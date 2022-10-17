Read full article on original website
KCCI.com
Frigid air in the metro
DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. After breaking records this morning, it’ll be another cold night across the state. We drop into the low 20s again this evening. Sunshine and warmer days are ahead, highs will make it into the 60s and 70s before the week is over. Our next system is ramping up out West and will bring a cold front to Iowa by Sunday. One thing is for sure, it’ll be windy Sunday and Monday, with the potential for stronger storms late Sunday. There is still a bit to iron out with this next storm system, so look for forecast changes in the coming days. Sunday will be the warmest day with highs near 80 degrees. Strong winds are likely Sunday and Monday. Leftover wind and rain remain for next Monday.
Radio Iowa
90+ Iowa counties are now using Alert Iowa system for instant warnings
Iowans in almost every county can now get instant messages about threatening weather, missing persons, and other emergency situations unfolding nearby. Tracey Bearden, the 911 coordinator for the Polk County Emergency Management Agency, says Iowa’s most populous county is upgrading from Code Red to the new Alert Iowa system starting today.
KCRG.com
Growing wait list for services leads to big time expansion for ChildServe in eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A heightened need for services for children with special needs is prompting a nonprofit to expand big time in eastern Iowa. ChildServe currently has locations in Johnston, Ames, Des Moines and Coralville. ”We originally lived in Webster City and commuted 45 miles to the Ames location,...
Iowa DOT Gearing Up For Winter Months
(Ames, IA) — With winter weather just around the corner, the Iowa Department of Transportation is reminding Iowans to prepare for the winter months. The DOT is encouraging people to start winterizing vehicles, make a car winter emergency kit, watch for road condition updates, and wear a seatbelt. The DOT is gearing up by stocking up on salt, preparing over a thousand full-time employees, and is in the process of hiring 633 more temporary positions.
bleedingheartland.com
What to bring with you when voting early in Iowa
Early voting starts today in Iowa. I recommend voting before election day, so you don't have to worry about an illness, work obligation, or family emergency preventing you from voting on November 8. Before you set out for an early voting location, make sure you have all the documentation you...
KCRG.com
New meetings planned for carbon capture pipeline through eastern Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The second round of informational meetings about a proposed carbon capture pipeline in eastern Iowa now has set dates and times, according to officials. The Iowa Utilities Board announced the meeting schedule at the request of Wolf Carbon Solutions US, LLC. The meetings are a...
You Should Not Throw Away These Items In Your Iowa Dumpster
We throw away unneeded and unused items every day. Whether you throw them in a trash can and then take the trash to the big garbage bin at the end of the driveway, or burn your garbage. We're constantly getting rid of the trash that piles up in our daily lives.
KCRG.com
Community helps Iowa farmer diagnosed with cancer during harvest season
HUMESTON, Iowa (KCCI) - It is harvest season across Iowa, but one Iowa farmer has been kept inside due to a recent cancer diagnosis. However, his hometown has banded together to help, and with a high-tech tool, he even got to watch the work being done. Doug Arnold has more...
kwit.org
NEWS 10.19.22: Early Voting, Former South Dakota Gov. Dies, Iowa Alert System, and More
Early voting started today in Iowa. In Sioux City, voters began to trickle into the Long Lines Recreation Center, where around twenty voting booths are set up. Woodbury County auditor Pat Gill greeted the steady stream of people, thanking them for voting early in a period that lasts for 20 days.
KCRG.com
Early voting begins in Iowa Wednesday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowans can cast their ballot 20 days before election day, as early voting in the state begins Wednesday. County auditors will begin mailing out absentee ballots to people who have requested them. Iowa’s new election laws bans county auditors from automatically mailing absentee ballot request...
KCRG.com
Amber Alert canceled in Colorado; baby girl found safe
AURORA, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - An Amber Alert was cancelled in Colorado on Tuesday for a 10-month-old girl after she was found safe. Police in Aurora said A’myah Gordon has been found and detectives are determining whether to file charges. KKTV reported A’myah was believed to be traveling with...
$1M unclaimed lottery ticket purchased in Iowa
A $1 million lottery prize was purchased by someone in Woodbury County in western Iowa marking the third million-dollar prize to be purchased in the state over the last two months.
kiwaradio.com
The reasons for rising farmland prices
IARN — A recent farmland sale in Plymouth county set a new state record for Iowa going for $26,250 per acre. That sale was for 55 acres and a total of $1.44 million. Karl Setzer, Commodity Risk Analyst with AgriVisor, says there are many reasons why farmland sale prices are going up despite higher interest rates and high input costs.
Iowa, If You See a Dog Wearing a Red Collar Leave Immediately
I'm a dog lover. I had a dog growing up and she was my best friend. We've got dogs now because our kids are such animal lovers. However, admittedly, I'm a bit skittish around new dogs. Which does two things: It makes the dog anxious and allows my family to...
KCCI.com
Iowa State Fair announces 2023 theme
DES MOINES, Iowa — The 2023 Iowa State Fair is 10 months away, but organizers announced the theme for next year's fair Monday morning. Next year's theme will be "Best Days Ever." This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another...
Radio Iowa
Mountain lion sightings up with more cameras out there
DNR Conservation and Recreation Division Administrator, Pete Hildreth, gave the Natural Resources Commission an update on recent mountain lion sightings during their meeting Thursday. He told the NRC members the advent of trail and other cameras has led to more videos showing the animals. “The department continues to receive reports...
KCRG.com
Stolen Halloween display had been in Nebraska family for nearly 20 years
Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson is at UnityPoint St. Luke's Hospital. Local surgical oncologist busts myths about breast cancer. Dr. Ingrid Lizarraga, a breast surgical oncologist at UI Health Care, joins us to help bust some myths about breast cancer. Incumbent Reynolds to debate challenger DeJear Monday. Updated: 7 hours ago.
siouxlandnews.com
Iowa gun amendment supporters say its time to "protect those rights"
DES MOINES, Iowa — On the back of Iowa's ballot, a constitutional amendment, which has the power to change Iowa's gun laws. Dave Funk, the President of the Iowa Firearms Coalition, says, "as time has gone on the legislator here in the state of Iowa expanded our rights of Iowans to carry weapons and own different type of firearms. It hasn't been a problem and one of the natural out gross of those is to want to protect those rights."
KCRG.com
Liz Mathis One-on-One interview
Stolen Halloween display had been in Nebraska family for nearly 20 years. One family in Nebraska had their Halloween display stolen. Iowa Rep. Hinson admitted to hospital for kidney infection. Updated: 11 hours ago. Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson is at UnityPoint St. Luke's Hospital. Incumbent Reynolds to debate challenger DeJear...
KCRG.com
Lisbon and Mount Vernon advance in regional volleyball, one step closer to state
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - 37-2 Lisbon kept things rolling with a powerful 3-0 victory over Colfax-Mingo. The Lions will play Hudson in the class 2A region 6 semifinals. Mount Vernon is regional finals-bound after their sweep of Benton. The Mustangs will play Vinton-Shellsburg for the right to go to Xtream Arena.
