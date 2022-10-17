DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. After breaking records this morning, it’ll be another cold night across the state. We drop into the low 20s again this evening. Sunshine and warmer days are ahead, highs will make it into the 60s and 70s before the week is over. Our next system is ramping up out West and will bring a cold front to Iowa by Sunday. One thing is for sure, it’ll be windy Sunday and Monday, with the potential for stronger storms late Sunday. There is still a bit to iron out with this next storm system, so look for forecast changes in the coming days. Sunday will be the warmest day with highs near 80 degrees. Strong winds are likely Sunday and Monday. Leftover wind and rain remain for next Monday.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO