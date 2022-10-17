Gratefull, formerly known as One Table created by Causeway, is back!. On Thursday, November 17 residents of the Greater Chattanooga area are invited to a free Thanksgiving Luncheon held from 11:30am until 1:30pm in the middle of the 200-block of E. Martin Luther King Boulevard in front of the Bessie Smith Cultural Center. This community-wide Thanksgiving Luncheon was postponed for the past two years due to the pandemic.

CHATTANOOGA, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO