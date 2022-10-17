ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bexar County, TX

POTEET SHOOTING VICTIM AIRLIFTED

At 3:31 p.m. Tuesday, a Poteet Police Department Officer arrived in the 800 block Ave G to find that a 77-year-old year old male (husband) allegedly shot his 76-year old wife twice. She was airlifted with shots to her hip and leg area. Her condition is not known at this time. The husband has been taken into custody and the investigation is on going.
Home Filled With One-Armed-Bandits

A pair of illegal underground casinos have been shut down in San Antonio. About two-dozen slot machines were hauled out of one home in a pre-dawn raid. The sheriffs office also hauled off a stolen car. A second raid was made overnight. That home was filled with slot machines as well. It’s unclear how many arrests have been made.
Several detained after gunfire at northwest-side apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO — "Several" people were detained after gunshots rang out at an apartment complex on the northwest side, authorities said. No injuries were immediately reported. Bexar County deputies in the area of Evers and Wurzbach responded to the complex after they heard the shots, eventually detaining multiple people, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office. It's unknown at this point how many, if any, will face charges.
Could Riker’s Prison Reformation Reimagine Bexar County Jail?

Screenshot of Riker’s Island’s Prison Website October 2022. SAN ANTONIO- Prisons and jails are said to deter inmates from committing crime on the outside of the grey, dreary walls of their either temporary or long-term home depending on their sentences. However, living conditions are sometimes seen as less than up to par. The famous Riker’s Island in New York, which held many famous celebrities and criminals in the past, is shutting down their facilities in order to activate a new reformative plan that could cost up to $30 million. The plan is set to create safer, smaller, and fairer jails.
