WSAZ
WSAZ Investigates | Guardsmen In Debt
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia National Guard announced this week it would give service members more money to cover college tuition, but that announcement did not happen without a frustrated father and a WSAZ investigation. That father is Scott Lowe, a retired lieutenant colonel of Charleston’s 130th Airlift...
wchsnetwork.com
Ribbon cut on American Job Center in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday in downtown Charleston officially opened the American Job Center of Kanawha County. “American Job Centers are comprehensive employment and training centers that bring together lots of resources under one roof that play a critical role in helping people find jobs, get training, schooling, assistance they need to be successful in jobs,” Kanawha Workforce Development Board Executive Director Julie Norman said Tuesday.
WSAZ
Marshall Board of Governors approve Phase Two of baseball stadium project
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On Wednesday, the Marshall University Board of Governors approved phase two of the Athletic Department’s baseball stadium project. It includes the construction of two buildings that house the visiting team’s locker room, batting cages, offices and additional storage space. The total cost of phase...
WSAZ
Using pumpkins as a learning tool with Cabell County Schools
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fun fall activities can also be helpful learning tools. Dr. Ashley Stephens stopped by First Look at Four to talk about how you can use pumpkins to teach a variety of subjects.
WSAZ
Community Job and Resource Fair in Huntington this weekend
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Mountain Health Network and Marshall Health are teaming up this weekend. Amy Browning stopped by First Look at Four to talk about the Community Job and Resource fair.
WSAZ
Charleston Out of the Darkness Community Walk
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) is the leading national non-profit organization dedicated exclusively to understanding and preventing suicide through education, advocacy, research, and supporting those affected by suicide. Charity Navigator gives them 4 stars, they are almost entirely run by volunteers, and approximately 80% of...
West Virginia State Capitol turning blue Thursday, here’s why
The West Virginia State Capitol in Charleston is one of thousands of landmarks, businesses and organizations that will be turning blue on Thursday.
Metro News
Debate over Amendment Two focuses on finances and faith in officials
Voter decisions over a constitutional amendment about property taxes come down not only to finances, but also trust. Senate Finance Chairman Eric Tarr says legislative supermajorities have shown they can be trusted to make responsible decisions with tax dollars. Kanawha County Commissioner Kent Carper counters that there’s no guarantee what lawmakers might do in coming years if they gain more control over property taxes.
wchstv.com
Amendment 3: Measure would allow West Virginia churches to incorporate
CHARLESTON, W. Va (WCHS) — Eyewitness News is taking a deep dive into four constitutional amendments on the November ballot in West Virginia. Amendment 3, which is the least controversial of the four, is asking voters to allow churches or religious denominations to incorporate. West Virginia is the only...
WSAZ
Charleston EMS celebrates 50 years with unveiling of new ambulance
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The City of Charleston and Charleston Fire Department (CFD) today celebrated 50 years of Emergency Medical Services in the Capital City with the unveiling of an anniversary ambulance. The ambulance was painted the original colors of the Charleston Emergency Ambulance Service (CEAS) ambulances, orange and white.
wchstv.com
Kanawha County commissioners express concerns about county's rising jail bill
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County commissioners have expressed concerns about the county’s soaring jail bill, with September’s up more than $77,000 from the same period last year. The commissioners said in a news release that the September bill total more than $350,000 – an increase...
WSAZ
Lawmakers and county leaders discuss Amendment 2 and county jail bills
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On the ballot in West Virginia this year is Amendment 2. The amendment would give the Legislature the ability to remove the personal property tax and the business equipment and inventory tax. Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper said the county depends on that tax revenue...
Officials: Nucor to bring ‘about 5,000’ new residents to WV
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Mason County Development Authority says, even though the completion of the Nucor project is years out, changes are already happening in the area. Last week Nucor employees from across the country were in Mason County visiting the area. Officials say Nucor is looking to have people move to Mason […]
WSAZ
Huntington city officials in planning phase of broadband project
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington city officials are in the planning phase of the new “Smart City” project. City council approved a governing board to oversee the work. Founded as an industrial city, there is a lot about Huntington city officials are hoping to upgrade. “We want to...
WSAZ
Residents react to Hurricane luxury development announcement
HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Not much looks the same for John Goodwin who lives near Teays Valley Road in Hurricane. The busyness does not bother Goodwin who has lived nearby for 16 years. “They are popping up everywhere. Homes, they are doing a lot of repairs and putting up businesses...
Metro News
Former housing manager pleads guilty to fraud after taking rental payments
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A former housing manager with the Charleston-Kanawha Housing Authority pleaded guilty Monday to committing fraud to embezzle thousands of dollars. Pamela McDaniel, 68, of Charleston, entered the plea in U.S. District Court in Charleston. McDaniel, who began working for the housing authority in 2006, began taking...
wchsnetwork.com
Reba set to hit the stage in Charleston on Thursday
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — One of the most successful female recording artists in history, Reba, will be in Charleston Thursday night for a performance. The show gets underway at 7:30 p.m. at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center (CCCC). Veronica Ratcliff, the Director of Marketing and Sales at the CCCC told 580-WCHS that less than 100 tickets remain for the show as of Wednesday afternoon.
WSAZ
HHS & Midland to meet in soccer sectionals
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington High and Cabell Midland combined for 18 goals on a chilly Tuesday night as they advanced in the Class AAA quarterfinals. HHS topped Spring Valley 8-1 while the Knights ended Lincoln County’s season by a final of 10-0. The two will play each other Thursday night in Ona for the sectional title.
wvpublic.org
Airport Expansion's Potential Impact On Coonskin Park Worries Local Residents
About 50 people met at the trailhead of the Alice Knight Trail in Coonskin Park Sunday at the invitation of West Virginia Rivers and West Virginians for Public Lands. The group took a one mile hike to assess the potential impact on the park from a proposed expansion of Yeager Airport’s main runway.
Metro News
“Our fight was his fight”; West Virginia’s labor community honors Jim Bowen
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Jim Bowen was a legend, a friend and a mentor to those who knew him. The former president of the West Virginia AFL-CIO stood up for the state’s working class until he neared his final days. “His whole entire life was not about himself. It...
