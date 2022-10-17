Read full article on original website
Kate Hudson Wore Thigh-High Boots Underneath Her Dress For An Unexpected Look
Kate Hudson is on a mission to bring back nostalgic footwear trends. Back in April 2022, she wore a pair of barely-there PVC heels in a campaign for Stuart Weitzman. Now Hudson’s thigh-high boots, which she wore earlier this week, may very well inspire a legion of fans, and fellow celebs, to follow suit in rocking the style for fall. The actor incorporated the extra tall shoe into her recent outfit, thus giving the sultry yet timeless footwear her stamp of approval.
Sarah Jessica Parker Thinks Pink in Vintage Fuchsia Dress & Metallic Stilettos for ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2
Carrie Bradshaw is officially back, as Sarah Jessica Parker is proving while filming the second season of HBO Max’s “And Just Like That…” in New York City. On Monday morning, Parker — as Bradshaw — kicked off the week in bold spirits while arriving at the Bank of America Tower in a vintage fuchsia dress. The silky knee-length number featured a lightly flounced hem, balloon sleeves and an allover swirling paisley print for a bohemian finish. Paired with her ensemble by costume designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago were a pink reptilian belt, a gold Jemma Wynne pendant necklace, a purple...
Celebs Are Pairing The Tiniest Dresses With The Biggest Jackets For Fall—Hailey Bieber’s L.A. Look Takes The Cake!
Hailey Bieber has truly mastered model-off-duty chic. The Rhode Beauty mogul and model always looks effortlessly stylish. We especially love seeing her date night outfits alongside hubby Justin Bieber. As the temperatures drop and more layers are essential, we’re always on the lookout for ways to mix the best of...
Kylie Jenner’s Sheer Cutout Look Is a Dress and Catsuit in One
Kylie Jenner stepped out on the arm of Mugler Creative Director Casey Cadwallader at Business of Fashion's BoF 500 Gala, which took place during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 1. Jenner, 25, has been making the rounds at shows and presentations, debuting a string of high fashion looks put together by stylists Mackenzie and Alexandra Grandquist, beginning on Sept. 28 in the Acne Studios front row.
Malia Obama is a jean queen! See her best outfits rocking denim
Malia Obama loves denim. The daughter of former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama loves rocking jean shorts, pants, shirts, and more. See her best look rocking denim below. ...
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode
Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
Doja Cat Wore Face Paint and a Cutout Bandage Dress For Mônot
Cutouts were a popular choice at Mônot's spring 2023 runway show, the fashion label founded by Eli Mizrahi. And Doja Cat, whose makeup might have overshadowed her look, was hard to miss in the front row. She wore blue-and-white face paint teamed with a red lip and donned a bandage dress with striking chest and midsection openings. The same goes for Normani, whose vibrant red gown featuring two side cutouts and riveting high slits, adorned with bows, completely met the moment.
If You Thought Miu Miu’s Mini Skirts Were Revealing, Wait ‘Til You See Their Underwear-As-Outerwear Trend On Bella Hadid
When it comes to fashion week—it’s all about Bella Hadid. The supermodel has been walking every Fashion Week runway across the globe from New York to Paris. Everything she’s worn has been show-stopping—like the barely-there crop top she wore on the c...
Lori Harvey Styled a Plunging Hooded Dress With Heels For Beyoncé's Party
Welcoming an A-list group to Yoyo Palais de Tokyo in Paris, Beyoncé and Tiffany & Co. came together to close out Fashion Month in style on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Lori Harvey arrived looking like an Alaïa muse in an archival hooded draped dress in burgundy. Pulled from the label's 1984 archives, it was the perfect match for Harvey's sultry and effortlessly chic style. Featuring a plunging neckline, an open back, and a figure-sculpting skirt, the design ranks high on the list of most memorable looks from the evening. The Skn by LH founder exuded a mysterious air with large, black cat-eye sunglasses and opted for gold YSL bangles and rose-gold hoops as finishing accessories. She carried a small Hermès Kelly bag, which matched her black René Caovilla wrap sandals.
Florence Pugh Dazzles in a Totally See-Through Gown Covered in Sparkles
Florence Pugh is on a flawless red carpet run, promoting her movies "Don't Worry Darling" and "The Wonder" in grand style. On Sept. 5, she brought sartorial drama to the Venice Film Festival, wearing a Valentino Haute Couture sequin sheer gown with a bold front slit. In October, she graced the London Film Festival in a peach, feather-trimmed cutout gown from the French fashion house. Her most recent look fits right in with her red carpet aesthetic, embracing both the sheer and embellished trends she's been wearing as of late.
