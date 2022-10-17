ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

WSAZ

WSAZ Investigates | Guardsmen In Debt

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia National Guard announced this week it would give service members more money to cover college tuition, but that announcement did not happen without a frustrated father and a WSAZ investigation. That father is Scott Lowe, a retired lieutenant colonel of Charleston’s 130th Airlift...
CHARLESTON, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Ribbon cut on American Job Center in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday in downtown Charleston officially opened the American Job Center of Kanawha County. “American Job Centers are comprehensive employment and training centers that bring together lots of resources under one roof that play a critical role in helping people find jobs, get training, schooling, assistance they need to be successful in jobs,” Kanawha Workforce Development Board Executive Director Julie Norman said Tuesday.
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Marshall Board of Governors approve Phase Two of baseball stadium project

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On Wednesday, the Marshall University Board of Governors approved phase two of the Athletic Department’s baseball stadium project. It includes the construction of two buildings that house the visiting team’s locker room, batting cages, offices and additional storage space. The total cost of phase...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Charleston Out of the Darkness Community Walk

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) is the leading national non-profit organization dedicated exclusively to understanding and preventing suicide through education, advocacy, research, and supporting those affected by suicide. Charity Navigator gives them 4 stars, they are almost entirely run by volunteers, and approximately 80% of...
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Debate over Amendment Two focuses on finances and faith in officials

Voter decisions over a constitutional amendment about property taxes come down not only to finances, but also trust. Senate Finance Chairman Eric Tarr says legislative supermajorities have shown they can be trusted to make responsible decisions with tax dollars. Kanawha County Commissioner Kent Carper counters that there’s no guarantee what lawmakers might do in coming years if they gain more control over property taxes.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Amendment 3: Measure would allow West Virginia churches to incorporate

CHARLESTON, W. Va (WCHS) — Eyewitness News is taking a deep dive into four constitutional amendments on the November ballot in West Virginia. Amendment 3, which is the least controversial of the four, is asking voters to allow churches or religious denominations to incorporate. West Virginia is the only...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSAZ

Charleston EMS celebrates 50 years with unveiling of new ambulance

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The City of Charleston and Charleston Fire Department (CFD) today celebrated 50 years of Emergency Medical Services in the Capital City with the unveiling of an anniversary ambulance. The ambulance was painted the original colors of the Charleston Emergency Ambulance Service (CEAS) ambulances, orange and white.
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Huntington city officials in planning phase of broadband project

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington city officials are in the planning phase of the new “Smart City” project. City council approved a governing board to oversee the work. Founded as an industrial city, there is a lot about Huntington city officials are hoping to upgrade. “We want to...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Residents react to Hurricane luxury development announcement

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Not much looks the same for John Goodwin who lives near Teays Valley Road in Hurricane. The busyness does not bother Goodwin who has lived nearby for 16 years. “They are popping up everywhere. Homes, they are doing a lot of repairs and putting up businesses...
HURRICANE, WV
Metro News

Former housing manager pleads guilty to fraud after taking rental payments

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A former housing manager with the Charleston-Kanawha Housing Authority pleaded guilty Monday to committing fraud to embezzle thousands of dollars. Pamela McDaniel, 68, of Charleston, entered the plea in U.S. District Court in Charleston. McDaniel, who began working for the housing authority in 2006, began taking...
CHARLESTON, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Reba set to hit the stage in Charleston on Thursday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — One of the most successful female recording artists in history, Reba, will be in Charleston Thursday night for a performance. The show gets underway at 7:30 p.m. at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center (CCCC). Veronica Ratcliff, the Director of Marketing and Sales at the CCCC told 580-WCHS that less than 100 tickets remain for the show as of Wednesday afternoon.
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

HHS & Midland to meet in soccer sectionals

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington High and Cabell Midland combined for 18 goals on a chilly Tuesday night as they advanced in the Class AAA quarterfinals. HHS topped Spring Valley 8-1 while the Knights ended Lincoln County’s season by a final of 10-0. The two will play each other Thursday night in Ona for the sectional title.
HUNTINGTON, WV

