Major fire ongoing at business next to Hwy. 65 in Ham Lake

Adam Uren

Emergency responders are currently at the scene of a major fire at a business alongside Hwy. 65 in Ham Lake.

Traffic cameras show a large cloud of smoke coming from the structure at Hwy. 65 and Bunker Lake Boulevard.

Scanner traffic account @MN_Crime says that the fire is affecting an auto repair shop set back from the road.

This has yet to be officially confirmed. There is a Stan's Auto Repair in the area of 65 and Bunker Lake Boulevard.