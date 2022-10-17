Read full article on original website
Hartselle Enquirer
First Baptist Hartselle to hold Trunk or Treat
For more than 15 years, First Baptist Church Hartselle has sponsored a fall Trunk or Treat event, and according to church leadership, each year it grows in popularity and number of activities provided for its participants. This year will mark the 12th year that Dawn Zanda has served as the director of the event, and her creativity and enthusiasm always make the evening a fun, exciting adventure for children and their families.
Hartselle Enquirer
Main Street Business League to host exchange Oct. 24
There’s been some confusion on a new group in Hartselle, but volunteers want to set the record straight. The Main Street Business League (MSBL) is a group of local businesses, organizations and community members interested in investing in, preserving and advancing Hartselle’s downtown area. Designed to work together with existing organizations including the Hartselle Area Chamber of Commerce and the HDH Merchant Association, the group hopes to help widen the scope of community events and to work together to establish the downtown area “as the social, cultural, economic and historical focal point in our community.”
speakinoutweeklynews.net
MADISON COUNTY OPERATION GREEN LIGHT: SHINING HAS DIED A LIGHT ON THE SERVICE OF LOCAL VETERANS
[MADISON COUNTY] – In advance of the up coming Veterans Day holiday, Madison County announced that county buildings would be illuminated green November 7th through the 13th as part of Operation Green Light, a new national collaborative initiative of the National Association of Counties (NACo) to support military veterans, as well as raise awareness about the unique challenges faced by many veterans and the resources that are available at the county, state, and federal level to assist veterans and their families.
guitargirlmag.com
Huntsville’s Orion Amphitheater welcomes over 150,000 guests since grand opening, receives widespread accolades
October 19, 2022—Huntsville’s Orion Amphitheater continues to receive praise from artists, industry leaders and fans alike, having now welcomed over 150,000 guests since opening its doors this past spring. Alabama’s newest cultural destination, the Orion will host numerous concerts and community events through the remainder of its inaugural...
Franklin County Times
PHOTOS: Spruce Pine Day 2022
The community comes out to enjoy music, dancing, vendors, food and other fun at the 2022 Spruce Pine Day festival.
Hartselle Enquirer
Town of Falkville announces 2022 Color Me Downtown winners
The Town of Falkville is pleased to announce the 2022 Color Me Downtown winners at the Falkville Fall Festival. The winners are listed as follows: (Female)-Bethany Holloway, Shirley Fotheringham, Alexis Roberts, Haley Allen, Lauren Estes, Kimberly Dillard, Sara Vest and Pam Berry. (Male)-Will Cannon, Taylor Smith, Danny Sheperd, Eloy Adame, Brad Vest, Jason Hart, Steven Southern and Mike Wilhite. The Town of Falkville expresses their appreciation to all of the participants. They also thank their volunteers: Kenny Lopez, Deborah Russell, Bobby Russell, Melanie Wood, Kathryn Wood, Shane Bryan, Maggie Bramlett, Lisa Wilhite and Cadence Bank.
‘It’s my addiction’
CULLMAN, Ala. – Every October, the green glow coming from the corner of Seventh Avenue and Sixth Street Southeast in Cullman’s historic district can be seen from blocks away. Marcus and Jessica Loegler create a dramatic Halloween scene on their lawn for passersby to admire each year. This year, the eerie skeleton graveyard spans the length of the front yard with well over 50 assembled ghosts and ghouls, not including the numerous lights casting the green glow. The Loeglers normally start setting up their Halloween decorations the first weekend in October, spending six or seven hours in their yard on the...
WAAY-TV
City of Madison looking into new funding agreement; possible annexation of Clift Farm Publix
City leaders in the City of Madison met Wednesday in a special session to discuss the city's finances. The city is looking into a new funding agreement to replace the current one adopted in 2018. The city's attorney and financial advisor laid out details of the new potential financial agreement...
courierjournal.net
Meetings Set in Colbert Co.
