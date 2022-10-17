ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

WRAL News

Conference titles on the line in Week 10 of HSOT Live

Raleigh, N.C. — Week ten of the high school football season in North Carolina kicks off on Friday night and HighSchoolOT Live presented by Breeze Thru Markets is back this season with live coverage of high school football across North Carolina. What is HighSchoolOT Live? If you're a fan...
RALEIGH, NC
Augusta Free Press

Washington Commanders QB Carson Wentz out four weeks after surgery on ring finger

Washington Commanders QB Carson Wentz will miss at least four weeks after having to undergo surgery to repair a fractured finger on his throwing hand on Monday. Wentz, a seven-year NFL veteran in his first season in Washington, fractured the ring finger on his right hand in the Commanders’ 12-7 win over the Chicago Bears on Thursday night.
WASHINGTON, DC
Augusta Free Press

Game Preview: Washington Commanders host Green Bay Packers on Sunday

The Washington Commanders look to pull within a game of .500 when they host the Green Bay Packers on Sunday in an NFC showdown. Washington enters the game on extra rest having played last Thursday night at Chicago, while the Packers are 3-3 and reeling from a shocking home loss to the New York Jets last Sunday.
GREEN BAY, WI
Augusta Free Press

Podcast: NASCAR suspends Bubba Wallace for role in dangerous crash in Vegas

Rod Mullins joins the show to break down the NASCAR Cup Series playoff race in Las Vegas, won by Joey Logano, and the dangerous crash involving Bubba Wallace and Kyle Larson that led to Wallace getting a one-race suspension. “Street Knowledge” is hosted by AFP editor Chris Graham, an award-winning...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Augusta Free Press

Best NBA Betting Sites For Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers For Opening Night Including $5,625 In NBA Free Bets

LOS ANGELES, CA
Augusta Free Press

ALCS Preview: Heavyweight matchup between New York Yankees, Houston Astros

The American League Championship Series begins tonight in Houston, as the top-seeded Astros host the AL East-winning New York Yankees with a trip to the World Series on the line. Astros AL Cy Young contender Justin Verlander (18-4 in the regular season) will be making his 33rd career playoff start...
HOUSTON, TX

