WDEF
Hamilton County Commission defends Attorney Rheubin Taylor
HAMILTON COUNTY (WDEF) — Hamilton County Commissioners stood up for one of their own during their latest meeting Wednesday morning. Attorney Rheubin Taylor will be keeping his position with the county after being fired by Mayor Weston Wamp last Friday. Taylor’s firing occurred despite still having two years of...
WDEF
Residents respond to Collegedale rezoning
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. (WDEF) — For months, hundreds in the local community had vocally opposed the rezoning at Collegedale’s planning and city commission meetings. Over 3,500 signatures had also been signed on an online change.org petition. Regardless of their concerns, the city is moving forward. “Another of my neighbors...
WDEF
Minority Enterprise Development Week recognized locally Oct. 17th – 24th
It’s Minority Enterprise Development Week in the Tennessee Valley, it will be observed locally from October 17th to the 24th. In recognition of MED week the City of Chattanooga joined nine other local and regional partners to organize. 10-event lineup in celebration of the achievements. and contributions of the...
chattanoogapulse.com
Gratefull Is Back: Citywide Thanksgiving Luncheon Will Be Held On November 17
Gratefull, formerly known as One Table created by Causeway, is back!. On Thursday, November 17 residents of the Greater Chattanooga area are invited to a free Thanksgiving Luncheon held from 11:30am until 1:30pm in the middle of the 200-block of E. Martin Luther King Boulevard in front of the Bessie Smith Cultural Center. This community-wide Thanksgiving Luncheon was postponed for the past two years due to the pandemic.
Government Technology
Tennessee Residents Embrace New Broadband Investment
(TNS) — Using a public-private partnership, about 3,400 homes in rural Walker County will be equipped for high-speed internet in the next two years. Walker County elected leaders and officials with Kinetic by Windstream answered questions about the nearly $11.3 million project last week at the LaFayette-Walker County Public Library. Many of the approximately 50 residents present had slow internet and were hoping for a solution.
WDEF
TVFCU hosts 5th Annual Idea Leap Grant Pitch Competition
Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union hosted their annual grant annual competition Tuesday. This is the 5th year for the competition where small business owners from across the area compete to win grant funding. This year TVFCU gave away a total of $100,000. The grand prize was $50,000, first place was...
WDEF
Georgia sets early voting record, TN & NC also start this week
ATLANTA, Georgia (WDEF) – Early Voting began in Georgia on Monday with record setting numbers. The state reports that more than 130,000 Georgians voted on Monday. That number is 85% higher than the first day of early voting in 2018 (last midterm elections with a Governor’s Race on the ballot).
WDEF
Woman arrested in Bradley County home intruder incident
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – A woman in Bradley County has been arrested after she entered a home and startled the sleeping homeowners. Leslie Mason is being charged with Aggravated Criminal Trespass. Officials say the incident happened at around 4:30 A.M. Monday at a home on Frontage Road. The family...
chattanoogacw.com
Hamilton County Schools fines First Student school bus contractor almost $480,000
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Hamilton County Schools has fined the only company it's hired as a contractor to take kids to and from school. School officials confirmed for us on Monday that First Student has been fined almost $480,000. Schools spokesman Steve Doremus told us in an email on...
WDEF
Golden Apple: Ashley Frogg, Rossville Elementary
ROSSVILLE, GA (WDEF) – Ashley Frogg has a gift for connecting with some of youngest students at Rossville Elementary. She lays the foundation for a life-long love of learning. That lesson is not lost on the parents of even her newest students. Courtney Gadd is the principal at Rossville...
mymix1041.com
Riverbend introduces new pre-registration ticketing ahead of 40th Anniversary
From Local 3 News: Riverbend, Chattanooga’s oldest music festival, will celebrate its 40th anniversary in June of 2023. The festival will be held from June 2nd- 4th at Ross’s Landing and will once again feature local, regional and national acts. For the first time, the festival will open...
WDEF
Murray County announces major drug seizure
CHATSWORTH, Georgia (WDEF) – Murray County officials are reporting a drug bust they made last week. They were working with the TBI, the DEA and the 10th Judicial Drug Task Force. Eight days ago, they spotted the suspect vehicle in the Spring Place area. The Sheriff says the driver...
WDEF
What’s Right With Our Schools: OLPH Lessons in Cyber Safety
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WDEF) – What you post online today can come back and bite you tomorrow. That’s true, even if you were a kid when you posted it. It’s a lesson Ben Tracy learned the hard way. He recently shared his story with students at OLPH. She...
WTVC
Road Trippin' down to Dollywood
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Daily Refresh is going Road Trippin' to Dollywood! Our own Josh Robinson takes us on a tour and showcases all things, Dolly! This segment dives into all the fun thrills, rides, adventures, and what's in store during the holidays.
mymix1041.com
National Night Out – Tuesday, October 18 at Bradley Square Mall
We were joined by Cleveland Police PIO Evie West to talk about the National Night Out event taking place at Bradley Square Mall from 5:00 – 8:00 on Tuesday. Learn more about the Cleveland Police Department on their Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/clevelandpolicetn/. Event Details:. ~~~ National Night Out 2022 ~~~
WDEF
tnAchieves mentor deadline is this Friday
NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – Tennessee needs 2,900 volunteer mentors by Friday. That’s the goal for the tnAchieves scholarship program which provides mentors to students going to college for the first time. But some local counties have already hit their target, while others are lagging. In our area, Grundy...
WTVC
Fire Destroys Garage in Harrison Area
Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department picture from social media. They say they covered Highway 58 VFD's area while they battled the garage fire. Chattanooga — A fire destroyed a garage in the Harrison area this afternoon says Hamilton County EMS. They say a homeowner called 911, reporting his detached garage...
chattanoogapulse.com
Scenic City Wings Competition Returns To The Chattanooga Market This Sunday
This Sunday, October 23rd, Chattanooga Market promises to be a little spicy, a little messy, but a whole lot of fun. It’s the Scenic City Wing competition at Chattanooga Market – with five local eateries showing off their wing recipes. Patrons can sample the unique tastes of Chattanooga’s best wings in this blazing annual event and cast their vote for bragging rights of the Scenic City's Best Wings of 2022.
WDEF
CPD Weekly Media Conference: Project SAFE Robbery initiative update
The Chattanooga Police Department’s Project SAFE kicked off October 7. During the first week the CPD has logged 80 robbery initiative efforts. Harry Sommers, Executive Chief of Investigations with CPD said they made several arrests targeting individuals with various crimes. “Aggregate charges have been with them. So there’s been...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Police Briefs for October 17
The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. The caller advised a homeless male and female were loitering on the property. On scene police encountered Mark Walling. Walling was found to have a sessions court warrant. He was transported to Silverdale. 22-014271- Clemons Road- Suspicious People- The...
