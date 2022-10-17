Read full article on original website
WOWT
Questions over Bennington school bond timing
A group of veterans is rallying congress to support a bill that will help Afghans who were forced to flee their homes. Douglas County COVID-19 update Oct....
WOWT
Kids aged 5-11 can get bivalent COVID -19 booster in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - With the FDA and CDC’s new guidance, kids aged 5-11 can get the bivalent booster. The authorization for Pfizer expanded from 12 and older to include 5-11 years old. The Moderna authorization expanded from 18 and older to 6-17 years old. The bivalent booster protects...
3 News Now
Douglas County Health Department reports 3 new COVID deaths, cases slightly up
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Health Department on Monday reported 183 new positive COVID-19 tests had been received since our last report on Thursday. There have now been 170,470 positive cases since March of 2020. The case numbers reported do not include at-home tests. The county health...
WOWT
Efforts in Omaha to donate coats to Ukraine
New photos showcase the drastic changes on Nebraska's Platte River. Election 2022: Democratic infighting in sheriff's race. When Chief Deputy Wayne Hudson lost in a close primary election to Greg Gonzalaz,...
KETV.com
Omaha City Council agrees to let Council Bluffs dump yard waste in metro area
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha City Council members agreed to let Council Bluffs dump its yard waste in the city. The agreement approved Tuesday said Council Bluffs does not have a solid waste contract in place and needs yard services. The city said it has space to accommodate the extra...
klkntv.com
Lincoln mom beat unconscious by son says cries for help fell ‘unheard’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Brenda Mae Stinson was beaten unconscious in her home by her son Austin Lightfeather in July 2020. She is sharing her story after she feels her cries for help went unheard. Stinson says that in the days leading up to her assault, she desperately tried...
WOWT
Google to install fiber lines in Omaha
New photos showcase the drastic changes on Nebraska's Platte River. Election 2022: Democratic infighting in sheriff's race. When Chief Deputy Wayne Hudson lost in a close primary election to Greg Gonzalaz,...
WOWT
Omaha WarHorse Casino slowly progressing while Lincoln’s generates thousands
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In just the first week of operation, Nebraska’s first casino generated hundreds of thousands of dollars in new tax revenue. The WarHorse Casino in Lincoln opened for business on September 23 and generated $285,963 in tax revenue in its first seven days. To many, that...
WOWT
Election 2022: Blood, Pillen address Omaha Rotary
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Less than three weeks until the mid-term election Nebraska’s candidates for governor are sharpening their messages and attacks. Since Republican Candidate Jim Pillen is declining to debate his opponent, Democratic State Sen. Carol Blood, the two are using events to tell voters where they stand on the issues.
Fatal Nebraska shooting ruled self-defense
The Nebraska State Patrol can release additional details regarding the investigation into a shooting that occurred in Oakland on September 27. The Oakland Police Department and Burt County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a domestic disturbance and shooting in the 300 block of North Oakland Avenue, in Oakland at approximately 9:00 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located a male subject with a gunshot wound. The person, identified as Ryan Schuman, 32, was transported to the hospital where he died.
WOWT
Omaha Police say homicide connected to stabbing of two teens
The two are using events to tell voters where they stand on the issues. The Nebraska Public Service Commission is reminding residents of the public hearing happening next Wednesday, October 26. Kids getting bivalent COVID-19 booster in Omaha. A new COVID-19 booster is now available for...
Nebraska State Patrol provides update on Oakland Shooting investigation
The Nebraska State Patrol released additional details regarding the investigation into a shooting that occurred in Oakland on September 27.
WOWT
Douglas County Democratic Party concerned with Sheriff’s race infighting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We are about three weeks away from the General Election and Democratic party infighting has Douglas County leadership concerned. The Democratic primary for Douglas County Sheriff was contentious, and the margin of victory for Greg Gonzalaz was roughly 1,400 votes. There are two candidates remaining in...
WOWT
Omaha Police clear homeless, tents from downtown sidewalk
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A few homeless people had set up camp on a downtown sidewalk had to move after people who live in the area complained the tents were blocking the walkway. Omaha Police were called in to ask the people to move the tents away from the sidewalk near 16th and Nicholas streets.
Confessions of a ‘Murphy’s Law Child’ turned Omaha city councilman
After two decades of navigating the ups and downs of public office, Franklin Thompson said it would have been easy to “quietly ride off into the sunset and celebrate my retirement years.”
WOWT
Expansion of trail system through north Omaha making headway
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On Saturday, community members will gather in north Omaha to celebrate the completion of the first phase of a new trail that’s making the area more connected and accessible. The North Omaha Trail’s first two-mile stretch, which runs east to west from Metro’s North Omaha...
WOWT
Rusty's Morning Forecast
New photos showcase the drastic changes on Nebraska's Platte River. Election 2022: Democratic infighting in sheriff's race. When Chief Deputy Wayne Hudson lost in a close primary election to Greg Gonzalaz,...
KETV.com
Two people injured in Sarpy County shooting
BELLEVUE, Neb. — Two people were injured in a shooting in Bellevue early Wednesday morning. Bellevue police said they found the victims around 1 a.m. at a home near 31st Street and Golden Boulevard, south of Highway 370. Officers said the victims were adults and were expected to survive...
thereader.com
Past Union President, Now Running for Sheriff, Was Deemed to Have Used Excessive Force. Then Omaha’s Police Chief Stepped in.
Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. This story is a collaboration between The Omaha Reader and Flatwater Free Press. Sgt. Aaron Hanson, a former president of Omaha’s police union,...
WOWT
Papillion considers changes to fireworks ordinance
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - Tuesday night, the Papillion City Council will consider changes to its fireworks ordinance. The proposed changes include allowing fireworks until 12:30 a.m. on New Year’s so so people could ring in the new year with a blast. Currently, the law only allows them through 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 31.
