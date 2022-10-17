ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uncancelable social media: Kanye West acquiring Parler, a conversation site that won’t cancel conservatives

By Suzanne Downing
Must Read Alaska
The news is out: Parlement Technologies entered into an agreement in principle for Ye — formerly known as rap artist and businessman Kanye West — to acquire the Parler platform.

The acquisition ensures Parler a future role in creating an “uncancelable ecosystem where all voices are welcome.” the company said.

“This deal will change the world, and change the way the world thinks about free speech. Ye is making a groundbreaking move into the free speech media space and will never have to fear being removed from social media again,” said Parler CEO George Farmer.

Twitter earlier this month locked out the rapper of his account, shortly after he had also been restricted by Instagram. Ye has 31.4 Twitter million followers, which makes him one of the top 100 Twitter accounts of all time.

Why did Ye get locked out of Twitter and Instagram? He posted a text exchange he had with another rapper, with the caption “Jesus is Jew.” Twitter and Instagram believe that is anti-semitic.

Ye has become the richest Black man in history through music and apparel and “is taking a bold stance against his recent censorship from Big Tech, using his far-reaching talents to further lead the fight to create a truly non-cancelable environment,” Parler’s blog said.

“In a world where conservative opinions are considered to be controversial we have to make sure we have the right to freely express ourselves,” Ye said.

Ye can be found on Parler here. Must Read Alaska can be found on Parler here.

Farmer welcomed Ye as a “compatriot in the fight for free speech. This deal will change the world, and change the way the world thinks about free speech. Ye is making a groundbreaking move into the free speech media space and will never have to fear being removed from social media again. Once again, Ye proves that he is one step ahead of the legacy media narrativhttps://mustreadalaska.com/quick-zuby-a-man-with-a-message-is-not-your-typical-rapper/e. Parlement will be honored to help him achieve his goals.”

Under the terms of their agreement in principle, the parties intend to enter into a definitive purchase agreement and expect to close during by the end of this year. The terms of the proposed transaction would include ongoing technical support from Parlement and the use of private cloud services via Parlement’s private cloud and data center infrastructure.

About Parlement Technologies: Parlement serves as the parent company and home of premier free speech social media app, Parler, and leading technology systems, including Web3 and secure cloud services, known as DeepRedSky and Dynascale. The company is a guiding force in the fight against Big Tech, Big Government, censorship, and cancel culture. Parlement is based in Nashville, TN, and has a growing global community of industry trailblazers, product and service providers, content creators, freethinkers, and loyal platform users.

To learn more, visit https://parler.com or download on the Google Play Store or App Store now.

Comments / 0

Must Read Alaska

