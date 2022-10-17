Read full article on original website
Man pleads guilty to 2019 San Marcos murder, receives life sentence
A Kyle man was sentenced to life in prison Oct. 4 in connection to a 2019 San Marcos murder, Hays County records showed.
KSAT 12
Man causes rollover after intentionally crashing into vehicle carrying girlfriend on I-35, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man is accused of intentionally crashing his truck into another vehicle carrying his girlfriend on IH-35 after finding out the driver was her ex-boyfriend, according to San Antonio police. Jeffry Vanmatter, 39, was arrested Wednesday and charged aggravated assault with a deadly weapon,...
KSAT 12
Retired SAPD detective beats felony assault charge after victim disappears
SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County prosecutors have dismissed a felony assault charge against a retired San Antonio police detective after the victim in the case disappeared amid his own criminal issues. Cellphone footage captured by the victim in September 2020 showed ex-detective John Schiller pointing a handgun at the...
KSAT 12
San Antonio child psychologist arrested for indecency with a child, records show
SAN ANTONIO – The president and CEO of Texas Psychological & Consultation Services, which specializes in counseling for adolescents, was arrested for indecency with a child by contact, court records obtained by KSAT Tuesday show. Dr. Timothy Kimball, 43, was arrested on Aug. 24. The girl’s mother had a...
KSAT 12
Mother shot by daughter’s ex-boyfriend unaware of suspect’s criminal history
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after shooting his ex-girlfriend’s mother and tying up a teenager following a break-up, San Antonio police said. Officers said the man was upset that his ex-girlfriend went into hiding after she broke up with him and asked him to move out.
Attorney Ben Crump representing family of San Antonio teen shot by now-former police officer
Crump, who now represents the family of Erik Cantu, has done work for the families of George Floyd, Trayvon Martin and Michael Brown.
Pleasanton Express
POTEET SHOOTING VICTIM AIRLIFTED
At 3:31 p.m. Tuesday, a Poteet Police Department Officer arrived in the 800 block Ave G to find that a 77-year-old year old male (husband) allegedly shot his 76-year old wife twice. She was airlifted with shots to her hip and leg area. Her condition is not known at this time. The husband has been taken into custody and the investigation is on going.
Stepfather and stepson convicted in 2020 murder involving 'drug-fueled' fight with knives and guns
SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio stepfather and stepson have been found guilty of murder for a 2020 shooting death in east Bexar County. A jury deliberated for about three hours Monday before returning the verdict for both men. Josh Fowler, 24, died in a fight involving knives and...
kurv.com
Home Filled With One-Armed-Bandits
A pair of illegal underground casinos have been shut down in San Antonio. About two-dozen slot machines were hauled out of one home in a pre-dawn raid. The sheriffs office also hauled off a stolen car. A second raid was made overnight. That home was filled with slot machines as well. It’s unclear how many arrests have been made.
KSAT 12
‘I’m mad. I don’t understand. Why?’: Mother of shooting victim frustrated by lack of information
SAN ANTONIO – The mother of a local man who was shot only steps away from his front door says she is praying for his healing and clues about the person who shot him. Tevin Wilson, 27, was heading to his apartment early on the morning of October 7 when someone aimed and shot at him.
KSAT 12
Man arrested after shooting into group of bikers, seriously injuring 2 outside bar, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested for shooting into a group of bikers outside a Northeast Side bar, seriously injuring two of them, according to court documents. Bexar County Jail records show Keith Lamane Henley, 45, was taken into custody on Tuesday and charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
KSAT 12
Multiple people detained after eight-liners, weapons, cash seized in 2 gambling busts, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO – Deputies seized multiple eight-liners, weapons and cash in two gambling busts on Wednesday morning, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. BCSO said two buildings in the 2000 block of Guadalupe Street and the 1200 block of Bandera Road were raided before 6 a.m. At...
Several detained after gunfire at northwest-side apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO — "Several" people were detained after gunshots rang out at an apartment complex on the northwest side, authorities said. No injuries were immediately reported. Bexar County deputies in the area of Evers and Wurzbach responded to the complex after they heard the shots, eventually detaining multiple people, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office. It's unknown at this point how many, if any, will face charges.
KSAT 12
Bexar County deputies crash, hospitalized after responding to shooting call on West Side
SAN ANTONIO – Two Bexar County deputies were hospitalized after crashing into each other during a shooting call on the West Side. Investigators said the deputies were responding to a call at a mobile home park near Highway 90 and Colt on Wednesday evening. BCSO said the victim in...
KSAT 12
Man assaulted woman with bat after starting fight at convenience store, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman with a bat after starting a fight at a San Antonio convenience store, according to jail records. Ruben Ramirez, 35, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, records show. An arrest warrant affidavit...
KSAT 12
Recognize this man? Crime Stoppers seeks suspect wanted in multiple burglaries
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a man wanted for multiple burglaries. Field Beltran Jr. is wanted on two warrants of Burglary Habitation-force out of the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. The 51-year-old man is described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall,...
KSAT 12
Family of Erik Cantu hires civil rights attorney Ben Crump
SAN ANTONIO – The family of the teen who was shot by a San Antonio police officer has hired high-profile civil rights attorney Ben Crump. Erik Cantu, 17, was shot by James Brennand in a McDonald’s parking lot on Oct. 2. He is currently on life support at...
lakefrontollu.com
Could Riker’s Prison Reformation Reimagine Bexar County Jail?
Screenshot of Riker’s Island’s Prison Website October 2022. SAN ANTONIO- Prisons and jails are said to deter inmates from committing crime on the outside of the grey, dreary walls of their either temporary or long-term home depending on their sentences. However, living conditions are sometimes seen as less than up to par. The famous Riker’s Island in New York, which held many famous celebrities and criminals in the past, is shutting down their facilities in order to activate a new reformative plan that could cost up to $30 million. The plan is set to create safer, smaller, and fairer jails.
iheart.com
Bexar County Gambling Operations Busted In Pre-Dawn Raids
A pair of illegal gambling operations were busted in pre-dawn raids in Bexar County. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar says the raids uncovered casino operations in two houses on the west side - one near Guadalupe and Zarzamora and the other in the 1200 block of Bandera. "What we have...
KSAT 12
SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek suspect in robbery of 77-year-old woman at NW Side convenience store
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for the robbery of a 77-year-old woman at a Northwest Side convenience store. The incident occurred Oct. 17 just before 7 p.m. at a 7-Eleven in the 9400 block of Bandera Road, not far from Braun Road and OP Schnabel Park.
