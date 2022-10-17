Read full article on original website
NME
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard share footloose single and video ‘Hate Dancin”
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have shared ‘Hate Dancin”, the lead single from their 23rd studio album (and third this month) ‘Changes’. The song follows on from the release of their album ‘Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms and Lava’ on October 7, and its follow-up ‘Laminated Denim’ just five days later on October 12.
Complex
Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge Return as NxWorries With New Song “Where I Go” f/ H.E.R.
Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge have a new album as NxWorries on the way, but before that arrives they’ve shared the video for their new track “Where I Go.”. The duo recruited H.E.R. for their first new material as NxWorries since they released their collaborative LP Yes Lawd! in 2016, and its accompanying remix album a year later. Featuring Knxwledge’s distinctive and smooth production style, “Where I Go” makes it sound as if NxWorries never left in the first place.
Taylor Swift Details ‘Snow on the Beach’ Featuring Lana Del Rey
Taylor Swift gave a bit of insight into “Snow on the Beach,” her upcoming Midnights track featuring Lana Del Rey. Her 10th studio album drops on Oct. 21. The singer posted a clip on Instagram at midnight on Tuesday, where she gushed about her collaborator: “I am such a massive fan,” she said. Of the song, Swift shared that it’s “about falling in love with someone at the same time as they’re falling in love with you, sort of in this sort of cataclysmic, fated moment where you realize someone feels exactly the same way that you feel.” She equated it to wondering, “’Wait, is this real? Is this a dream?’… Kind of like it would be if you were to see snow falling on a beach.”
soultracks.com
Donny and Lalah Hathaway brought together on new release of a classic
(October 7, 2022) They are soul music royalty: an iconic singer who left us far too soon, and a Grammy-winning daughter who has created her own dynamic musical career over the past two decades. Of course, we’re talking about the legendary Donny Hathaway and his daughter Lalah Hathaway. Fans have loved them each separately, and now, through the miracles of technology, they are together in a new duet version of the father’s most famous song.
ABC News
Watch Thomas Rhett and Katy Perry's new music video for their duet 'Where We Started'
Thomas Rhett and Katy Perry have released the official music video for their duet, "Where We Started." The Patrick Tracy-directed video premiered Tuesday and features both artists performing to the emotional track. “Working with Katy has been a really collaborative process,” Thomas Rhett shared in a statement. “From tracking the...
Watch Geezer Butler Play Black Sabbath’s ‘War Pigs’ With Apocalyptica
In Las Vegas this week, Black Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler joined Apocalyptica onstage to perform Sabbath's classic "War Pigs." Apocalyptica, the Finnish symphonic metal band, were in Nevada winding down their current U.S. tour with the Norwegian rock act Leprous. The orchestral heavy act, including touring vocalist Franky Perez, also...
Guitar World Magazine
Johnny Depp’s “Shipwreck” guitar is one of the wildest custom builds you’ll see this year
Though Johnny Depp has always had an affinity for the electric guitar, it seems as though the actor’s six-string career has really shifted up a gear over the past few months. Matt is a Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in...
Watch The Beatles’ Brand New ‘Taxman’ Official Music Video
A new music video for The Beatles’ song ‘Taxman’ has been released as part of the upcoming special edition of ‘Revolver’
Bruce Springsteen Shares New “Nightshift” Video: Watch
Bruce Springsteen has released the second single from his new album Only the Strong Survive. It’s a cover of “Nightshift,” the title track of the Commodores’ final Motown album. The single arrives with a music video directed by frequent Springsteen collaborator Thom Zimny. Watch “Nightshift” below.
Singer-songwriter on the rise Lucy Dacus returns to Orlando, this time at the Beacham
By the time Lucy Dacus performs at the Beacham this week, she will have already worked most of Europe earlier in the summer. The remainder of the year will see her playing increasingly prestigious stages in bigger and bigger cities, including a three-night stand at Brooklyn Steel later this month. Opening for Dacus: Crooks and Nannies, a quirky punk-pop duo out of Philadelphia.
