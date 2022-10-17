ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey, CA

American Songwriter

Behind the Meaning and History of the Band Name: Counting Crows

Here at American Songwriter, we love Counting Crows. The band, which is fronted by songwriter and lead singer Adam Duritz, is a hit-making machine. From the group’s breakout hit “Mr. Jones” to others like “Omaha” and “Mrs. Potter’s Lullaby,” the emotional, heart-on-the-sleeve songwriting from Duritz is unmatched. And for a while in the ’90s, the band was one of the biggest musical groups in the world.
Daily Mail

American Idol finalist Willie Spence, 23, posted clip belting out Christian song 'You Are My Hiding Place' in his Jeep before fatally plowing into parked semitruck in Tennessee

American Idol finalist Willie Spence posted a heartbreaking video of him belting out a Christian song in his parked car hours before he died in a horror crash. The 23-year-old shared now chilling footage of him singing 'You Are My Hiding Place' before he slammed his 2019 Jeep Cherokee into a parked semitruck in Tennessee.
HollywoodLife

Kelsea Ballerini Reveals She No Longer Talks To Halsey On New Song ‘Doin’ My Best’

Kelsea Ballerini has a lot to say on her new album, Subject To Change, and it’s not just about her divorce from Morgan Evans. The song “Doin’ My Best” has a reference to Kelsea’s friendship with Halsey, who she says she doesn’t talk to anymore. “I was friends with a pop star, I put ’em on track four, but wish I could take it back, I woulda never asked, if I knew we wouldn’t talk anymore,” Kelsea sings in the song’s second verse.
Whiskey Riff

6 Times Miley Cyrus Covered The Hell Out Of Some Country Songs

Miley Cyrus has never been shy about doing things her own way, and sometimes, that includes showing off her country roots. Growing up near Nashville with Billy Ray Cyrus as her father, not to mention the legendary Dolly Parton as her Godmother, Miley is more than vocal about the influence her country upbringing has had on her life, as well as her music.
AOL Corp

Jason Aldean concertgoers boo when he mentions Maren Morris amid feud

Jason Aldean spurred on his feud with Maren Morris over the weekend. Onstage in Nashville on Friday, the "Dirt Road Anthem" singer teased a mystery performer who would be joining him. But while ticking off the names of some of country music's biggest stars, he mentioned Morris, and it drew booing from the crowd.
NME

Rockabilly revivalist Robert Gordon dead at 75

Robert Gordon, who helped spearhead the rockabilly revival in the 1970s, has died at the age of 75. According to Gordons’ label, Cleopatra Records, the musician died on Tuesday (October 18). No cause of death has been disclosed, but Gordon had been diagnosed with myeloid leukemia in recent years.
Outsider.com

Wade Sapp Covers Willie Nelson’s ‘Whiskey River’ With Kendell Marvel at the Honky Tonk Experience

Kendell Marvel’s Honky Tonk Experience wrapped a six-year run at Nashville’s Exit/In on Tuesday, and it included a fantastic Willie Nelson cover. Wade Sapp grew up all across the South. He was born in Florida before moving to Georgia. He eventually made his way to Nashville and established himself as one of the best young acts in the business.
USA TODAY

Carly Pearce talks '29: Written In Stone' divorce album, closing out 'biggest year of my life' in Nashville

When Carly Pearce moved to Nashville, she heard "no." A lot. No, her voice wasn't strong enough. No, she wasn't ready for a label deal. No, she needed better songs. "When I drive down Music Row, I have the mental image and the weight of the years that I spent crying in my car," the 32-year-old country singer said in an interview with The Nashville Tennessean, part of the USA TODAY Network.
Outsider.com

Randy Rogers Says He’s Not Ready to Play One Song from ‘Homecoming’ Live Yet

The Randy Rogers band went back to their roots to record their latest studio album, Homecoming. They went back to the studios where they made their biggest album and enlisted Radney Foster to produce the record. Additionally, Rogers, who co-penned most of the songs on the album, was able to take his time and hone each line to a razor’s edge. As a result, Rogers says a handful of these songs will become permanent fixtures in the band’s live show. That says a lot about the quality of the album. RRB has 20 years and 8 albums in the rearview. One song, though, won’t make it into the setlist for quite some time, no matter how good it is.