Shania Twain Rocks Iconic Leopard Print Thigh-High Boots in New Post
Shania Twain knows how to show off some leopard print, thigh-high boots without having the… The post Shania Twain Rocks Iconic Leopard Print Thigh-High Boots in New Post appeared first on Outsider.
Heidi Klum Cheers on 18-Year-Old Daughter at Milan Fashion Week
Heidi Klum is a proud mom! Her 18-year-old daughter, Leni, debuted her fashion collab with About You at Milan Fashion week and Klum showed up to support — and, of course, strut her impeccable style. Leni modeled chunky platform thigh-high black boots paired with a sleeveless turtleneck and shorts...
Ciara Adds Edgy Spin to Western Style with Leather Corset & Cowboy Boots for the 2022 CMT Artists Of The Year
Ciara put an edgy spin on a classic country look to perform onstage with Walker Hayes at the 2022 CMT Artists of the Year show at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville. The recording artist will debut her remix of the country singer’s “Y’all Life” single at the award show, which was pre-recorded on Oct. 12 and will air tonight on CMT. Ciara wore a black leather corset mini dress that featured asymmetrical pockets of denim lined with sparkling crystals on the skirt and neckline. She paired the fitted dress with crystal-embellished dark blue denim belts. She added more sparkling details...
Anne Hathaway's Backless Dress Is Dripping in Sequins and Metallic Beads
Anne Hathaway elegantly graced the red carpet at the Getty Center in Los Angeles for Elle's 29th annual Women in Hollywood celebration Monday night. Wearing a Ralph Lauren gown straight off the spring 2023 runway, the 39-year-old "WeCrashed" star was one of eight honorees at the event. Hathaway, whose stylist...
Noah Cyrus Goes Goth in Tattoo-Print Dress & Leather Boots for ‘A New York Evening’
Noah Cyrus performed live during “A New York Evening” at National Sawdust in Brooklyn yesterday. The “All Falls Down” singer was clad in a gothic graffitied maxi dress by Marine Serre and staple black boots. The lengthy cream-colored dress, made of comfy stretch fabric, was decorated with a graphic black and red doodle-style pattern. The garment was paired alongside chunky rings fitted with large shiny gemstones and reflective silver hoops that further dressed up Cyrus’ edgy ensemble. The former “Hannah Montana” cast member’s long black hair was styled down in waves, parted in the middle, while her makeup centered around a dusty rose...
Alex Scott showcases her gorgeous curves in a strapless leopard print gown as she graces the red carpet at the National Television Awards
Alex Scott looked sensational as she arrived at the National Television Awards at the OVO Arena Wembley in London on Thursday. The former footballer star, 37, slipped into a strapless black leopard print gown which hugged every inch of her incredible figure. Alex completed the stunning look with matching opera...
Jennifer Lopez Masters Travel Style in Crop Top, Sweatpants & White Sneakers with Husband Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez returned to Los Angeles in a cozily glamorous style this weekend — and sharp sneakers to match. The Grammy Award-winning musician touched down in Los Angeles on Sunday with husband Ben Affleck and child Emme Muniz, wearing a light pink outfit. Consisting of a long-sleeved crop top and sweatpants, Lopez solidified the notion of streamlined — and comfortable — travel dressing. Giving her outfit a glamorous spin, however, was a mint green leather Hermès Birkin handbag and large thin gold hoop earrings, as well as a diamond bracelet and ring.
Halloween makeup trends to try this season
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The top Halloween makeup trends are more accessible than ever, because manufacturers are offering better, more complete makeup and special effects kits, with guides and tools that are of a more professional quality. They are also easier to use. While...
Lily Collins Sparkles in Mesh Prada Gown and Silver Heels for 2022 Go Gala
Lily Collins co-hosted the 2022 Go Gala in head-to-toe glamour, supporting nonprofit Go Campaign, on Saturday night. While arriving on the red carpet in Los Angeles, where she posed with husband Charlie McDowell and “Emily in Paris” co-star Samuel Arnold, Collins wore a layered mesh gown by Prada. Her long-sleeved number featured a white base with a net-covered skirt and two-toned long-sleeved mesh top, each embroidered with elegant floral crystals in hues of silver and bright yellow. Finishing Collins’ ensemble were sparkling diamond Cartier rings and drop earrings. When it came to footwear, the “Blind Side” star opted for a slick set...
Zendaya Steals the Show at Paris Fashion Week in Sheer Valentino Catsuit and Matching Blazer
When she's not transfixing us with her performances, Zendaya loves to captivate us with her outfits, and her Paris Fashion Week attire was no exception. The Euphoria star attended the Valentino Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show, where she sat front row and wowed everyone in a sheer catsuit from the host brand. The look, styled by the 26-year-old's frequent stylist, Law Roach, was part Catwoman, part Britney Spears’s “Toxic” music video.
