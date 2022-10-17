ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEHT/WTVW

Henderson Police identify woman fatally struck by vehicle

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – On the evening of October 19, A woman died after being hit by a vehicle on South Green Street in Henderson. Witnesses to the accident stated that a woman who looked as though she was having a medical emergency was standing along the side of the road. As she attempted to […]
HENDERSON, KY
wevv.com

Police looking for driver who hit bicyclist in Evansville

Police are searching for a driver who hit a bicyclist in Evansville then left the scene on Wednesday night. Officers with the Evansville Police Department said they were called to the area of NW 3rd Street and Bond Street around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday after a bicyclist was hit by a black truck.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Bluff City woman injured after fiery wreck

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Deputies with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) say a woman was injured after an accident involving fire and bridge ends. HCSO says on October 20, at 9:47 a.m., deputies received a call of a one vehicle collision with injury at the 16000 Block of Bluff City Road and the […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: 19-year-old arrested for firing AK-47 in neighborhood

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say a 19-year-old man was arrested after admitting to firing an assault rifle in a northside neighborhood. According to the Evansville Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Asbury Drive on Monday night for a shots fired call. After arrival, officers say they spoke with Collin M. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Hundreds of dollars worth of items stolen from Evansville church

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville church was burglarized on Monday night. According to a police report Tuesday, the burglary happened in the Parrish House that’s connected to Saint Mary’s Catholic Church on Cherry Street. The report states the caller woke up and found that several items were...
EVANSVILLE, IN
104.1 WIKY

Store Manager Threatened By Ex-Employee

An Evansville Police Officer responded to a call on Tuesday at a discount retail store in the 2000 block of Weinbach Center Drive in reference to a harassment report. A former employee, who was banned from the property, came inside the store and threatened the manager after she told him to leave.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

VCSO: Evansville man arrested after firing AK-47 in neighborhood

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is now in jail after officials say that he fired an AK-47 in the air during an argument on Monday. Deputies with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office say they arrived at a house on Webster Grove Court in response to a shots fired run. They located Collin Salyer, who officials say was waiting to talk with deputies.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Former corrections officer arrested for Intimidation

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police say a former Posey County Correctional Officer, who was fired after an arrest in August, has been arrested again. 26-year-old Daniel Long was arrested in Evansville Thursday night and charged with Intimidation, a Level 6 Felony, and Harassment, a Class B Misdemeanor.
POSEY COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Day 3 wraps up for Owensboro murder re-trial

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - On Wednesday, the trial continued for the man charged with murder following the 2017 car crash that left another man dead. [PREVIOUS: Re-trial for Owensboro man accused of murder begins]. The prosecution continued presenting witnesses Wednesday in its case against Robert Garner, who is also charged...
OWENSBORO, KY
wevv.com

Madisonville man with ghillie suit and pellet rifle arrested for public intoxication, police say

A man was arrested in Madisonville, Kentucky on Tuesday after police said they were called to a neighborhood about someone armed with a rifle, wearing a ghillie suit. The Madisonville Police Department says officers responded to an area of Oak Street around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday after someone reported a man wearing a ghillie suit and armed with a rifle was knocking on their door.
MADISONVILLE, KY
14news.com

EPD investigating after man shot in leg, no arrest made

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police Department was called to Gateway Hospital after a man showed up with a gunshot wound. They say it happened Monday around 3:15 a.m. According to a police report, the victim told officers he was shot in the leg near his knee. He said he was outside of his home, heard something behind him, and was then shot.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Cannelton principal accused of drunk driving resigns

CANNELTON, Ind. (WFIE) - A principal for Cannelton City Schools has stepped down. On Wednesday night, the school board held an executive session. Joseph Sibbett, the now former Myers Grade School elementary principal, was arrested. He’s accused of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Sibbett was originally placed on suspension...
CANNELTON, IN
104.1 WIKY

Pedestrian Dies After attempt To Cross The Road

First responders were called to the 300 block of South Green Street in Henderson Wednesday night for an accident involving a pedestrian. Witnesses say a female, who looked like she was having a medical emergency, was attempting to cross the street. She fell forward into the roadway and was struck...
HENDERSON, KY
My 1053 WJLT

My 1053 WJLT

Evansville IN
24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

My 105.3 WJLT plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy