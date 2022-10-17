Major fire ongoing at business next to Hwy. 65 in Ham Lake
Emergency responders are currently at the scene of a major fire at a business alongside Hwy. 65 in Ham Lake.
Traffic cameras show a large cloud of smoke coming from the structure at Hwy. 65 and Bunker Lake Boulevard.
Scanner traffic account @MN_Crime says that the fire is affecting an auto repair shop set back from the road.
This has yet to be officially confirmed. There is a Stan's Auto Repair in the area of 65 and Bunker Lake Boulevard.
Comments / 1