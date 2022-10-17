Read full article on original website
David Ortiz drops controversial Aaron Judge take that will infuriate Yankees fans
New York Yankees fans are not fond of thinking about Aaron Judge leaving the team this offseason. Unfortunately, that reality may soon be upon them. David Ortiz dropped the name of a team that he thinks would be great for the Yankees’ superstar. In a conversation with Pat Ragazzo...
Yankees’ Hal Steinbrenner stopped team from making huge upgrade at shortstop
New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner has been thinking about paying Aaron Judge for quite some time, as his caution played a significant part in his unwillingness to spend big during this past off-season. In fact, the team had a great opportunity to improve the shortstop position tremendously, with a bevy of elite-level players available on the open market.
Bob Costas reacts to Mike Francesa’s criticism of Yankees-Guardians ALDS broadcasts on TBS
Mike Francesa is not a fan of Bob Costas. Apparently the feeling is mutual. The former WFAN host slammed Costas after Game 3 of the American League Division Series between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians. Costas called the series for TBS, and Francesa didn’t like what he heard.
New York Yankees put the screws to fans during rainout
The New York Yankees and Major League Baseball knew exactly what they were doing during Game Five and their weather delay. It was clear that a storm was heading through the area – anyone with a weather app could have seen that. But the Yankees did not appear worried, opening the gates as they did at 5:00 PM. Eventually, at 6:20 PM, they announced that the game, slated to begin at 7:00 PM, would be delayed and more information would be coming soon.
Stanton, Judge bash Yanks to 5-1 win, into ALCS vs Astros
NEW YORK — Gleyber Torres stepped on second base for the final out, swinging his arms back and forth, four times in all, while glaring at Josh Naylor and the Guardians dugout. Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge rocked Cleveland with early homers, and Nestor Cortes and the New York...
TOM PURCELL: Yankees' Judge revives interest in baseball
It was one of the most awesome experiences of my childhood. It happened 50 years ago on an overcast day in Pittsburgh on Sept. 30, 1972. My Little League team had cheap-seat tickets in right field in Three Rivers Stadium. My dad and some coaches took us to the game, and all of us had one thing on our minds: Would our hero, Roberto Clemente, get his 3,000th hit that day?
Did Astros troll Yankees with choice for 2022 ALCS Game 1 first pitch?
If you ever find yourself asking, “Did the Astros troll the Yankees here?” the answer is universally yes. The Astros always beat the Yankees, and Astros fans hate the Yankees immensely. It’s a devastating combo, and accusations of rent-free living certainly go both ways in the rivalry.
Yankees, Astros’ great Roger Clemens talks Aaron Judge, skirts tough question, makes ALCS prediction
HOUSTON — Roger Clemens wasn’t messing around. If he was going to get back out there on the mound to throw a ceremonial first pitch before two of his old clubs began their latest American League Championship Series war on Wednesday night, he wanted to somewhat look the part.
Watch: David Ortiz becoming a clutch legend needs a deep rewind | 2004 ALCS Red Sox vs. Yankees
For The Steal and The Single and "don't let us win tonight" and everything after to become the stuff of legend, David Ortiz had to finish the job in Game 4 of the 2004 ALCS. Let's visit the end of the beginning of the miraculous '04 Red Sox run. Written and produced by Seth Rosenthal Directed and edited by Brian Torres.
Bob Costas will not announce ALCS between Yankees and Astros
The New York Yankees advanced past the ALDS by defeating the Cleveland Guardians Tuesday, but Bob Costas will not be moving onto the ALCS with them.
MLB games today: Yankees battle Astros in Game 2 of ALCS
Our MLB games today schedule is back for the 2022 MLB season. Save. Bookmark. Stay up-to-date. MLB games today: October
First Call: Ex-NFL QB says Steelers should stick with Mitch Trubisky; former Pirates have different results in MLB postseason
Thursday’s “First Call” offers a different view of what the Pittsburgh Steelers should do at quarterback Sunday. A pair of former Pirates have different results in the MLB postseason. And we preview the Penguins’ opponent for their game Thursday night. Wrong call. NFL Network analyst David...
