Autopsy results rule man's cause of death as 'undetermined' after body found duct taped in blanket

Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences ruled a man's cause of death as undetermined months after his body was found wrapped in a blanket in a southwest Houston ditch.

On July 19, Michael Adamson,27, was found wrapped in a blanket and duct taped in a red sheet after someone reported seeing his body in a roadside ditch at 8900 Brae Acres Road.

Autopsy reports released on Monday show Adamson's primary cause of death as "undetermined."

On Friday, reports show Adamson's manner of death (homicide, suicide, accidental, natural or undetermined) was also ruled as "undetermined."

Kathleen Strole, Adamson's mother, told Eyewitness News in a previous repor t that she believes someone out there knows something about how her son died or who left him in the ditch.

If you have any information on what happened to Adamson, you're asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.