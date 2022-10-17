The Randy Rogers band went back to their roots to record their latest studio album, Homecoming. They went back to the studios where they made their biggest album and enlisted Radney Foster to produce the record. Additionally, Rogers, who co-penned most of the songs on the album, was able to take his time and hone each line to a razor’s edge. As a result, Rogers says a handful of these songs will become permanent fixtures in the band’s live show. That says a lot about the quality of the album. RRB has 20 years and 8 albums in the rearview. One song, though, won’t make it into the setlist for quite some time, no matter how good it is.

21 HOURS AGO