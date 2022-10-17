ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Josh Donaldson, New York Yankees advance to ALCS

Auburn’s lone representative in the Major League Baseball postseason advances to the next round. Josh Donaldson and the New York Yankees returned to the Bronx on Tuesday to face the Cleveland Guardians in a winner-take-all Game Five of the American League Division Series. Behind a three-run home run by Giancarlo Stanton in the bottom of the 1st inning, the Yankees were able to take care of the Guardians, winning 5-1 to win the series.
AUBURN, NY
FanNation Fastball

New York Yankees, Cleveland Guardians Release ALDS Game 5 Starting Lineups

Here's a look at how the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees will line up for game five of the American League Division Series Monday evening at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. Aaron Civale and Jameson Taillon will each take the mound. The ALDS is tied 2-2. Monday night's winner will advance to play the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series, beginning Wednesday.
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

MLB missteps this season continue with Yankee Stadium ALDS debacle

In a season that started with a lockout, the latest misstep surrounding Game 5 of the ALDS at Yankee Stadium proves that MLB just doesn’t get it when it comes to fans. There are plenty of New York Yankees fans this morning who are angry about Monday night. Not because their team lost, but rather because they had given their time and money to attend a postseason game, and then be kept in the dark about if the game was going to be played. Spoiler alert: It wasn’t.
NEW YORK STATE
CBS Sports

Yankees vs. Guardians score: Live updates from ALDS Game 5 as Giancarlo Stanton home run starts scoring

The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians are (finally) playing their decisive Game 5 of the American League Division Series on Tuesday afternoon, a day after rain forced the game to be postponed from its originally scheduled Monday night start. The winner will advance to the AL Championship Series where they'll play the Houston Astros beginning on Wednesday for a ticket to the World Series.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

The Yankees Made Ugly History On Offense In Game 1

It wasn’t exactly a pretty start to the ALCS for the New York Yankees. After busting out for five runs against the Cleveland Guardians in the clinching game of the ALDS, the Yankees managed just two runs in Game 1 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros. Houston took...
HOUSTON, TX
thecomeback.com

MLB world blasts league’s handling of ALDS weather delay

Many baseball fans were upset that MLB officials waited so long before postponing ALDS Game 5 Tuesday night. But fans waiting at Yankee Stadium were especially angry that no one provided any updates on the situation as the rain delay dragged on. MLB finally announced the New York Yankees and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
iheart.com

VIDEO: Yankees Severino Makes Fun Of Rays Fans Before Astros Game

Prior to the Yankees starting their ALCS vs the Astros yesterday, New York Pitcher Luis Severino was asked about playing in a hostile MLB environment and said it was something his team was used to... except when they play the Rays in Tampa! Wow, SHOTS FIRED! Watch it Here. More...
NEW YORK STATE

