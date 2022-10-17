Man found with gunshot wound on 5th street in Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) said a man with a gunshot wound was found on the 3300 block of West 5th street on Sunday, October 16.

The man was found with a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on scene said YCSO.

The victim was identified as Luis Castro, a 40-year-old man from Yuma, Arizona.

This case remains under investigation at this time.

If you or anyone know anything about this case, please contact the Yuma County Sheriff's Office at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to stay anonymous.