Alter Bridge’s Myles Kennedy + Mark Tremonti – Our 10 Favorite Albums When We Were Teenagers
Alter Bridge's Myles Kennedy and Mark Tremonti are here to chat about their 10 favorite albums when they were teenagers. The two have been such a powerful songwriting team across seven albums, the latest being Pawns & Kings and their musical journeys inside and out of Alter Bridge (and even before!) have been inspiring in so many ways. Between them, they've crossed so many different styles — the heavy stuff, of course but Kennedy touched on Americana and bluegrass in his solo pursuits while earlier this year Tremonti recruited living members of Frank Sinatra's band for a charitable covers album that revealed his hidden talent as a remarkable crooner.
Mdou Moctar releases new video for Ibitilan
Niger guitar genius Mdou Moctar will release new Niger EP Vol. 2 in October
NME
Young Fathers announce new album ‘Heavy Heavy’ with “swaggering” single ‘I Saw’
Young Fathers have announced their fourth studio album, ‘Heavy Heavy’ – listen to their new single ‘I Saw’ below. The Scottish trio are set to release the 10-track record – the follow-up to 2018’s ‘Cocoa Sugar’ – on February 3, 2023 via Ninja Tune (pre-order/pre-save here). It’ll feature the track ‘Geronimo’, which came out this summer.
talentrecap.com
‘AGT’ Golden Buzzer Singer Sara James Covers Billie Eilish, Releases New Version of “My Wave”
America’s Got Talent standout Sara James has made her way to Spotify’s studio to re-record one of her original songs. Spicing up this collaboration even more, the Polish singer also covered her favorite Billie Eilish track. Sara James Drops Two Spotify Singles. The 14-year-old songstress didn’t waste the...
Rick Rubin Reveals Which System of a Down Lyric Serj Tankian Spontaneously Pulled From a Book
"Chop Suey" remains one of the more recognizable, sing-along songs in heavy music, but did you know that one of the song's lyrics was just pulled randomly from a book? That's what producer Rick Rubin revealed while speaking about working with System of a Down on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast (heard below).
Wilco to Release ‘Cruel Country’ on Vinyl, Share Paranormal Video for “A Lifetime to Find”
Wilco’s 12th album, Cruel Country (dBpm Records), released May 2022, will now be available on vinyl and CD formats on Jan. 20, 2023. The 2xLP gatefold package for Cruel Country, created by Grammy-winning designer Lawrence Azerrad, features postcards, band photographs, and more, while the red and white vinyl LPs are limited to 5,000 copies and will be available at independent record stores.
musictimes.com
SZA’s New Album Coming Out ANYTIME: R&B Star Reveals She Recorded Over 100 Songs for This Project
It's been five years since SZA released her debut album "Ctrl" and it appears that her sophomore record is coming out really soon as explained in a new interview. As the R&B star walks around the Los Angeles International Airport, she was approached by TMZ to ask her a few questions about her upcoming album.
NME
Ellie Goulding announces fifth album ‘Higher Than Heaven’
Ellie Goulding has announced her fifth studio album, ‘Higher Than Heaven’ – listen to the new single ‘Let It Die’ below. The record is due to arrive on February 3, 2023 (pre-order/pre-save here), and follows on from the pop artist’s 2020 album ‘Brightest Blue’.
Documentary Set to Tell the Story of Pink Floyd Co-Founder Syd Barrett
A film chronicling the life and legacy of Pink Floyd co-founder, Syd Barrett, has been in the making for some time. The documentary, titled Have You Got It Yet? The Story of Syd Barrett And Pink Floyd, was first helmed by one of the band’s longtime collaborators, Storm Thorgerson, until his untimely death in 2013. It was then taken over by Roddy Bogawa.
Bustle
Joe Alwyn Co-Wrote “Sweet Nothing” On Taylor Swift’s Midnights Album
In recent years, one of Taylor Swift’s most surprising collaborators has been William Bowery — the pen name her longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn uses. Bowery first appeared in the credits of Swift’s 2020 Grammy-winning album Folklore, but his name was un-Googleable, making his identity a mystery for a while. Ever since Swift confirmed that Bowery was actually Alwyn months later, he has become a regular presence in her music. Lately, fans have wondered whether he would contribute to her 10th studio album Midnights, which comes out Oct. 21.
