Nov. 19 Opening Planned For WL Ice Rink
WINONA LAKE — People should be able to skate at Winona Lake’s new ice rink next month. Saturday, Nov. 19, is the planned opening date for the season for the Miller Sunset Pavilion’s rink along Park Avenue, mentioned Town Manager Craig Allebach at the Winona Lake Town Council meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 18.
Wagon Wheel Junior Returns With Halloween Weekend
WARSAW — Wagon Wheel Junior will return to the famous Wagon Wheel Theatre stage in the round Halloween weekend with three performances of “Rockin’ Robin Hood.”. The show will open with a 7 p.m. performance Friday, Oct. 28. There will be matinee performances at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, at the Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts, Warsaw.
Christmas Princess Event Will Benefit Fulton County CASA
ROCHESTER — Young and young at heart will have a chance to visit with Disney princesses locally – all for a good cause. The second annual Princess Christmas Extravaganza is set for Sunday, Dec. 11, at Empeiria 110, 5729 SR 110, Rochester. Visitors will be able to see...
Coldest night of fall tonight
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Temperatures in Fort Wayne haven’t officially fallen into the 20s yet, but they’re forecast to reach that range by early morning, delivering us our coldest morning of the season to date. Thursday morning lows will be as low as the upper 20s...
Chipotle at Jefferson Pointe moving to old Bob Evans, and adding a drive-thru
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Jefferson Pointe Chipotle is moving to a stand-alone, larger location a few hundred feet away. A Chipotle representative confirmed to WANE 15 that the fast casual eatery was relocating from inside the shopping center to the old Bob Evans location at 1715 Apple Glen Blvd.
Tippy’s renovated bar is Winamac’s new go-to hangout
In a small town like Winamac, fun and comfortable places to hang out, knock back a few drinks, and have a great time can be hard to come by. It’s not often people can find the perfect place to relax. Luckily for the Winamac community, Tippy’s has them covered. The local pizza restaurant recently underwent an incredible renovation and added a brand new bar and 21+ seating areas that no one is going to want to miss.
Grace College To Host Annual FunFest Oct. 28
WINONA LAKE — Grace College will host its 32nd annual FunFest from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, in the Gordon Health and Wellness Center, 100 Publishers Dr., Winona Lake. FunFest is free and open to all families in the community. This year’s theme is “Under the Sea.” Children are invited to dress up in the theme or in a costume of their choosing.
Claypool Alumni Donate To Claypool PTO
CLAYPOOL — The Claypool Alumni Association has donated $1,020.60 to the Claypool Elementary School PTO. On Friday, Oct. 14, Claypool Alumni Association Treasurer Ron Longyear presented a check to Claypool Elementary School Principal Melissa Rees during the The Echoes of the Past Fall Festival in Claypool. The PTO is to purchase books for the library with the funds.
Lake Effect Snow Before Halloween? Yes!
WARSAW – The first burst of snowfall arrived last night and another chance continues this morning across parts of north central Indiana. Numerous areas around Kosciusko County saw some heavy, wet snowfall, that quickly melted Monday night,. For Tuesday, Oct. 18, a band of lake-effect rain and snow will...
Despite Closure, Trophy Business Still Receives Calls
Even though Acey’s Trophies & Awards, 301 S. Scott St., Warsaw, officially closed June 1, not everyone is aware Acey’s is no longer doing business. Chuck Lisenbee died in mid-May a few days after an unexpected illness at IU Hospital in Indianapolis. His widow, Teresa, said he was working up until his death.
James Robert Walls
James Robert Walls, 35, Wabash, died at 11:03 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at his home in Wabash. He was born Aug. 17, 1987. He is survived by his parents, mother, Cyndi Voght, Wabash and John Walls, Warsaw; son, Ethan James Walls, Wabash; and grandparents, James Finnell, Wabash, Robert and Alecia Courtney, Claypool and Larry and Dulcena Walls, Warsaw.
PHOTOS: Aftermath of season’s first snowfall in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With the first snowfall of the season on Monday night, some neighborhoods in the Fort Wayne area had debris and fallen trees. Big flakes were coming down Monday night, and northeast Indiana residents shared photos of what it looked like in their area.
Winter Weather Advisory through early Tuesday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect until 1 am Tuesday, October 18, for areas like LaGrange, Kendallville, Columbia City, Warsaw, and Wabash, where slushy snow accumulations of up to a 4 inches are possible. With rain mixing in, some areas in these counties may end up with very little snow. It is an event where totals can range greatly across a short distance.
Gary Dean Keaffaber
Gary Dean Keaffaber, 82, Elkhart, died Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at Elkhart Hospital, Elkhart. He was born Sept. 11, 1940. In 1962, he married Dianna McCullough. On Nov. 14, 1975, he married Judith (Rock) Kilmer; she survives. Gary is also survived by his six children, Jeffrey Keaffaber, Orlando, Fla., J....
Ronnie A. Park
Ronnie A. Park, 68, Tippecanoe, died Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in his home in Tippecanoe. Ronnie was born Dec. 2, 1953. He married Christy Beckley; she survives in Tippecanoe. Ronnie is also survived by his his daughter, Lindsey Park, Milford; his son, Ryan (Cassandra) Park, Goshen; his 10 grandchildren; and his brother, Ed (Jody) Park, Warsaw.
Kari L. Harmon
Kari L. (Hashbarger) Harmon, 54, a lifetime resident of Wabash, died at 11:26 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at her home in Wabash. She was born Dec. 7, 1967. She married Bradley R. Harmon on March 7, 2009; he survives in Wabash. Kari is also survived by one son, Matthew...
Sue Harman — UPDATED
Sue Harman, 76, Warsaw, died Oct. 10, 2022, while on vacation at Hilton Head Island, S.C. Her kindness, service to others and love for her family, friends and community will be immeasurably missed by all who knew her. Born Betty Sue Cooper, most knew her as Sue. She was born...
Ron Shrader — UPDATED
Ron Shrader, 80, Rochester, died at 7:48 a.m. Tuesday, Oct.18, 2022, at Hickory Creek of Rochester, Rochester. On Aug. 11, 1942, Ronald Ralph Shrader was born. Ron and Judy Roberts were married Nov. 24, 1962; she preceded him in death. On Sept. 17, 2005, Ron and Carol Watrous Shriver married; she survives in Rochester.
Polly H. York
Polly H. York, 75, Goshen, died Tuesday morning, Oct. 18, 2022, at Parkview Noble Hospital, Kendallville. She was born Sept. 24, 1947. She married James A. York; he preceded her in death. She is survived by a son, Carl “Jason” (fiancé Amy Gunn) Lemarr, Goshen; five grandchildren; and a brother,...
Jodie A. Elshire
Jodie A. Elshire, 65, Fort Wayne, formerly of LaFontaine, died at 8:45 p.m. Oct. 17, 2022, at Parkview Regional Hospital, Fort Wayne. She was born May 1, 1957. Jodie is survived by her daughter, Katie (Fred) Gengnagel, Wabash; one grandson; and one brother, Terry (Beverly) Faust, Urbana. McDonald Funeral Homes,...
