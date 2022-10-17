The ticking of the clock moves us ever closer to the decisive Game 5 of the Yankees’ American League Division Series matchup with the Guardians. By the end of the night (weather-permitting), we will know whether or not the Yankees’ pitching staff will be game-planning for the Houston lineup in the ALCS or golf course-planning for the offseason. That’s the beauty of a winner-take-all rumble: There will be answer, and that will be that.

CLEVELAND, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO