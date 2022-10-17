Man City Named Club Of The Year Ahead Of Liverpool And Real Madrid At Ballon d'Or Awards

Kevin De Bruyne and Ederson collected the award on behalf of City.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Manchester City were crowned 2022 Club of the Year at Monday's Ballon d'Or awards ceremony.

Kevin De Bruyne and Ederson collected the award on behalf of City.

Liverpool and Real Madrid finished second and third respectively.

Manchester City's players pictured celebrating a goal against Real Madrid during last season's UEFA Champions League IMAGO/NurPhoto

City and Liverpool finished ahead of Real because they had more Ballon d'Or nominees.

De Bruyne finished third in the vote for the men's Ballon d'Or prize, which was won by Real striker Karim Benzema.

Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden, Bernardo Silva and Joao Cancelo also finished in the top 30, while Lucy Bronze came 10th in the women's Ballon d'Or vote.

Bronze joined Barcelona in June but she counted as a City player for the purposes of this award as 2022 Ballon d'Or prizes were based on how players had performed in the 2021/22 season.

Five members of the Real side that won the Champions League last season were Ballon d'Or finalists. Benzema was joined in the final 30 by Thibaut Courtois, Vinicius Junior, Luka Modric and Casemiro.

Meanwhile, six Liverpool players from last season were shortlisted for the men's Ballon d'Or - Sadio Mane, Mo Salah, Fabinho, Virgil van Dijk, Luis Diaz and Trent Alexander Arnold.