Taylor Swift gave a bit of insight into “Snow on the Beach,” her upcoming Midnights track featuring Lana Del Rey. Her 10th studio album drops on Oct. 21. The singer posted a clip on Instagram at midnight on Tuesday, where she gushed about her collaborator: “I am such a massive fan,” she said. Of the song, Swift shared that it’s “about falling in love with someone at the same time as they’re falling in love with you, sort of in this sort of cataclysmic, fated moment where you realize someone feels exactly the same way that you feel.” She equated it to wondering, “’Wait, is this real? Is this a dream?’… Kind of like it would be if you were to see snow falling on a beach.”

8 DAYS AGO