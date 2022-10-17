ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence + the Machine Soldier Through Rain and Power Outages to Close Out ‘Dance Fever’ Tour at Hollywood Bowl: Concert Review

By EJ Panaligan
SFGate
 2 days ago
soultracks.com

The Isley Brothers, Earth Wind & Fire and El DeBarge team to restore a classic

(October 8, 2022) Back in 2021, when The Isley Brothers and Earth Wind & Fire teamed on the television and web show Versuz, they posted on social media - to great fanfare on our pages - that they would be going into the studio together. We never heard more about the collaboration, but the result is buried ten songs deep in the new Isleys album, Make Me Say It Again, Girl, and includes El DeBarge, to boot.
American Songwriter

Behind the Meaning and History of the Band Name: Counting Crows

Here at American Songwriter, we love Counting Crows. The band, which is fronted by songwriter and lead singer Adam Duritz, is a hit-making machine. From the group’s breakout hit “Mr. Jones” to others like “Omaha” and “Mrs. Potter’s Lullaby,” the emotional, heart-on-the-sleeve songwriting from Duritz is unmatched. And for a while in the ’90s, the band was one of the biggest musical groups in the world.
Rolling Stone

Jennifer Hudson and Adam Lambert Bring a Night at the Opera to Daytime TV

Jennifer Hudson and fellow American Idol alum Adam Lambert busted out a serious high-brow, deep cut duet on The Jennifer Hudson Show: the classic aria from Giacomo Puccini’s opera Turandot, “Nessun dorma.” As Lambert explains in a brief interview before the performance, he learned the song in an opera course he took in high school, describing the class as “really good training,” similar to a dancer studying a bit of ballet. And though he learned a lot, he mostly left that world behind.  Then, this summer, Lambert and Queen were touring Italy, and during soundcheck, Lambert says “Nessun dorma” popped into...
NME

Neil Young announces ‘Harvest’ 50th anniversary reissue, shares rare ‘Heart Of Gold’ live performance

Neil Young has announced the 50th anniversary reissue of his 1972 album ‘Harvest’. The veteran folk star will celebrate half a century of his seminal fourth album with a deluxe reissue that’s released on December 2 via Reprise (pre-order). Included in the reissue is a documentary called Harvest Time, from which Young has shared a previously unreleased live recording of him performing ‘Heart Of Gold’ for the BBC.
SFGate

‘A Christmas Story’ Sequel Debuts First Footage of Adult Ralphie

The teaser trailer for the long-awaited “A Christmas Story” sequel is jam-packed with holiday nostalgia. From dusty “fragile” leg lamps to triple dog dare mistakes, the first look at the HBO Max movie sequel, officially titled “A Christmas Story Christmas,” promises all the holiday retread you could shake a turkey leg at.
NME

Watch Marcus Mumford and Ben Lovett perform two songs together live in the US

Marcus Mumford‘s solo tour featured a performance with his Mumford & Sons bandmate Ben Lovett at The Midland Theatre in Kansas City last night (October 18) – watch footage of the show above. After travelling out to the show, Lovett got on stage to perform the band’s singles...
SFGate

Meghan Markle Lets Her Guard Down: On Grieving Queen Elizabeth, Producing With Harry and Returning to Hollywood

The Duchess of Sussex is in mourning. But we’ll get back to that. First, let’s go to the day we met, this past summer, at the venerated San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, Calif. The ranch is a low-key old luxury resort with simple bungalows tucked into a mountainside overlooking the Pacific coast. It’s the kind of unpretentious but protected place wealthy locals and L.A. transplants come to be treated like royalty. On one witheringly hot day in late August, however, they got to mingle with the real thing.
musictimes.com

Jennifer Hudson, Adam Lambert Look Back On 'American Idol' Days: 'Look At Us Now!'

Adam Lambert guested on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" on Oct. 19 and performed "Nessun dorma," Lambert and Hudson showed off their vocal prowess, and looked back on their "American Idol" Days. The 41-year-old singer showed her audience a couple of pictures from her personal collection, which were two pictures from...

