In a small town like Winamac, fun and comfortable places to hang out, knock back a few drinks, and have a great time can be hard to come by. It’s not often people can find the perfect place to relax. Luckily for the Winamac community, Tippy’s has them covered. The local pizza restaurant recently underwent an incredible renovation and added a brand new bar and 21+ seating areas that no one is going to want to miss.

WINAMAC, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO