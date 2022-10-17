Florence + the Machine Soldier Through Rain and Power Outages to Close Out ‘Dance Fever’ Tour at Hollywood Bowl: Concert Review

Read full article on original website
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including the Story of a Terrifying 1930s GangsterLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Where To Go for a Smashburger in Los Angeles Right NowLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
More LA voters say homelessness has gotten worse in the past couple of yearsVictorLos Angeles, CA
In The Wake Of The Release Of Racist Tape, The Los Angeles City Council Elects A New President.Joseph GodwinLos Angeles, CA
soultracks.com
The Isley Brothers, Earth Wind & Fire and El DeBarge team to restore a classic
(October 8, 2022) Back in 2021, when The Isley Brothers and Earth Wind & Fire teamed on the television and web show Versuz, they posted on social media - to great fanfare on our pages - that they would be going into the studio together. We never heard more about the collaboration, but the result is buried ten songs deep in the new Isleys album, Make Me Say It Again, Girl, and includes El DeBarge, to boot.
Behind the Meaning and History of the Band Name: Counting Crows
Here at American Songwriter, we love Counting Crows. The band, which is fronted by songwriter and lead singer Adam Duritz, is a hit-making machine. From the group’s breakout hit “Mr. Jones” to others like “Omaha” and “Mrs. Potter’s Lullaby,” the emotional, heart-on-the-sleeve songwriting from Duritz is unmatched. And for a while in the ’90s, the band was one of the biggest musical groups in the world.
Elvis Presley Claims This One Singer Had ‘The Perfect Voice’
Elvis Presley is the undisputed king of rock and roll. His music was marked by his great voice, talent, and charisma. However, just as The Beatles were mainly motivated by Elvis’ work, the singer himself was fond of one famous American star. The King had a profound love for...
Baz Luhrmann Confirms Britney Spears Remix of ‘Viva Las Vegas’ Could Be On Its Way Soon
There could be more new music from Britney Spears on the way. Baz Luhrmann says that he’s working on releasing the fan-favorite “Viva Las Vegas” remix from his recent film Elvis, which fuses Elvis Presley’s “Viva Las Vegas” with Spears’ 2003 hit, “Toxic.”
Jennifer Hudson and Adam Lambert Bring a Night at the Opera to Daytime TV
Jennifer Hudson and fellow American Idol alum Adam Lambert busted out a serious high-brow, deep cut duet on The Jennifer Hudson Show: the classic aria from Giacomo Puccini’s opera Turandot, “Nessun dorma.” As Lambert explains in a brief interview before the performance, he learned the song in an opera course he took in high school, describing the class as “really good training,” similar to a dancer studying a bit of ballet. And though he learned a lot, he mostly left that world behind. Then, this summer, Lambert and Queen were touring Italy, and during soundcheck, Lambert says “Nessun dorma” popped into...
Ozzy Osbourne once covered a hotel room in the blood of a dismembered shark because he’s Ozzy Osbourne
Tony Iommi recalls the time former Black Sabbath bandmate Ozzy Osbourne pulled a bizarre, bloody stunt involving a sea creature
NME
Neil Young announces ‘Harvest’ 50th anniversary reissue, shares rare ‘Heart Of Gold’ live performance
Neil Young has announced the 50th anniversary reissue of his 1972 album ‘Harvest’. The veteran folk star will celebrate half a century of his seminal fourth album with a deluxe reissue that’s released on December 2 via Reprise (pre-order). Included in the reissue is a documentary called Harvest Time, from which Young has shared a previously unreleased live recording of him performing ‘Heart Of Gold’ for the BBC.
Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle announce San Francisco show
The co-headlining show is one of three in Northern California.
WATCH: Miranda Lambert Tests Out Crazy New ‘Flaming’ Jacket Amid Las Vegas Residency
Miranda Lambert’s Las Vegas residency is in full swing. She promised rhinestones and fringe for the ‘Velvet Rodeo.’ And pyro. She promised pyro, and she’s finding more of it. Now she’s going to wear it. Check out the video she shared of a new jacket that her team created.
Watch Wolfgang Van Halen shred like a master on a pair of Van Halen classics
Yet another highlight from the gift that keeps giving: the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
SFGate
‘A Christmas Story’ Sequel Debuts First Footage of Adult Ralphie
The teaser trailer for the long-awaited “A Christmas Story” sequel is jam-packed with holiday nostalgia. From dusty “fragile” leg lamps to triple dog dare mistakes, the first look at the HBO Max movie sequel, officially titled “A Christmas Story Christmas,” promises all the holiday retread you could shake a turkey leg at.
NME
Watch Marcus Mumford and Ben Lovett perform two songs together live in the US
Marcus Mumford‘s solo tour featured a performance with his Mumford & Sons bandmate Ben Lovett at The Midland Theatre in Kansas City last night (October 18) – watch footage of the show above. After travelling out to the show, Lovett got on stage to perform the band’s singles...
SFGate
Meghan Markle Lets Her Guard Down: On Grieving Queen Elizabeth, Producing With Harry and Returning to Hollywood
The Duchess of Sussex is in mourning. But we’ll get back to that. First, let’s go to the day we met, this past summer, at the venerated San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, Calif. The ranch is a low-key old luxury resort with simple bungalows tucked into a mountainside overlooking the Pacific coast. It’s the kind of unpretentious but protected place wealthy locals and L.A. transplants come to be treated like royalty. On one witheringly hot day in late August, however, they got to mingle with the real thing.
Where San Francisco pizza chef Tony Gemignani grabs a slice in the Bay Area
When the chef isn't slinging dough at his restaurant, he ventures to his favorite pizzerias.
This candy-colored Palm Springs hotel has us ready for vacay
This social-media celebrity is hands-down one of Palm Springs' most recognizable accommodations.
CMT
Alana Springsteen Makes Opry Debut, Reveals Record Deal Columbia NY/Sony Music Nashville
Alana Springsteen just had one dramatic 22nd birthday. The young country singer made her Grand Ole Opry debut on her 22nd birthday and revealed that she had signed a record deal with Columbia NY/Sony Music Nashville. Springsteen’s family and friends got in on her birthday surprises. Her father presented her...
SFGate
Patti LuPone Isn‘t Retiring but Broadway Has ‘Dumbed Down the Audience’ by Turning Into ‘Disneyland, a Circus and Las Vegas’
Three-time Tony winner Patti LuPone isn’t leaving Broadway. Despite her recent move to give up her Actor’s Equity card, which fans took as a sign of her impending retirement, she says she’s just taking a break. “I just gave up my equity card, but that doesn’t mean...
musictimes.com
Jennifer Hudson, Adam Lambert Look Back On 'American Idol' Days: 'Look At Us Now!'
Adam Lambert guested on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" on Oct. 19 and performed "Nessun dorma," Lambert and Hudson showed off their vocal prowess, and looked back on their "American Idol" Days. The 41-year-old singer showed her audience a couple of pictures from her personal collection, which were two pictures from...
