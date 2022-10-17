Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTAR.com
Scottsdale police warn about phone scammers posing as officers, seeking payments
PHOENIX – The Scottsdale Police Department is warning citizens that if they get a phone call from police threatening to arrest them if they don’t pay off a warrant, it’s a scam. The callers are telling targeted victims they have to make a payment by credit card,...
KTAR.com
Stabbing suspect arrested after hourslong standoff at Phoenix business
PHOENIX – A man accused of stabbing his boss at work Monday was arrested after an hourslong standoff in Phoenix, authorities said. Kendis Randles, 28, was booked into Maricopa County Jail on one count of attempted first-degree homicide, the Phoenix Police Department said. Police said they were called to...
KTAR.com
1-year-old girl in Phoenix dead after bathtub drowning
PHOENIX — A 1-year-old girl died in Phoenix on Tuesday afternoon after drowning in a bathtub, authorities said. A man identified as the boyfriend of the victim’s mother was caring for her and three other young siblings at the time, the Phoenix Police Department said Wednesday. The man...
KTAR.com
Police looking for driver after woman dies in Phoenix hit-and-run
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are looking for the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run Tuesday night that left one woman dead. The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. near 23rd Street and Bell Road and involved two vehicles and one pedestrian, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
KTAR.com
Silver Alert issued for Valley man with cognitive difficulties
PHOENIX – A Silver Alert was issued Thursday morning for a missing Valley man who has cognitive problems, authorities said. Emidio Espericueta Gurrola, 77, was last seen near 11th Street and McDowell Road on Wednesday around 10 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said. Gurrola stands 5 feet, 8 inches...
KTAR.com
Phoenix man dead after being hit on motorized bicycle
PHOENIX — One man was left dead after being struck by a car on his motorized bicycle in Phoenix Wednesday afternoon, authorities said. Police responded to a call of a vehicle and motorized bicycle collision near 29th Street and Broadway Road. 78-year-old Frank Camacho Aguilar was found on the...
KTAR.com
Paradise Valley police chief steps down, in-house successor to begin in early December
PHOENIX – Paradise Valley officials didn’t have to go far to find a successor to Police Chief Peter Wingert – they promoted from within. The town announced Commander Freeman Carney would take over the police department effective Dec. 10. Wingert turned in his resignation to pursue what...
KTAR.com
Arizona girl practically unscathed after nearly losing life to lightning strike
PHOENIX – A 12-year-old Arizona girl is lucky to be alive after being struck by lightning over the weekend, but doctors say it could have been much worse if it wasn’t for the quick action by the girl’s father. The bolt stopped the girl’s heart as she...
KTAR.com
Fire destroys car but Phoenix crews stop flames from taking down house
PHOENIX – A car fire did damage to the exterior of a large home in Phoenix on Sunday night but no one was injured, first responders said. The Phoenix Fire Department said crews were sent to a house near 15th Avenue and Thunderbird Road on Moon Mountain around 9:25 p.m. and arrived to see a car burning.
KTAR.com
No one hurt after plane goes down in Mesa near Falcon Field
PHOENIX – A pilot walked away after a small plane went down near an East Valley airport Tuesday morning, emergency responders said. The Mesa Fire and Medical Department said the aircraft was down near McKellips and Greenfield roads in Mesa in the area of Falcon Field Airport. The Federal...
KTAR.com
Mesa to require license for short-term rental owners under new ordinance
PHOENIX — Mesa is the latest Valley city to adopt an ordinance aimed at better managing short-term rental properties and owners. The Mesa City Council approved an ordinance that requires short-term rental owners to have a special license through the city. The ordinance also has other provisions outlined, including...
KTAR.com
Halloween Monster Bash returns to Peoria Sports Complex
PHOENIX — The Halloween Monster Bash is returning on Saturday to Peoria Sports Complex for family fun and activities. Located at 16101 N. 83rd Ave. off of the Loop 101 and Bell Road, the event will run from 5-9 p.m. It will include delicious treats, musical entertainment, costume contests,...
KTAR.com
OdySea Aquarium announces death of beloved Giant Pacific octopus, Tako
PHOENIX — OdySea Aquarium announced the death of its beloved Giant Pacific octopus, Tako, on Tuesday in Scottsdale. Tako joined the aquarium in Sept. 2020 and taught thousands of people about the short and significant life cycle of the species, according to a Facebook post. The aquarium was transparent...
KTAR.com
Comedians Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle coming to Phoenix in December
PHOENIX — Comedians Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle are coming to Phoenix in December as part of a U.S. arena tour. The co-headliners will perform Dec. 5 at Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix, which is the only stop scheduled outside of California, event organizers said in a press release.
KTAR.com
Adam Sandler to perform at Footprint Center in Phoenix as part of standup comedy tour
PHOENIX — Phoenix was one of the cities Adam Sandler recently added to his standup comedy tour that kicks off this week. The comedian/actor will perform Dec. 11 at Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix, which will serve as the finale of a 22-date lineup that begins Thursday in Connecticut.
KTAR.com
Time is right for Valley homebuyers to get concessions from sellers, expert says
PHOENIX – As 2022 moves into its final months, it could be the best time of year for Valley homebuyers to get concessions from sellers, according to a local real estate expert. “The fourth quarter of any year, seasonally for Greater Phoenix, regardless of the market, is the best...
KTAR.com
Free monthly concert series at Chandler park starts this week
PHOENIX — With temperatures beginning to drop, a family-friendly monthly music series kicks off in Chandler this week. The Sonoran Sunset Series at Veterans Oasis Park near Chandler Heights and Lindsay roads begins Thursday with Hooked on a Feeling set to perform from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The...
Comments / 0