The Nebraska State Patrol can release additional details regarding the investigation into a shooting that occurred in Oakland on September 27. The Oakland Police Department and Burt County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a domestic disturbance and shooting in the 300 block of North Oakland Avenue, in Oakland at approximately 9:00 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located a male subject with a gunshot wound. The person, identified as Ryan Schuman, 32, was transported to the hospital where he died.

OAKLAND, NE ・ 19 HOURS AGO