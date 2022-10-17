ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southwest Ruined My Trick To Get On The Plane First

There are different ways for you to improve your boarding position when flying with Southwest. You can pay for Early Bird which checks you in before the 24-hour mark, thereby getting you ahead of the rest of the passengers. If you’re a frequent flyer, you’ll get A-List, which checks you in 36 hours before the flight, 12 hours before those with Early Bird.
An Epic Train Journey Through the American Southwest

There’s something truly extraordinary about train travel. Perhaps it’s the way time slows down as you venture past an ever-changing landscape, traversing historic routes taken by great explorers of the past. Or maybe it’s the sense of adventure you feel upon boarding, beautifully juxtaposed by the deep relaxation of watching the world go by from your window. The best part of train travel is choosing a route that allows you to discover some of the most enchanting corners of the country—a route like Rocky Mountaineer’s Rockies to the Red Rocks.
People reveal why they stopped using Airbnb as hosts complain bookings are down

Airbnb has dominated the vacation rental industry for more than a decade. But in a Facebook group dedicated to Airbnb hosts, some people have claimed to recently see decline in bookings.Now, a screenshot from the Facebook group has gone viral, as former Airbnb users reveal why they stopped using the homeshare platform, dubbing the exodus as the “Airbnbust”.“What’s going on? No bookings at all,” read one post from the Airbnb Superhosts Facebook group, which has nearly 200,000 members. Another host asked a similar question: “Has anyone seen a huge decrease in bookings over the last 3 to 4 months?...
