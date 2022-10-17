ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collegedale, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDEF

Hamilton County Commission defends Attorney Rheubin Taylor

HAMILTON COUNTY (WDEF) — Hamilton County Commissioners stood up for one of their own during their latest meeting Wednesday morning. Attorney Rheubin Taylor will be keeping his position with the county after being fired by Mayor Weston Wamp last Friday. Taylor’s firing occurred despite still having two years of...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Residents respond to Collegedale rezoning

COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. (WDEF) — For months, hundreds in the local community had vocally opposed the rezoning at Collegedale’s planning and city commission meetings. Over 3,500 signatures had also been signed on an online change.org petition. Regardless of their concerns, the city is moving forward. “Another of my neighbors...
COLLEGEDALE, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

Gratefull Is Back: Citywide Thanksgiving Luncheon Will Be Held On November 17

Gratefull, formerly known as One Table created by Causeway, is back!. On Thursday, November 17 residents of the Greater Chattanooga area are invited to a free Thanksgiving Luncheon held from 11:30am until 1:30pm in the middle of the 200-block of E. Martin Luther King Boulevard in front of the Bessie Smith Cultural Center. This community-wide Thanksgiving Luncheon was postponed for the past two years due to the pandemic.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Government Technology

Tennessee Residents Embrace New Broadband Investment

(TNS) — Using a public-private partnership, about 3,400 homes in rural Walker County will be equipped for high-speed internet in the next two years. Walker County elected leaders and officials with Kinetic by Windstream answered questions about the nearly $11.3 million project last week at the LaFayette-Walker County Public Library. Many of the approximately 50 residents present had slow internet and were hoping for a solution.
WALKER COUNTY, GA
WDEF

TVFCU hosts 5th Annual Idea Leap Grant Pitch Competition

Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union hosted their annual grant annual competition Tuesday. This is the 5th year for the competition where small business owners from across the area compete to win grant funding. This year TVFCU gave away a total of $100,000. The grand prize was $50,000, first place was...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Georgia sets early voting record, TN & NC also start this week

ATLANTA, Georgia (WDEF) – Early Voting began in Georgia on Monday with record setting numbers. The state reports that more than 130,000 Georgians voted on Monday. That number is 85% higher than the first day of early voting in 2018 (last midterm elections with a Governor’s Race on the ballot).
GEORGIA STATE
WDEF

Woman arrested in Bradley County home intruder incident

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – A woman in Bradley County has been arrested after she entered a home and startled the sleeping homeowners. Leslie Mason is being charged with Aggravated Criminal Trespass. Officials say the incident happened at around 4:30 A.M. Monday at a home on Frontage Road. The family...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Golden Apple: Ashley Frogg, Rossville Elementary

ROSSVILLE, GA (WDEF) – Ashley Frogg has a gift for connecting with some of youngest students at Rossville Elementary. She lays the foundation for a life-long love of learning. That lesson is not lost on the parents of even her newest students. Courtney Gadd is the principal at Rossville...
ROSSVILLE, GA
WDEF

Murray County announces major drug seizure

CHATSWORTH, Georgia (WDEF) – Murray County officials are reporting a drug bust they made last week. They were working with the TBI, the DEA and the 10th Judicial Drug Task Force. Eight days ago, they spotted the suspect vehicle in the Spring Place area. The Sheriff says the driver...
MURRAY COUNTY, GA
WTVC

Road Trippin' down to Dollywood

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Daily Refresh is going Road Trippin' to Dollywood! Our own Josh Robinson takes us on a tour and showcases all things, Dolly! This segment dives into all the fun thrills, rides, adventures, and what's in store during the holidays.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
mymix1041.com

National Night Out – Tuesday, October 18 at Bradley Square Mall

We were joined by Cleveland Police PIO Evie West to talk about the National Night Out event taking place at Bradley Square Mall from 5:00 – 8:00 on Tuesday. Learn more about the Cleveland Police Department on their Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/clevelandpolicetn/. Event Details:. ~~~ National Night Out 2022 ~~~
CLEVELAND, TN
WDEF

tnAchieves mentor deadline is this Friday

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – Tennessee needs 2,900 volunteer mentors by Friday. That’s the goal for the tnAchieves scholarship program which provides mentors to students going to college for the first time. But some local counties have already hit their target, while others are lagging. In our area, Grundy...
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVC

Fire Destroys Garage in Harrison Area

Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department picture from social media. They say they covered Highway 58 VFD's area while they battled the garage fire. Chattanooga — A fire destroyed a garage in the Harrison area this afternoon says Hamilton County EMS. They say a homeowner called 911, reporting his detached garage...
HARRISON, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

Scenic City Wings Competition Returns To The Chattanooga Market This Sunday

This Sunday, October 23rd, Chattanooga Market promises to be a little spicy, a little messy, but a whole lot of fun. It’s the Scenic City Wing competition at Chattanooga Market – with five local eateries showing off their wing recipes. Patrons can sample the unique tastes of Chattanooga’s best wings in this blazing annual event and cast their vote for bragging rights of the Scenic City's Best Wings of 2022.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

CPD Weekly Media Conference: Project SAFE Robbery initiative update

The Chattanooga Police Department’s Project SAFE kicked off October 7. During the first week the CPD has logged 80 robbery initiative efforts. Harry Sommers, Executive Chief of Investigations with CPD said they made several arrests targeting individuals with various crimes. “Aggregate charges have been with them. So there’s been...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Police Briefs for October 17

The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. The caller advised a homeless male and female were loitering on the property. On scene police encountered Mark Walling. Walling was found to have a sessions court warrant. He was transported to Silverdale. 22-014271- Clemons Road- Suspicious People- The...
EAST RIDGE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy