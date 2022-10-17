ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, NE

WOWT

Questions over Bennington school bond timing

Cold Tuesday morning with a drop into the teens, challenging record lows. OPPD was also called out because a power pole was damaged. A group of veterans is rallying congress to support a bill that will help Afghans who were forced to flee their homes.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Kids aged 5-11 can get bivalent COVID -19 booster in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - With the FDA and CDC's new guidance, kids aged 5-11 can get the bivalent booster. The authorization for Pfizer expanded from 12 and older to include 5-11 years old. The Moderna authorization expanded from 18 and older to 6-17 years old.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Efforts in Omaha to donate coats to Ukraine

New photos showcase the drastic changes on Nebraska's Platte River. Election 2022: Democratic infighting in sheriff's race. When Chief Deputy Wayne Hudson lost in a close primary election to Greg Gonzalaz,
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Google to install fiber lines in Omaha

New photos showcase the drastic changes on Nebraska's Platte River. Election 2022: Democratic infighting in sheriff's race. When Chief Deputy Wayne Hudson lost in a close primary election to Greg Gonzalaz,
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Election 2022: Blood, Pillen address Omaha Rotary

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Less than three weeks until the mid-term election Nebraska’s candidates for governor are sharpening their messages and attacks. Since Republican Candidate Jim Pillen is declining to debate his opponent, Democratic State Sen. Carol Blood, the two are using events to tell voters where they stand on the issues.
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Post

Fatal Nebraska shooting ruled self-defense

The Nebraska State Patrol can release additional details regarding the investigation into a shooting that occurred in Oakland on September 27. The Oakland Police Department and Burt County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a domestic disturbance and shooting in the 300 block of North Oakland Avenue, in Oakland at approximately 9:00 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located a male subject with a gunshot wound. The person, identified as Ryan Schuman, 32, was transported to the hospital where he died.
OAKLAND, NE
WOWT

Omaha Police say homicide connected to stabbing of two teens

The two are using events to tell voters where they stand on the issues. The Nebraska Public Service Commission is reminding residents of the public hearing happening next Wednesday, October 26.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Police clear homeless, tents from downtown sidewalk

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A few homeless people had set up camp on a downtown sidewalk had to move after people who live in the area complained the tents were blocking the walkway. Omaha Police were called in to ask the people to move the tents away from the sidewalk near 16th and Nicholas streets.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Expansion of trail system through north Omaha making headway

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On Saturday, community members will gather in north Omaha to celebrate the completion of the first phase of a new trail that’s making the area more connected and accessible. The North Omaha Trail’s first two-mile stretch, which runs east to west from Metro’s North Omaha...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Rusty's Morning Forecast

New photos showcase the drastic changes on Nebraska's Platte River. Election 2022: Democratic infighting in sheriff's race. When Chief Deputy Wayne Hudson lost in a close primary election to Greg Gonzalaz,
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Two people injured in Sarpy County shooting

BELLEVUE, Neb. — Two people were injured in a shooting in Bellevue early Wednesday morning. Bellevue police said they found the victims around 1 a.m. at a home near 31st Street and Golden Boulevard, south of Highway 370. Officers said the victims were adults and were expected to survive...
BELLEVUE, NE
WOWT

Papillion considers changes to fireworks ordinance

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - Tuesday night, the Papillion City Council will consider changes to its fireworks ordinance. The proposed changes include allowing fireworks until 12:30 a.m. on New Year’s so so people could ring in the new year with a blast. Currently, the law only allows them through 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 31.
PAPILLION, NE

