Awards, taking place live and in-person on November 28, at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. The bestowing of the tribute will follow the November 11 theatrical release of Williams’ latest film The Fabelmans — a semi-autobiographical drama from director Steven Spielberg, which delves into his upbringing. In the feature written by Spielberg and Pulitzer Prize winner Tony Kushner, Williams plays Mitzi Fabelman — a character modeled off of Spielberg’s mother. She stars alongside Paul Dano, Gabriel LaBelle, Seth Rogen, Judd Hirsch and more in the...
SFGate
‘The Masked Singer’ Finally Reveals Identities of Maize and Mermaid: Here’s Who They Are
After a rain delay forced baseball playoffs into primetime last week, the latest edition of “The Masked Singer” finally aired on Fox a week later — and viewers finally got to see Mario Cantone a bit disappointed to be gone so soon after one episode of the show. Still, he took solace in the fact that he has good company: Singing icon Gloria Gaynor was also revealed in the latest double masking on “The Masked Singer,” as the show’s Wednesday night episode celebrated “Andrew Lloyd Webber Night.”
SFGate
Meghan Markle Lets Her Guard Down: On Grieving Queen Elizabeth, Producing With Harry and Returning to Hollywood
The Duchess of Sussex is in mourning. But we’ll get back to that. First, let’s go to the day we met, this past summer, at the venerated San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, Calif. The ranch is a low-key old luxury resort with simple bungalows tucked into a mountainside overlooking the Pacific coast. It’s the kind of unpretentious but protected place wealthy locals and L.A. transplants come to be treated like royalty. On one witheringly hot day in late August, however, they got to mingle with the real thing.
Kanye West & Girlfriend Juliana Nalu Embrace Matching Monochromatic Style in Rubber Boots for Date Night
Kanye West stepped out with his new girlfriend Juliana Nalu in matching all black ensembles after an intimate dinner date in Beverly Hills, Calif. yesterday. Nalu pulled out all the stops in order to match West’s fascination with basics in neutral tones, the star dressing in an all-black ensemble and Yeezy boots. The Brazilian model’s outfit consisted of a black low-cut tank top alongside slouchy black cargo pants fitted with multiple pockets that offered Nalu ample storage space. The rapper’s romantic partner tied an oversized hoodie around her hips, the style sitting low, altering the silhouette of the already wide-legged pants...
Dwayne Johnson faces biggest challenge of his career with new DC Comics movie 'Black Adam'
For more than a decade, Dwayne Johnson worked to get "Black Adam" in movie theatres. The actor, and producer, says he's felt an affinity for the DC Comics anti-hero since he was young, because it was the first character who looked like him!
