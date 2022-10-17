Read full article on original website
Related
South Louisiana Trail Camera Picks Up Mystery Animal Image
If you're a deer hunter and have your own land or lease, there is a good chance you have a trail camera or two set up. And what do you do? You check that sucker every day leading up to your next hunt to see what's hanging around your stand and in some cases eating from your feeder.
Classic Hollywood actress passed as white and did not reveal her African-American ancestry until she was 81
Carol Channing in 1960Credit: Unknown; studio; Public Domain Image. Carol Channing (1921 - 2019) is known for her Broadway and film musicals. She was an iconic theater star who is most famous for playing the role of the character Dolly Levi in the Hello Dolly musical. Channing also acted in movies and was popular in the 1950s and 1960s.
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Why Is LL Cool J Missing From the Show?
The most recent NCIS: Los Angeles episode had fans of LL Cool J quite concerned. Where was Sam Hanna?. It was only the second episode of season 14 and Sam was tending to business off screen. So he wasn’t in the episode called “Of Value” chasing down whomever kidnapped a couple of architects with Naval contracts. And Sam was only in parts of the premiere as he dealt with getting his father to go to a senior center while Sam was at work. It all made for a funny ending. But Sam still wasn’t in on the front of the team’s investigation of a bomb at a drone factory.
Teeling Gave Its 32-Year-Old Irish Whiskey an Unusual Wine Cask Finish—and Pulled It Off
The whiskey world is crazy for cask finishing, but every now and then you come across one that you likely haven’t seen before. Such is the case with this new 32-year-old single malt from Dublin distillery Teeling, which was finished in a purple muscat cask. And don’t worry, if you aren’t familiar with that type of wine, you’re likely not alone. This whiskey in question was distilled in 1990, and was part of a parcel of casks from the Teeling family’s private reserve that distillery founders Jack and Stephen Teeling brought with them when they set up the brand in 2012...
El Tesoro’s New Ultra-Premium Tequila Was Aged in Booker’s Bourbon Barrels
El Tesoro is launching a new, high-end, luxury tequila that could be considered a celebrity spirit… at least, to whiskey and bourbon nerds. That’s because the brand-new El Tesoro 85th Anniversary Edition was aged in Booker’s 30th Anniversary barrels, a whiskey named after a legendary figure in the world of Kentucky bourbon. Both El Tesoro and Booker’s are part of the Beam Suntory company—the former a well-regarded tequila brand helmed by third generation master distiller Carlos Camarena and produced at the La Alteña Distillery in Jalisco, and the latter the barrel-proof bourbon overseen by master distiller Fred Noe (son of Booker...
These Hard Ciders Are Everything Beer Lovers Don’t Know They’re Missing
While it might feel like a recent trend, the story of hard cider in America dates back as far as the beginning of the country itself. In fact, it was the English settlers who brought their love of hard cider to America. “It took some time to grow a sufficient amount of apple trees for […]
PhillyBite
Coffee Cupping Guide: How Professionals Taste Coffee
- You Don't have to be a professional coffee taster to have all the fun from coffee. the ‘cuppers’ seem to have all of it, over and above their usual coffee-buying, judging, and writing reviews. But you can also enjoy the flavors of Tanzanian Peaberry, Monsoon Mysore, and the rest if you wish to.
Costco Kirkland Vs. Brand Name Vodka: Which Is Better?
Should you buy brand name vodka or Costco Kirkland it?. Costco’s Kirkland Signature Vodka has a somewhat cult following. Some say Costco liquor is as good or some people claim that the liquor at Costco is better than the brand-name vodka.
Eater
The ‘Badass Bitches of Beef’ Help Run Virginia’s Most In-Demand Wagyu Farm
On a clear day, Karen Way can just make out the Washington Monument from the peak of her bucolic, 700-acre farm in Paris, Virginia, an unincorporated community in Fauquier County that’s easy to overlook on a map. Way’s historic Ovoka Farm, which dates back to a 1731 land grant, loosely translates to “ever-running water.”
Mindful Mocktails: Non-alcoholic drinks for pregnant people and those following a sober lifestyle
In a world where having a drink with friends remains a key part of socializing in some circles, those seeking alcohol-free alternatives are often left with limited options — a.k.a sip seltzer or go home. According to NielsenIQ, US retail sales of non-alcoholic spirits grew 116% to $4.5 million...
Miami Herald
This hotel near Miami Beach is one of the best in the world, Condé Nast Traveler says
This hotel near Miami Beach is one of the best in the world, Condé Nast Traveler says
A Cornucopia of Fall Flavors
FOOD - Autumn is in full swing! The air is crisp, apples falling to the ground at area orchards just waiting to be picked. Trees putting on their annual Technicolor light show along highways and byways. Area markets selling their late season harvest of cider, squash, apples, pumpkins, and hearty root vegetables. Restaurant kitchens are geared up with the best the season has to offer. There are many comforting flavors awaiting us right now…
winemag.com
A Guide to Apple Brandy, America’s Oldest Spirit
All featured products are independently selected by our editorial team or contributors. Wine Enthusiast does not accept payment to conduct any product review, though we may earn a commission on purchases made through links on this site. Prices were accurate at the time of publication. Whether you call it applejack,...
Methanol-laced drinks kill 54 people in Peru
At least 54 people have died of methanol poisoning in Peru since mid-September, the country's Ministry of Health announced this week. Their deaths came amid a significant uptick in hospitalizations for methanol ingestion in and around Lima, which officials have linked to bottled alcoholic beverages contaminated with the toxic compound.
winemag.com
The Best German Beers, According to Industry Pros
All featured products are independently selected by our editorial team or contributors. Wine Enthusiast does not accept payment to conduct any product review, though we may earn a commission on purchases made through links on this site. Prices were accurate at the time of publication. What’s not to love about...
Comments / 0