FLORENCE - Outdoor-recreation organizers have scheduled two public meetings in Colbert County to hear ideas for connecting communities with resources and opportunities. Meetings are scheduled for 5-7pm on Tuesday, November 1 at the Sheffield Public Library and 5-7pm on Thursday, November 3 at Leighton Town Hall. “There are many exciting...
Hartselle Enquirer
Morgan County Health Ratings Oct. 3-8
Taqueria Acapuico, 2109 Highway 20, W, Decatur, 86. Las Vias Mexican Grill, 711 Nance Ford Rd., Hartselle, 86. Decatur Athletic Club, 2902 Fairgrounds Road, Decatur, 88. Dectown Restaurant, 1051 Grant St., SE, Decatur, 90. Holiday Inn Express, 2407 Beltline Rd., Decatur, 90. Dunkin Donuts, 1024 Sixth Avenue, Decatur, 90. Noches...
Construction starts on downtown Huntsville hotel, now larger than first planned
Construction has started on a new hotel in downtown Huntsville, a project long delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The hotel also grew bigger during the delay. The Autograph Collection by Marriott will be built at the southwest corner of the reconstructed parking garage on Monroe Street across from the Von Braun Center’s Propst Arena. The hotel, originally approved by the city council in March 2019, planned to have six floors and 187 rooms.
Hartselle Enquirer
Pet of the week Oct. 19
Marlay is a boxer mix. She came to the shelter as a stray and never reclaimed. She is so happy to get outside and run. Her adoption fee is $110. Meet Marlay and her friends at the Morgan County Animal Shelter at 1314 Industrial Drive in Hartselle.
Hartselle Enquirer
Hartselle native honored for preserving Dale history
OZARK—Preserving the legacy of the Dale County settlers who founded Claybank Church in 1829, Mary Jane Proctor Collins strives to annually re-create a living history of the church now known as First Ozark United Methodist Church. For more than two decades, Collins and her husband, retired Army Lt. Col....
A name, new grave marker for Seminole Doe
"I think that is the only thing you have left is a name."
Animal rights advocates meet with Red Bay city council
Members of Save Our Strays, a local animal rights and protection organization, have begun attending city council meetings across Franklin County.
Hartselle Enquirer
Local youth shine during Alabama National Fair livestock shows
Makenzie Hornbuckle of Morgan County exhibited the Hereford Reserve Champion Breeding Heifer during the Alabama National Fair Beef Cattle Show Oct. 9 in Montgomery. The Alabama Farmers Federation and Alfa Insurance sponsor the contest, where students’ animals are judged on structure, soundness and strength. Hornbuckle is pictured with Federation President Jimmy Parnell.
WAAY-TV
Get ready for Stars Dancing for HEALS
The annual Stars Dancing for HEALS event is just 43 days away. All fundraising efforts from the nine local stars competing will go to HEALS, which serves under-privileged children in Huntsville City and Madison County schools who are in need of health care. The competition is slated for Dec. 1...
Hartselle Enquirer
Sparkman Elementary to close at end of school year
Students at Sparkman Elementary School in Morgan County will be transferred to Falkville, Priceville and Cotaco elementary schools next fall after the school board on Thursday evening unanimously voted to shut the school down at the end of this school year. Some school board members spoke before the vote, lamenting...
mynwapaper.com
Drive-through food banks will be available Nov. 3, Nov. 8 and Dec. 6
Marion County SNAP-Ed in partnership with the West Alabama Food Bank will provide free food—including fresh fruits and vegetables, meats, cheeses, breads and more—to 175 families at drive-through food banks on three more occasions this year, including once more in Bear Creek. Nov. 3, Guin National Guard Armory.
Cullman man on his way to care for stray cat receives free car from Good Samaritan
CULLMAN, Ala. – The book of Matthew is often cited from the pulpit on Sunday mornings, reminding followers of God to care for one another and not turn a blind eye to those in need around us. Matthew 25: 40-45 reads: “The King will reply, ‘Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.’ “Then he will say to those on his left, ‘Depart from me, you who are cursed, into the eternal fire prepared for the devil and his angels. For I was hungry, and you gave me...
