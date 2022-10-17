Read full article on original website
How to watch Yankees vs. Astros in the ALCS
Following the New York Yankees’ Game 5 ALDS win over the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday, the battle for the American League pennant is down to two clubs. On one side are the Houston Astros, making a sixth straight ALCS appearance, and on the other are the Yankees, looking to book their first trip to the Fall Classic since 2009.
Astros-Yankees predictions: Who will rule the ALCS?
This is what we've been waiting for all season. The rematch is on after the Yankees general manager claimed that the team hadn't reached a World Series because of the Astros' cheating.
MLB playoffs: ALCS, NLCS and World Series full schedules, pitching probables and broadcast info
The revamped 12-team format for the MLB playoffs has come down to its final four. The American League went chalk with the top-seeded Astros facing the Yankees in a rematch of the 2017 and 2019 ALCS, while the National League has more of a wild-card flavor with the fifth-seeded Padres entering with home-field advantage over the sixth-seeded Phillies.
Josh Donaldson, New York Yankees advance to ALCS
Auburn’s lone representative in the Major League Baseball postseason advances to the next round. Josh Donaldson and the New York Yankees returned to the Bronx on Tuesday to face the Cleveland Guardians in a winner-take-all Game Five of the American League Division Series. Behind a three-run home run by Giancarlo Stanton in the bottom of the 1st inning, the Yankees were able to take care of the Guardians, winning 5-1 to win the series.
FOX Sports
Houston Astros host the New York Yankees in ALCS Game 1
New York Yankees (99-63, first in the AL East during the regular season) vs. Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jameson Taillon (14-5, 3.91 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 151 strikeouts); Astros: Justin Verlander (18-4, 1.75 ERA, .83 WHIP, 185 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK...
Yankees set insane playoff record no one wants to be part of in ALCS loss to Astros
The New York Yankees lost Game 1 of the ALCS Wednesday night to the Houston Astros. In the process, they made history that no team ever desires to make. Yankees batters struck out 17 times during the game. In comparison, Astros hitters were sat down on strikes just twice on Wednesday night. This 15-strikeout discrepancy is the highest strikeout differential in MLB postseason history.
MyNorthwest.com
Goldsmith: Importance of Cal Raleigh’s ‘remarkable’ year for Mariners
With the Mariners’ 2022 season in the books after a sweep at the hands of the Astros in the ALDS, it’s time to look back on the year this team and its players had. While players like Julio Rodríguez stole the spotlight at times, perhaps the biggest development of the 2022 season for the Mariners was the emergence of Cal Raleigh.
MyNorthwest.com
What’s going on with Jesse Winker and the Mariners?
There was a noticeable absence when the Mariners were introduced to the T-Mobile Park crowd Saturday before their first and only home game in the playoffs – the man who saw the majority of playing time in left field in 2022, Jesse Winker. A neck injury landed Winker on...
MyNorthwest.com
Bump’s Breakdown: What Seahawks’ next area of improvement is
The Seahawks took a big step forward on Sunday, keeping the Arizona Cardinals’ offense entirely out of the end zone in a 19-9 win that put Seattle in a three-way tie for first place in he NFC West. The notable improvement for the Seahawks was on defense, as the...
MyNorthwest.com
Drayer’s Notebook: Mariners detail injuries, free agency and roster plans
Throughout the 2022 season, Mariners manager Scott Servais noted that his team was more banged up than it perhaps appeared. Just because a player was in the lineup did not mean he was completely healthy or near to it. In recent years, the team has disclosed fewer and fewer of...
MyNorthwest.com
Bump’s Breakdown: Why it’s a big week for Seahawks’ secondary
Before the Seahawks’ Week 6 game against the Arizona Cardinals, Seattle Sports host and Seahawks analyst Michael Bumpus stressed how important it would be for Seattle’s run defense to keep Arizona from beating them on the ground. This week, he says the pressure is on a different position...
MyNorthwest.com
Bumpus: Why Seahawks turned in their best game on defense
The Seahawks got back to .500 and into a tie for first in the NFC West with their 19-9 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. And they did so in a very different way than we’ve grown accustomed to seeing this year. After allowing nearly 1,000 total yards...
FOX Sports
Astros lead Yankees 1-0 ahead of ALCS Game 2
New York Yankees (99-63, first in the AL East during the regular season) vs. Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Luis Severino (7-3, 3.18 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 112 strikeouts); Astros: Framber Valdez (17-6, 2.77 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 194 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK...
Pinstripe Alley
The Yankees’ heart-pounding history with ALDS Game 5
The ticking of the clock moves us ever closer to the decisive Game 5 of the Yankees’ American League Division Series matchup with the Guardians. By the end of the night (weather-permitting), we will know whether or not the Yankees’ pitching staff will be game-planning for the Houston lineup in the ALCS or golf course-planning for the offseason. That’s the beauty of a winner-take-all rumble: There will be answer, and that will be that.
