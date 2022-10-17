Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Henderson Police identify woman fatally struck by vehicle
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – On the evening of October 19, A woman died after being hit by a vehicle on South Green Street in Henderson. Witnesses to the accident stated that a woman who looked as though she was having a medical emergency was standing along the side of the road. As she attempted to […]
wevv.com
Police: Man calls 911 from inside Madisonville business after breaking in through window
A man was arrested on charges of burglary, public intoxication, and criminal mischief after breaking into a business in Madisonville, Kentucky early Thursday morning, according to police. The Madisonville Police Department says officers were called to a business on West Arch Street early Thursday morning around 4 a.m. When officers...
wevv.com
Police looking for driver who hit bicyclist in Evansville
Police are searching for a driver who hit a bicyclist in Evansville then left the scene on Wednesday night. Officers with the Evansville Police Department said they were called to the area of NW 3rd Street and Bond Street around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday after a bicyclist was hit by a black truck.
Bluff City woman injured after fiery wreck
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Deputies with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) say a woman was injured after an accident involving fire and bridge ends. HCSO says on October 20, at 9:47 a.m., deputies received a call of a one vehicle collision with injury at the 16000 Block of Bluff City Road and the […]
EPD: 19-year-old arrested for firing AK-47 in neighborhood
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say a 19-year-old man was arrested after admitting to firing an assault rifle in a northside neighborhood. According to the Evansville Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Asbury Drive on Monday night for a shots fired call. After arrival, officers say they spoke with Collin M. […]
14news.com
Police looking for hit and run driver, bicyclist taken to hospital
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are looking for the driver who hit a bicyclist and then drove away. It happened just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at NW Third Street and Bond Street. Police say the bicycle rider was found in the middle of the road. He was taken to...
Evansville Police Asking for Surveillance Video from Monday’s Warehouse Fire
As the Evansville Fire Department continues to focus on completely extinguishing any hot spots that remain from a fire that destroyed a large warehouse in downtown Evansville Monday morning, the Evansville Police Department is beginning its investigation into what may have caused the fire to begin in the first place.
wevv.com
Pair arrested on drug and burglary charges after incident at Webster County apartments
Two people are facing drug and burglary charges in Webster County, Kentucky, after police say they were were found inside an apartment that wasn't theirs with meth, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. The Providence Police Department says officers went to some apartments on North Broadway Street around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night...
14news.com
Hundreds of dollars worth of items stolen from Evansville church
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville church was burglarized on Monday night. According to a police report Tuesday, the burglary happened in the Parrish House that’s connected to Saint Mary’s Catholic Church on Cherry Street. The report states the caller woke up and found that several items were...
104.1 WIKY
Store Manager Threatened By Ex-Employee
An Evansville Police Officer responded to a call on Tuesday at a discount retail store in the 2000 block of Weinbach Center Drive in reference to a harassment report. A former employee, who was banned from the property, came inside the store and threatened the manager after she told him to leave.
14news.com
VCSO: Evansville man arrested after firing AK-47 in neighborhood
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is now in jail after officials say that he fired an AK-47 in the air during an argument on Monday. Deputies with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office say they arrived at a house on Webster Grove Court in response to a shots fired run. They located Collin Salyer, who officials say was waiting to talk with deputies.
14news.com
Former corrections officer arrested for Intimidation
POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police say a former Posey County Correctional Officer, who was fired after an arrest in August, has been arrested again. 26-year-old Daniel Long was arrested in Evansville Thursday night and charged with Intimidation, a Level 6 Felony, and Harassment, a Class B Misdemeanor.
14news.com
How does Morton Avenue warehouse fire compare to other historic Evansville fires?
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Since the early 1900s, the city of Evansville has seen massive fires in places that you might pass every day. The Mead Johnson parking lot? Try the site of a devastating inferno right after World War II. Main Street downtown? How about being burned almost completely...
“7-minute fireball” Evansville family business saved by EFD’s wall of water
Many businesses have been affected in some way by the Morton Warehouse fire that happened early Monday morning. The family-owned business, Evansville Garage Doors (EGD), is no different, President Jeff Rothschild tells us just how close he came to losing everything.
14news.com
Day 3 wraps up for Owensboro murder re-trial
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - On Wednesday, the trial continued for the man charged with murder following the 2017 car crash that left another man dead. [PREVIOUS: Re-trial for Owensboro man accused of murder begins]. The prosecution continued presenting witnesses Wednesday in its case against Robert Garner, who is also charged...
wevv.com
Madisonville man with ghillie suit and pellet rifle arrested for public intoxication, police say
A man was arrested in Madisonville, Kentucky on Tuesday after police said they were called to a neighborhood about someone armed with a rifle, wearing a ghillie suit. The Madisonville Police Department says officers responded to an area of Oak Street around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday after someone reported a man wearing a ghillie suit and armed with a rifle was knocking on their door.
14news.com
EPD investigating after man shot in leg, no arrest made
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police Department was called to Gateway Hospital after a man showed up with a gunshot wound. They say it happened Monday around 3:15 a.m. According to a police report, the victim told officers he was shot in the leg near his knee. He said he was outside of his home, heard something behind him, and was then shot.
14news.com
Cannelton principal accused of drunk driving resigns
CANNELTON, Ind. (WFIE) - A principal for Cannelton City Schools has stepped down. On Wednesday night, the school board held an executive session. Joseph Sibbett, the now former Myers Grade School elementary principal, was arrested. He’s accused of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Sibbett was originally placed on suspension...
104.1 WIKY
Pedestrian Dies After attempt To Cross The Road
First responders were called to the 300 block of South Green Street in Henderson Wednesday night for an accident involving a pedestrian. Witnesses say a female, who looked like she was having a medical emergency, was attempting to cross the street. She fell forward into the roadway and was struck...
Sewer repairs to close an Owensboro road
The city of Owensboro announced Leitchfield Road will be closed from Parrish Avenue to Fourth Street.
My 1053 WJLT
Evansville IN
24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
My 105.3 WJLT plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0