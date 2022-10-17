ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top BBC Execs Mark Corporation’s 100 Year Anniversary

By K.J. Yossman
As the BBC celebrates its one hundredth anniversary today (Oct. 18), the broadcaster’s top executives have paid tribute.

“The BBC is one hundred today – it’s a time to celebrate, but also to embrace the future,” said BBC chairman Richard Sharp. “I believe its best days are ahead. We have always innovated, changed and adapted. Our path has always been guided by the needs of audiences. We are just as mindful of that today as we have always been. By continuing to put the public first, we will continue to inform, educate and entertain for another century.”

BBC director-general Tim Davie added: “With the BBC reaching the milestone of 100 years, our mission to inform, educate, and entertain, has never been more relevant or needed. For a century, the BBC has been a beacon of trusted news and programming across the world, as well as being part of the fabric of the U.K. and one of its key institutions. It has been a story of a devotion to public service and constant reinvention – which those in the BBC today remain utterly committed to. We exist to serve the public – doing that will guide the next 100 years.”

The BBC was officially created on Oct. 18, 1922 by radio manufacturing companies to promote the sale of radio sets, the technology still in its infancy at the time. The first program it ever broadcast was a news bulletin and its first general manager, John Reith, upon applying for the job, was later discovered to have written in his diary at the time: “I know nothing whatsoever about broadcasting.”

Among the historic firsts broadcast by the BBC are the abdication of a British monarch (King Edward VIII in 1936), the first broadcast of the Olympic Games in 1948, the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II and the moon landing in 1969.

As part of its centenary celebrations the BBC has planned a host of special programs, including specials of “Strictly Come Dancing,” “Top Gear” and, to the delight of Whovians, a “Doctor Who” special. Set to air on Sunday Oct. 23, it stars Jodie Whittaker in her final appearance as the thirteenth Doctor – and rumors abound it will see Ncuti Gatwa’s first on-screen appearance as the fourteenth Doctor as well as other surprise guests.

BBC

BBC 100: 40 interesting facts about its biggest programmes

From Doctor Who to Desert Island Discs, the BBC has become one of the most recognised and cherished media brands around the world thanks to its programmes. As the corporation gears up to celebrate its 100th birthday, it's worth looking back on some of the content (and controversy) that has surrounded its biggest brands.
